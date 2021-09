Painted Brain Co-Founder Dave Leon plays double bass

Part of Dave Leon’s mental health journey has been trying to master the double bass, which he’s been playing for 25 years. He performs pieces from Bach’s Cello Suites at the Town Center Mall in Yucca Valley.

