20 Images
Before and After: At home with bestselling author Victoria Aveyard
A tour through the home of Victoria Aveyard, author of the “Red Queen” series.
Victoria Aveyard, second from left, shares her house with her dog Indy; roommates Tori Ahl, far right, and Morgan Bowser, second from right. Jen Rohrs, left, is a former roommate. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The first floor before it was redone (MLS)
Victoria Aveyard, author of the young adult fantasy series, “Red Queen,” left, and interior decorator Christine Markatos Lowe, who helped her create young, feminine interiors with pastel colors, whimsical wallpapers and eclectic furnishings. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
The living room before ... (MLS)
... and after: Interior designer Christine Markatos Lowe painted the living room walls a dusty pink, added light-colored curtains in a geometric pattern and multicolored pillows, as well as furnishings to match the shade of Averyard’s yellow Labrador, Indy.
(Manolo Langis )
(Manolo Langis )
Interior designer Christine Markatos Lowe added a built-in bar in the living room of Victoria Aveyard’s Santa Monica home. (Manolo Langis )
Different shades of blue and pattern are traditional but not stuffy. (Manolo Langis )
The family room before ... (MLS)
... and after. Interior designer Christine Markatos Lowe toned down the white shiplap with blue grasscloth on the ceiling and a new built-in entertainment center. (Manolo Langis )
The master bedroom before ... (MLS)
... and after (Manolo Langis)
The dining room before ... (MLS)
... and after (Manolo Langis )
Victoria Aveyard, second from left, shares her house with roommates Morgan Bowser, left, and Tori Ahl, second from right. Jen Rohrs, far right, is a former roommate. Inspired by the films of Nancy Meyers and her Scottish heritage, the bestselling author wanted her home to be feminine, traditional and fun.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A view of the colors, patterns and textures on display from the second floor of Victoria Aveyard’s Santa Monica home. (Manolo Langis )
Blue grasscloth warms the white shiplap. (Manolo Langis )
Bestselling author Victoria Aveyard of the young-adult “Red Queen” series wanted to transform her colorless Cape Cod-style farmhouse into a feminine, English cottage-meets-California Beach house. Working with interior designer Christine Markatos Lowe, she got her wish as the Santa Monica-based designer added wallpaper, color and texture to give the home a youthful, feminine feel. (Manolo Langis )
The office before ... (MLS)
... and after. “The office was really important to me” Aveyard says. “It helps to want to sit in there. It has positive energy which really facilitates my work.”
(Manolo Langis )
(Manolo Langis )
Victoria Aveyard, author of the young adult fantasy series “Red Queen,” in her home office (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
1/20