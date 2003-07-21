Calendar Live on latimes.com to feature Comprehensive Coverage of Emmy Awards and First Latin Grammys LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2000-Latimes.com’s award winning entertainment site, Calendar Live, will take television and music fans behind-the-scenes of the upcoming Emmy and the first Latin Grammy awards with in-depth coverage, nominee profiles, continuous event reporting and celebrity photo galleries.



Los Angeles Times Pulitzer Prize-winning television critic Howard Rosenberg leads the site’s extensive pre-event Emmy Awards coverage, which is available now at www.calendarlive.com/emmys.



Latin Grammy Awards coverage, which will be available beginning Sept. 11 at www.calendarlive.com/latingrammys, will feature a special bilingual English-Spanish section about the first Latin Grammy awards ceremony. (Pre-event coverage is available now at the site). The Latin Grammy reporting is a collaboration of the Los Angeles Times and La Opinión, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in the United States. Profiles of Carlos Vives and Shakira, Colombian pop stars with multiple Latin Grammy nominations and reporting about the controversy surrounding the event itself highlight the coverage.



Calendar Live’s post-event recap of the Sept. 13 Latin Grammy awards ceremony and its award winners will be followed the next day by complete, in-depth coverage of the festivities, including photos, video clips of celebrities and Los Angeles Times reports.



“Los Angeles Times and La Opinión critics and reporters bring their unique perspectives of the entertainment industry to latimes.com, giving visitors an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at these two major events,” said Laura Flores, editor, Calendar Live.



Latimes.com is a leading source of national and international news and the best source of online news and information for and about Southern California. Latimes.com has more than 50,000 content pages and some portion of the site is updated every two minutes, making it one of the most comprehensive news sites on the World Wide Web. Every day more than 3,000 stories are uploaded to provide readers with all of the day’s news. In addition, users have access to a million stories from past issues of the Times available in the latimes.com archives. Latimes.com is part of Tribune Interactive, a leading news, information and entertainment network with operations in 23 U.S. markets across the country including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.



Tribune (NYSE: TRB) is a leading multimedia company with businesses in 23 major U.S. markets, including 18 of the top 30. Through its television and radio broadcasting, publishing and interactive operations, Tribune reaches nearly 80 percent of U.S. households daily. Tribune has $6 billion in revenues and more than 30,000 employees. A Fortune 500 company in 2000, Tribune, for the third straight year, ranked No. 1 among its industry peers in Fortune magazine's list of most-admired companies in America. Tribune Interactive operates leading interactive news and information sites in major markets across the United States and ranks among the top 25 news/information/entertainment networks in the country.