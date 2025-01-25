Dylan O’Brien on playing twins and Lauren Graham on trying a new kind of role

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Dylan O’Brien, Lauren Graham, Aisling Franciosi and James Sweeney talked with Los Angeles Times reporter Mark Olsen about their film, “Twinless,” at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.