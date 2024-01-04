LA Times Today: Drake bought a fantastical, forgotten amusement park made by famous artists. It’s opening in L.A. this winter
What do Salvador Dali, Jean-Michel Basqiat and Keith Haring have in common? Each of those world renowned artists created works for a little known amusement park called Luna Luna. Now after more than three decades, the park is finally set to arrive in Southern California as an art exhibit.
L.A. Times game critic Todd Martens joined Lisa McRee with more on the story behind the forgotten theme park and the music superstar bringing it back to life.
