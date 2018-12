Good morning. I’m Paul Thornton, and it is Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Click here for a partial list of the California laws that take effect Jan. 1. Let’s take a look back at the week in Opinion.

Before Donald Trump ran for president and offended the sensibilities of just about every decent person in this country, our conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg typically came under fire by readers who saw him as reflexively anti-Obama and prone to arguing against left-wing straw men. But when Goldberg and many of his National Review colleagues joined the Republican Party’s “Never Trump” wing in 2016, he became one of the candidate-turned-president’s most notable critics and started drawing praise from readers who appreciated his clear-eyed view of Trump’s fundamental flaws.

Now, with myriad legal scandals defining this presidency to an extant that not even Trump’s most vocal opponents could imagine, Goldberg offers a grim prediction of where Trump and the country are headed over the remaining two years of this administration. In short, this won’t end well, because the president’s low moral character won’t allow for anything else :

The president who became a celebrity by telling reality-show contestants “you’re fired” has not fired any of his Cabinet officials face-to-face, or even on the phone. He relies on others, or on Twitter, to deliver the news. He loves controversy because it keeps him in the center ring, but he hates confrontation.

The driving force behind nearly all of the controversies that have bedeviled his administration is his personality, not his ideology.

To be sure, ideology plays a role. It amplifies the anger from both his left-wing critics and his transactional defenders. Many of the liberal critics shrieking about the betrayal of the Kurds implicit in his decision to withdraw from Syria would be applauding if a President Clinton had made the same decision. And many of the conservatives celebrating the move would be condemning it.

But his refusal to listen to advisors; his inability to bite his tongue; his demonization and belittling of senators who vote for his agenda; his rants against the 1st Amendment; his praise for dictators and insults for allies; his need to create new controversies to eclipse old ones; and his inexhaustible capacity to lie and fabricate history: All this springs from his nature.

Over the weekend, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie offered an odd defense of the president. He’s like a “72-year-old relative,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.” “When people get older, they become more and more convinced of the fact that what they’re doing is the right thing.”

Christie has a point. But the reason Trump won’t change has little to do with age and everything to do with character.

