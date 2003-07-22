Dean P. Baquet Appointed L.A. Times Managing Editor LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2000 - Dean P. Baquet has been appointed managing editor of the Los Angeles Times. He currently is national editor of The New York Times and will begin work in his new position in August. Baquet will be responsible for the entire news operation of the Los Angeles Times, excluding the Opinion pages, and will report to John S. Carroll, Los Angeles Times editor and executive vice president.



"Dean Baquet has already established a national reputation, first as a hard-digging reporter and then as a thoughtful editor. His skills and breadth of experience will have an immediate impact at the Los Angeles Times," said Carroll. "With this appointment, The Times will revert to a traditional newsroom structure, with a single managing editor reporting to the editor and overseeing all newsroom departments," added Carroll.



Baquet, 43, became national editor of The New York Times in 1995, responsible for all the paper's news coverage of the U.S. He previously served as deputy metropolitan editor. He joined The New York Times in 1990 as a metropolitan reporter and in 1992 became special projects editor for the business desk and beginning in 1994 held the same title for the executive editor's office.



Prior to joining The New York Times, Baquet reported for the Chicago Tribune from 1984 to 1990, and before that for the States-Item and The Times-Picayune in New Orleans for nearly seven years. While at the Chicago Tribune, Baquet served as associate metropolitan editor for investigations and was chief investigative reporter, covering corruption in politics and the garbage-hauling industry. He was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting in 1988 when he led a team of three in documenting corruption in the Chicago City Council. Baquet majored in English at Columbia University.



The Los Angeles Times, a Tribune Publishing Company, is the largest metropolitan daily newspaper in the country. A winner of 24 Pulitzer Prizes, The Times publishes four daily regional editions - covering the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the San Fernando Valley, and Orange and Ventura counties - as well as a National Edition.