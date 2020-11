LA Times Today: Birch and Bone

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Amelia Posada’s floral design company, Birch and Bone, is best known for its large scale botanical installations at Hollywood movie premieres and other prestige events. But when COVID-19 caused a string of cancellations, Posada had to quickly pivot to retail.