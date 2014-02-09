Faces of the Sochi Olympics

There was no doubt Ashley Wagner was disappointed in the judges’ scores for her performance Saturday night in team figure skating. It showed on television. It showed in the photo circulating on the Internet. This is not the first time Wagner has been captured in a McKayla Maroney moment. It happened when she saw that her 2010 U.S. Championships free-skate results meant she would not compete at the Vancouver Games. While Wagner enjoys her moment, here are more memorable faces captured in Olympic history. Get busy, meme generator. You’re welcome, Twitter.

(Compiled by John Cherwa and Mike Kellams)