At home with Poketo’s Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung
Their Poketo designs are defined by exuberant color and bold graphics. But at home in Mt. Washington, Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung thrive on minimalism.
A ceramic wall hanging by Tracy Wilkinson hangs in the living room of Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung’s Mt. Washington home. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times )
The master bedroom features lighting by Brendan Ravenhill and silkscreen prints by Gabriel Stromberg. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
On the bedside table by Kenyon Yeh, produced by LA company, Dims: A ceramic tray by Raina Lee and a paper plant sculpture by Chiaozza. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Angie Myung and Ted Vadakan of Poketo at home in Mt. Washington. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung’s Mt. Washington home before it was remodeled. (MLS)
Scooter, in the updated interiors. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times )
The living room of Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung’s Mt. Washington home before it was remodeled. (MLS)
The couple purchased the sofa and Acapulco chairs on sale at H.D. Buttercup. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Pink pedestal by Matthew Philip Williams. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Scooter strikes a pose next to bar stools by Scout Regalia in the Mt. Washington kitchen of Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times )
The kitchen of Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung’s Mt. Washington home before it was remodeled. (MLS)
The kitchen features white Ikea cabinets. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
A vase by Tracy Wilkinson. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times )
The couple added a window, toilet, Ikea vanity and oversize mirror in the master bathroom. The tub was reglazed. The floor and walls are covered in Jet Coatings Elasticrete Magnesite Cement mixed with Acrylic Latex and water. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
“I think there is a natural joy to Poketo,” says Angie Myung. “We try to bring joy and function to everything we design and make it accessible.” (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
At home with Poketo’s Ted Vadakan and Angie Myung. A new deck offers usable outdoor space. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Ted Vadakan, Angie Myung, and Scooter, enjoy their deck. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The Poketo showroom at the Row DTLA. (Poketo)
Poketo planners. (Poketo)
