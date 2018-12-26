Will L.A. raise a fist — or shake it — when teachers strike?

That so few of us care about the looming strike by United Teachers Los Angeles — which would be the first since 1989, when a nine-day stoppage “spread chaos” throughout the city, per a New York Times headline back then — shows yet another fray in our civic fabric. Even if you don’t have children in public schools — or even live within the district limits — the latest breakdown in the protracted negotiations between UTLA and LAUSD superintendent (and former Times publisher) Austin Beutner should concern you. Because soon it will affect everyone.