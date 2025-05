17 L.A. walks to catch up with Mom on Mother’s Day — or any day

I took an out-of-state friend on this East Hollywood walk and sheit. She had just spent 30 days hiking 250 miles on the Camino de Santiago in Spain, so she’s no newbie to walking, but she liked what I too liked best about this walk: exploring classic L.A. neighborhoods and all the different architecture and landscape styles, from basic to eye-popping.There are fewer than 700 steps on this walk, but it still has some breathtaking climbs and drops.. Fleming starts this walk at the nightmare triple intersection ofand. I recommend doingyou can to avoid that, such as parking on a nearby residential street like(where I parked) or, both of which connect towhere we will start our walk heading east.. Be sure you walk on— toward the hills, which, yes, we are going to climb.. Walk pastandon Sunset, and turn left onWalk two blocks up Hoover, past(jog a little to the right to stay on Hoover) andto where the street ends in front of the, a double-sided staircase with a colorful and slightly graffitied mural. We had to step over a small smoldering fire of dried leaves someone started on the eighth step, but we made it to the top — 38 steps total — otherwise unscathed.Now you’re on. Turn right and walk past, with the Prospect Studios on your left. This is a historic Hollywood production facility, initially the home of Vitagraph Studios in 1915 until it was purchased by Warner Bros. in 1925, where they made many movies, including the first talkie, “The Jazz Singer.” ABC purchased the facility in 1948 and it became home to many popular television shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy.” The studio now is owned by Walt Disney Co., which acquired ABC in 1995.Keep walking onpastandavenues. The road will start climbing; just pastas the road curves left into a blind curve, look for your next set of stairs to the right — theThese stairs go up 57 steps, without handrails, to. Cross the street and continue up another 71 rail-less steps toCross that street and take a deep breath for the final stage — 168 steps up to, the top of Franklin Hills.. As you catch your breath at the top, look to your right to admire the lovely home with the two-masted boat etched on its chimney and yards with great succulent/cactus landscaping. Then turn left onand head downhill.When the road begins turning to the right towardlook to your left for the. There are some lovely views here at the top of Hollywood, Century City and the Sunset Strip. But now you must begin your descent, which comes in two stages, first 127 steps back down toand then across the street another 97 steps down toTurn right onfor just a few steps and then bear left onto(the sign is well hidden by the surrounding trees). Follow Melbourne as it bends to the right, past the playing fields of the Lycée International de Los Angeles (a bilingual French-English K-12 school) and the Norman Harriton Community Garden of Franklin Hills on the left. There are some lovely homes through here, but note the profusion of signs warning about security cameras — a common feature on almost all of my stair walks.. Ascurves, it becomes, and at the end is the next step of stairs, 85 wide steps up to. This is a busy three-way intersection, withdirectly in front of you. If you have time, take a short detour to the magical Shakespeare Bridge to your left, where you can take photos through the crazy turrets and stare down at the wild garden below, but walk carefully because the sidewalks are narrow. We opted to gaze from a distance and then continued our walk by turning right onWe crossed to be on the sidewalk, heading uphill, but the sidewalk disappeared after a few houses, so it’s back to street walking, but here, where the road curves up to the right, the traffic isn’t as fierce.. Bear right past 3959 heading ontoas it winds downhill.. Bear right again onto, passing thesteps on your left (unless you want a super workout, in which case you can run up the Radio Walk steps, turn right on Franklin and walk about a block, then run down the Prospect Walk steps to rejoin the walk).. If you opt for the sane-and-sensible route, walk straight onup and over a small rise, past theand. When you reachtake a moment to admire the Hansel-and-Gretel-style house at the corner and then turn right, heading downhill. As the road winds down, look to the right for some great views ofand the, but keep an eye out for traffic sinceis another winding, narrow street without sidewalks.. Just aftermakes a big bend to the right, look to your left for your final staircase under a massive sprawling pine. This is a short climb of 41 steps to the cul-de-sac end of. Walk straight onuntil you reach. Turn right and walk down a very steep hill, past, where the road thankfully flattens and begins a small climb for a block until you reachand turn left.Walk a short block onto, where you turn right and return to your car.