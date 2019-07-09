California legislation would fight surprise hospital bills

California Assn. of Health Plans spokeswoman Mary Ellen Grant said insurance companies have long opposed these types of surprise medical bills, saying, "It's unfair to put consumers in the middle of payment disputes that should be handled by health plans and providers." She said the association, which represents 47 health plans that cover more than 26 million people, looks forward to working with lawmakers on the proposal, though she declined to offer specifics about what changes insurers want to see.