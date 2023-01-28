Boston Dynamics robot dog vs. a real dog: who is the goodest boy?

For thousands of years, the bond between people and their dogs remained unshakably strong. But with machines evolving faster than either species can keep up with, it’s not hard to imagine that man and his best friend could one day face an existential crisis forewarned by science fiction.



Will robots replace humans in the workforce and then go on to supplant dogs as our preferred four-legged companions? We wanted to find out if that is even possible now by pitting adoptable dogs against Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot dog.