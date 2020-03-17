Tesla employees on the job despite county lockdown

Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., electric vehicle assembly plant remained open despite the “shelter in place” order issued by six Bay Area counties on Monday. Alameda County declared Tesla an essential business, meaning it was allowed to stay open. Operations will continue, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told employees in a Monday night email. “If you feel the slightest bit ill or even uncomfortable, please do not feel obligated to come to work,” he said.

