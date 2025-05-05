Advertisement
The feet of a mother and her child walking through flowers
(Patrick Hruby / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

17 L.A. walks to catch up with Mom on Mother’s Day — or any day

By Deborah Netburn
Deborah VankinChristopher ReynoldsJeanette MarantosJaclyn CosgroveBrittany Levine BeckmanAdam MarkovitzMatt Pawlik and Jackie Snow

My mom loves to walk. She’ll walk for miles alone, but she’d really prefer to walk with one of her kids. Or better yet, one of her kids and her grandkids. She loves to push a stroller.

If your mom is also an avid walker — and would like nothing more than to spend time with you — consider taking her on a Mother’s Day stroll. Walking is great exercise, but it also sets the stage for chatting more deeply than, say, half-listening when she calls. Have you ever asked your mom about her favorite thing to do before becoming a mom, her own relationship with her parents or a memory from when you were growing up that makes her smile? Go somewhere new with Mom as you amble along.

These L.A.-area walks are curated from our previous guides, such as walks by the water, essential walks and best hikes. You won’t find your typical fare, like the Silver Lake Reservoir, Hollywood Reservoir, Griffith Park or the Huntington. All are great options for walkers, but I suspect they may be overly crowded on Mother’s Day.

— Brittany Levine Beckman

A photograph of the walking path near the LA River in Frogtown.
(Deborah Netburn / Los Angeles Times)

Amble along the L.A. river

Elysian Valley Walk
By Deborah Netburn
This easy 1.3-mile stroll offers a bit of shopping, several places to sip coffee or cocktails and a picturesque bike path popular with walkers, runners, bicyclists, roller skaters and great blue herons. The area is also the site of growing tension around gentrification. If you visit, be mindful not to park in residents’ driveways or otherwise be disrespectful.

Begin the walk at the beautifully landscaped Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park, where the parking is plentiful. On a recent Sunday morning, I saw friends picnicking, a dad and his daughter practicing baseball and three young men in bright streetwear setting up a video camera. Asked what they were up to, they grinned and said, “You know, making content.”

Walk through the park toward the water and turn right when you hit the bike path. Almost immediately you’ll see a sandwich board on your right advertising Tadaa.Coffee x Happier Camper Cafe, a cheerful outdoor cafe with string lights and wooden cactus sculptures located at the Happier Camper headquarters. You can stop here, but don’t feel like you must. There’s an embarrassment of eating and drinking options along this route.

Further down the path you’ll come to Lingua Franca, an elegant riverside cafe serving New California cuisine. For something more casual, try Spoke Bicycle Cafe, where you can rent bikes and order sandwiches, salads or breakfast in a graffiti-filled outdoor courtyard. On Wednesday through Sunday, keep your eye out for another sandwich board advertising something called “Toad.” This leads to a meticulously curated gift store in a shipping container where you’ll find jewelry, crystals and Frogtown merch.

From the bike path, turn right on Newell Street where La Colombe Coffee Roasters’ modern cafe sits, then turn right on Blake Street. You’ll soon come to the pink vegan bakery Just What I Kneaded in a former machinists shop. Next door is the atmospheric Justine’s Wine Bar, a favorite gathering spot for local business owners. Just a few steps away, at the corner of Blake and Knox Avenue, Wax Paper makes excellent sandwiches named for NPR celebrities.

Keep going on Blake until you hit Coolidge and turn right. You’ll pass the high-end vintage boutique Singulier and Hot Spells Crystal Shop. You’ll have to double back along the bike path to return to Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park, but by now you should have had all the caffeine, food and alcohol you might need. All that’s left to do is gaze at the flowing — or, depending on the season, trickling — river.
The dirt Lower Arroyo Seco Trail, with a bridge in the background.
(Deborah Vankin)

Architecture buffs will enjoy this largely flat hike

Pasadena Urban Trail
3.2-mile loop
Easy
177
By Deborah Vankin
This is an easy, largely flat hike that will likely be of interest to both architecture buffs and nature lovers, not to mention joggers and dog owners. The path, along the Arroyo Seco, leads visitors under multiple, grand bridges and the wide, gravel-dirt-and-stone trail is in good condition — which is why it’s popular among runners and dog walkers (though your furry companions must be leashed).

The trailhead starts at San Pascual Stables, but there’s a parking lot for hikers adjacent to the baseball fields; there’s also bountiful street parking.

It’s nearly impossible to get lost on this hike — most of the walk follows the concrete river basin. But there are a few, more remote trails that veer off from the main path, with densely planted trees and spots of shade. There are also benches, for a rest, along the way.

For a relatively straightforward hike, there’s a lot to hold your interest here. The trail passes an archery range in its second half, at which point the colorful, mounted targets are visible through the trees, as are archers wielding bow and arrow .

Walking under the great arches of the 1922 San Rafael Bridge and the 1914 La Loma Bridge adds a touch of drama to an otherwise facile and peaceful hike.
Debs Lake for Inland Water Walks.
(Adam Markovitz)

Check out this hidden lake (but it's a steep walk up)

Los Angeles Walk
By Adam Markovitz
“You’re going to tell all the secrets, aren’t you?” That’s what a fellow onlooker asked me as we stood beside this serene, tree-ringed lake high on a hilltop in Montecito Heights. I had just told him I was going to write about this spot, and his reaction gave me a twinge of guilt. Is it wrong to share a gem like this with the world and risk ruining it with crowds? Maybe. But judging by the two separate commercial shoots I passed on my walk through Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, I think the cat is out of the bag (and possibly getting its SAG card).

Still, Debs Lake feels like a hidden treasure that wouldn’t be out of place in the Sierra wilderness. If you start in the park’s main parking lot by the picnic area, you have at least two options for getting up there: a steep dirt path departing from the northwest end of the lot, or a paved road that starts in the middle. The road climbs at an easier pace, but they both lead you up about a third of a mile to the lake, which is technically a small reservoir that was originally built to supply the park with year-round water.

(Note: The perimeter of the lake itself is unpaved, which preserves its rustic charm but makes it a challenge for wheels.) You could walk up and back in about 20 minutes, but you won’t want to. Debs Lake is a treat to be savored at a slower pace.
A person stands on a bridge on El Dorado Park Trail
(Matt Pawlik)

Spot turtles, herons and oak groves in this lesser-known park

Park Trail
2.5-mile loop
Easy
65
By Matt Pawlik
Every city has its flagship green space and there’s no question Angelenos point to Griffith and Elysian parks as SoCal favorites. But every competition has a dark-horse candidate, right? Enter the 642-acre El Dorado Regional Park in east Long Beach. While it may be a lesser-known outdoor recreation hub, the massive park has a disc golf course, archery range, dog park, model plane field, campsites, a frontier theme park and a pristine Nature Center with a gorgeous hike suitable for all ages and skill levels. The entire trail system is just 2½ miles, and with plenty of signage, it’s hard to get lost. Along the way, you’ll pass five bridges with views of two lakes — sanctuaries for turtles, egrets, great blue and night herons, coots and other waterfowl. There’s also a babbling stream that winds through massive oak groves. Be sure to stop at interpretive signs detailing local flora and fauna, such as wild blackberry bush, and predatory birds like the great-horned owl or resident raptors you may spot hidden in the trees. Outside of the nature center, it’s worth checking out the other green spaces, particularly the north park, where you’ll find duck ponds lined with cattails and frequented by Canada geese.

Park at the Nature Center lot ($6 to $9) or outside of the lot. Entry by foot to the nature center is free. Directions to trailhead.
Two runners from behind, on a dirt trail.
(Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

View iconic L.A. landmarks on this easy trail

Elysian Park Park Trail
2.4-mile loop
Easy
242
By Deborah Vankin
The Elysian Park West Loop may be the ultimate urban trail in L.A. — intimately connected to the surrounding city while also steeped in tranquil wildlife. The dirt trail is perfect for runners: It’s relatively smooth, well-maintained and wide enough for two athletes to run side by side. This is also a great introductory hike for out-of-towners as it’s fairly easy and offers an elevated perch of sorts, with views of iconic L.A. landmarks. The trail hovers over parts of the L.A. River and the bustling 5 Freeway in one area. In others, it faces the soaring skyscrapers of downtown L.A. and passes the lights of Dodger Stadium.

What is perhaps most charming about this hike is the commingling natural and urban elements. The sounds of sparrows, ravens and crows mix with Latino music from a nearby birthday picnic and intermittent cheers from a pickup soccer game in the park, for example. Meanwhile, the scent of fuchsia-flowered gooseberry, California wild rose and purple sage blend with wafting barbecue smoke.

The trailhead, off Stadium Way in Elysian Park — just minutes from downtown L.A. — is easily accessible and yet, as you wind around the cityscape, ensconced by coast live oaks, California walnut and spindly palm trees dotting the hilltop, you feel completely transported. This is why we live in L.A.
A photograph of the walking path in Boyle Heights.
(Deborah Netburn / Los Angeles Times)

Explore rich cultural history on this street tour

Boyle Heights Walk
By Deborah Netburn
Once known as the Ellis Island of the West Coast, Boyle Heights has been home to a succession of ethnic and religious groups over its long history, including people of Jewish, Russian, Armenian, African American and Japanese descent. The area has been majority Latino for decades, but remnants of those other communities remain embedded in the landscape. On this walk, you’ll pass the oldest operating Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles and a synagogue that dates back to 1922, in addition to restaurants, bookstores, gift shops, botanicas and western wear boutiques that cater to modern-day residents and visitors alike.

Start your 2-mile walk at the historic Plaza del Mariachi de Los Angeles (a.k.a. Mariachi Plaza), where mariachi musicians have gathered for decades in search of gigs. The broad plaza‘s central kiosk was donated by the Mexican state of Jalisco in 1998, and is the site of community festivals and open-air markets. (It’s also popular with skateboarders.)

Heading south on 1st Street, you’ll see the glimmering House of Trophies on your right next to the vegan restaurant Un Solo Sol, whose fare includes mushroom tacos and banana date almond milkshakes. Across the street, look for Espacio 1839, a gallery and gift shop highlighting Mexican and Mexican American artists. (Its selection of bright leather tooled wallets is especially eye-catching.)

Continue to mosey down 1st Street and take in the neighborhood. I loved the old-school sign outside of La Casa del Musico, which has been selling musical instruments and supplies since 1978, and the bright mural outside the 1st Street Pool Hall. Just past Cummings Street, Botanica Olokun stocks an enormous array of spell candles as well as a cute selection of clothes, fake eyelashes and jewelry. On the same block is Al and Bea’s Mexican Food, a local staple since 1966, known for its deliciously dense burritos (the “combination” with bean, cheese, shredded beef and green chile is a favorite). If you continue past North Mathews Street, you’ll come to Otomisan Restaurant, the oldest Japanese restaurant in L.A., with just three booths and three seats at the counter. The small building originally housed a Japanese-owned grocery store in the 1920s and was converted to a restaurant in 1956.

To see more of the neighborhood, retrace your steps for two blocks and hang a right at Breed Street, passing the red brick Breed Street Shul on your way to Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Built in 1922, the synagogue dates to a time when Boyle Heights was home to the largest concentration of Jewish people west of Chicago. Turning left on Cesar Chavez, you’ll enter a bustling thoroughfare passing Las Fotos Project, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring young women of color in photography, and the beloved nursery LatinX With Plants, which hosts workshops and has an excellent selection of greenery. The first Guisados to open in L.A. is on the corner of North St. Louis Street. Also note the El Norteno and de Savy Store across St. Louis. One half of the storefront specializes in western wear, the other in Yu-Gi-Oh trading cards. Definitely don’t miss Other Books, an overstuffed but well-organized bookstore that sells both used and new books, as well as an impressive selection of comics and zines.

To get back to Mariachi Plaza turn left on North Cummings Street and right on 1st Street again. You’ve been here before, but that’s OK. The community’s authenticity and rich history makes every part of this walk worthwhile, even the parts you’ll do twice.
A sign reading "Radio Walk" points up a set of concrete stairs.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

See eye-popping architecture on this stair-heavy walk

Los Feliz Urban Trail
2.7-mile loop
Moderate
By Jeanette Marantos
I took an out-of-state friend on this East Hollywood walk and she loved it. She had just spent 30 days hiking 250 miles on the Camino de Santiago in Spain, so she’s no newbie to walking, but she liked what I too liked best about this walk: exploring classic L.A. neighborhoods and all the different architecture and landscape styles, from basic to eye-popping.

There are fewer than 700 steps on this walk, but it still has some breathtaking climbs and drops.

1. Fleming starts this walk at the nightmare triple intersection of Hollywood Boulevard, Sunset Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue. I recommend doing anything you can to avoid that, such as parking on a nearby residential street like Rosalia Road (where I parked) or North Commonwealth Avenue, both of which connect to Sunset Drive, where we will start our walk heading east.
2. Be sure you walk on Sunset Drivenot Sunset Boulevard — toward the hills, which, yes, we are going to climb.
3. Walk past Rosalia Road and North Commonwealth Avenue on Sunset, and turn left on Hoover Street.
4. Walk two blocks up Hoover, past Clayton Avenue (jog a little to the right to stay on Hoover) and West Camero Avenue to where the street ends in front of the Hoover Walk, a double-sided staircase with a colorful and slightly graffitied mural. We had to step over a small smoldering fire of dried leaves someone started on the eighth step, but we made it to the top — 38 steps total — otherwise unscathed.
5. Now you’re on Prospect Avenue. Turn right and walk past Talmadge Avenue, with the Prospect Studios on your left. This is a historic Hollywood production facility, initially the home of Vitagraph Studios in 1915 until it was purchased by Warner Bros. in 1925, where they made many movies, including the first talkie, “The Jazz Singer.” ABC purchased the facility in 1948 and it became home to many popular television shows, including “Grey’s Anatomy.” The studio now is owned by Walt Disney Co., which acquired ABC in 1995.
6. Keep walking on Prospect past Myra and Sanborn avenues. The road will start climbing; just past 3976 Prospect, as the road curves left into a blind curve, look for your next set of stairs to the right — the Prospect Walk.
7. These stairs go up 57 steps, without handrails, to Deloz Avenue. Cross the street and continue up another 71 rail-less steps to Hollyvista Avenue. Cross that street and take a deep breath for the final stage — 168 steps up to Franklin Avenue, the top of Franklin Hills.
8. As you catch your breath at the top, look to your right to admire the lovely home with the two-masted boat etched on its chimney and yards with great succulent/cactus landscaping. Then turn left on Franklin and head downhill.
9. When the road begins turning to the right toward Radio Street, look to your left for the Radio Walk staircase. There are some lovely views here at the top of Hollywood, Century City and the Sunset Strip. But now you must begin your descent, which comes in two stages, first 127 steps back down to Hollyvista and then across the street another 97 steps down to Deloz.
10. Turn right on Deloz for just a few steps and then bear left onto Melbourne Avenue (the sign is well hidden by the surrounding trees). Follow Melbourne as it bends to the right, past the playing fields of the Lycée International de Los Angeles (a bilingual French-English K-12 school) and the Norman Harriton Community Garden of Franklin Hills on the left. There are some lovely homes through here, but note the profusion of signs warning about security cameras — a common feature on almost all of my stair walks.
11. As Melbourne curves, it becomes Sanborn Avenue, and at the end is the next step of stairs, 85 wide steps up to Franklin Avenue.
12. This is a busy three-way intersection, with lots of traffic merging onto Franklin from St. George Street directly in front of you. If you have time, take a short detour to the magical Shakespeare Bridge to your left, where you can take photos through the crazy turrets and stare down at the wild garden below, but walk carefully because the sidewalks are narrow. We opted to gaze from a distance and then continued our walk by turning right on Franklin. We crossed to be on the sidewalk, heading uphill, but the sidewalk disappeared after a few houses, so it’s back to street walking, but here, where the road curves up to the right, the traffic isn’t as fierce.
13. Bear right past 3959 heading onto Hollyvista as it winds downhill.
14. Bear right again onto Deloz, passing the Radio Walk steps on your left (unless you want a super workout, in which case you can run up the Radio Walk steps, turn right on Franklin and walk about a block, then run down the Prospect Walk steps to rejoin the walk).
15. If you opt for the sane-and-sensible route, walk straight on Deloz, up and over a small rise, past the Prospect Walk and Hollyvista.
16. When you reach Clayton Avenue, take a moment to admire the Hansel-and-Gretel-style house at the corner and then turn right, heading downhill. As the road winds down, look to the right for some great views of Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood sign, but keep an eye out for traffic since Clayton is another winding, narrow street without sidewalks.
17. Just after Clayton makes a big bend to the right, look to your left for your final staircase under a massive sprawling pine. This is a short climb of 41 steps to the cul-de-sac end of Sanborn Avenue.
18. Walk straight on Sanborn until you reach Cumberland Avenue. Turn right and walk down a very steep hill, past Myra, where the road thankfully flattens and begins a small climb for a block until you reach Talmadge Street and turn left.
19. Walk a short block on Talmadge to Sunset Drive, where you turn right and return to your car.
La Loma Bridge.
(Adam Markovitz)

Take a tree-lined stroll to a neoclassical bridge

Pasadena Walk
By Adam Markovitz
Sometimes called the “little sister” of the larger Colorado Street Bridge upstream, Pasadena’s La Loma Bridge (officially rededicated in 2017 as the John K Van De Kamp Bridge) is worth a visit in its own right. The 1914 neoclassical structure only has two arches crossing the Arroyo Seco compared with Colorado’s nine, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in charm and accessibility.

It’s also perfect for a 1.3-mile loop that takes you along both sides of the arroyo, up across the bridge itself and back again. For easy parking, start at the Lower Arroyo Park Area. Cross the arroyo on the small footbridge near the northern end of the parking lot, and then take a left to follow the Arroyo Seco Trail south along the western bank of the channel. If you want some free entertainment with your walk, come on Sunday mornings when the Pasadena Roving Archers use this spot for their weekly competition. (Kids in particular might get a kick out of watching the arrows fly — from a safe distance of course.)

As you head down the tree-lined arroyo, you’ll catch your first glimpses of La Loma connecting the two sides of the ravine. A few yards upstream from the bridge, you’ll find the footpath that leads up to street level and onto the bridge itself, where you can check out its pretty railings and impressive (though not original) lampposts. When you reach the east side of the arroyo, turn right and walk along South Arroyo Boulevard for a minute until you find stone steps leading back down into the ravine. Follow the path north to your starting point, enjoying views of the Colorado Street Bridge and the San Gabriel Mountains upstream.

Hours: Monday-Sunday, dawn to dusk.
A photograph of Magic Johnson Park for Inland Water Walks.
(Adam Markovitz)

Bring your bird-obsessed mom on this leisurely walk

Los Angeles Walk
By Adam Markovitz
Standing in a grassy meadow between two glittering lakes with snow-shrouded peaks floating in the distance, you could almost mistake Willowbrook’s Magic Johnson Park for some high-alpine corner of the San Bernardino Mountains. (That is, until you remember you’re only a few blocks from the roaring intersection of the 105 and the 110.)

A leisurely 1.3-mile walk around this attraction-stuffed park will lead you by a playground and through open fields, passing workout stations and a large rec center. But the park’s crown jewels are a pair of photogenic artificial lakes connected by a rocky, trickling stream. A smoothly paved path laces around the shoreline, offering peeks into the tall reeds that circle the waters.

This is a bird-watcher’s paradise, with mounted binoculars available to help you get an even closer look at all the fowl behavior. On my last visit, I spotted at least 10 species, including one snowy egret and enough waddling geese to cause a brief traffic jam on the walking path. Give yourself at least a half an hour to enjoy a full tour around the park, although there are plenty of benches to beckon you for a longer stay. If you’re as lucky as I was on a recent weekend, there might even be an ice cream truck waiting in the parking lot when you’re done.
The Mount Washington little library, decorated with a tile mosaic and opened to reveal books inside.
(Jackie Snow / For The Times)

Head up and down hills with a stop at an artsy little library

Mount Washington Walk
By Jackie Snow
Mount Washington, a hilly enclave in Northeast Los Angeles, offers a maze of steep streets that reward intrepid walkers with stunning vistas. At its heart lies Kite Hill, a local landmark that lives up to its name, with aerial enthusiasts coming by to fly a kite and take in views of the city’s eastern reaches and the San Gabriel Mountains beyond.

This neighborhood stroll is a choose-your-own-adventure of ups and downs. Winding roads like San Rafael and Moon avenues offer calf-burning climbs and breezy descents. As you navigate the eclectic mix of Craftsman bungalows and more modern abodes, each turn reveals a new perspective on architectural styles or the sprawling cityscape below.

On one of these residential streets, you’ll encounter a tucked-away Little Free Library that’s as much a work of art as it is a book exchange. This literary outpost stands out with its vibrant tile mosaic, a colorful beacon for book lovers and art enthusiasts alike. It sits in front of Casa De Mi Sueño, a cultural heritage site believed to be built by Sophie Cubbison, whose cookbooks occasionally make their way into the library’s collection as a nod to local history.

My haul: I didn’t have anything to drop off (and didn’t take anything, either), but my walking pal grabbed “The Buried Giant” by Kazuo Ishiguro.
A red rose in front of a classical statue of three nude women in a garden
(Adam Markovitz)

Stop and smell more than 400 rose bushes

West Hills Public garden
By Adam Markovitz
There’s no shortage of eye-catching nature on display at this historic estate, which was built in the 1920s by oil tycoon William Orcutt and his wife, Mary. Across 24 acres in West Hills, near the beginning of the L.A. River, you can find a swaying bamboo forest, a fruitful orange grove and even a colossal 700-year-old coastal oak — possibly the oldest living tree in Los Angeles.

But for pyrotechnic beauty, nothing beats the rose garden, bursting with red and orange blooms. More than 400 rose bushes — some about 100 years old — grow here, including trees and climbing varieties. The most historic are the ones on the east side of the adobe house — a patch of fragrant, strawberries-and-cream-colored Double Delights that were planted by Mary herself, who wanted to be able to see them from the nearby window of her office. Mary was one of the original members of the West Valley Garden Club, whose volunteers still work in the gardens today. “I think of this place as a hidden gem,” Yvonne Jones, a Garden Club member, told me on a recent visit. “It’s so quiet and serene. I come here almost every day, just to walk.”

Orcutt Ranch isn’t off the radar when it comes to weddings, though. In the summer, there’s an event almost every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. For a more peaceful visit, come in the morning or during the week. You never need a reservation, and admission is free. Dogs are welcome, but be sure to keep them on leash since coyote sightings are possible.

Hours: Open daily, dawn to dusk.

Admission: Free.
Rocky cliffs loom over the beach at Point Dume State Preserve, part of Point Dume State Beach in Malibu.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Breathe in the fresh ocean air with Mom

Malibu
1.4-mile loop
Easy
347
By Christopher Reynolds
This busy but highly satisfactory network of trails is near Point Dume State Beach in Malibu. From Cliffside Drive, a slight uphill walk of a few hundred yards brings you to the point’s highest part, a flat-topped hill with a commanding panorama of ocean, beach and coastal bluffs.

I showed up on a brisk day ideal for a beach walk, and there were dozens of us on the paths. I can picture some nasty foot traffic in the hour before sunset, but I can’t imagine a better place to stand and scan the sea for gray whales, which are common from February through April.

You get a wide view of Santa Monica Bay from the point’s high ground or the 200-yard boardwalk near the top of the hill. As a plaque notes, Point Dume got its name from English explorer George Vancouver, who sailed by in 1793 and attempted to name it for Francisco Dumetz, a Franciscan priest at the Ventura mission, and apparently left out the “tz.”

Northwest of the high point, follow the main trail to a rocky promontory that looks down on Pirate’s Cove Beach and a jumble of black rocks and tide pools. To your right, the broad, sandy expanse of Point Dume State Beach reaches northwest and blends into Zuma Beach.

I covered the network of paths at the point in about 90 minutes (with plenty of time for photography). You can add more steps by strolling north up the beach toward Zuma and doubling back . It’s all flat sand.

Tip: To start at the beach, take Malibu’s Westward Beach Road to Birdview Avenue, then park at Point Dume State Beach. To start atop the bluffs, head for the 29200 block of West Cliffside Drive where there are 10 two-hour parking spots. If they’re full, continue to Grasswood Avenue, turn left and look for street parking once it’s legal.
The coastline of San Pedro and Palos Verdes.
(Matt Pawlik)

Awe-inspiring views await on this San Pedro hike

San Pedro Coastal Trail
4.25-mile out-and-back
Easy
250
By Matt Pawlik
For a new coastal perspective, try a park-to-park-to-park urban foray in San Pedro that focuses on big trees and big ocean views. Start at the southeast corner of Point Fermin Park and peek over the gate for views of Cabrillo Beach and Sunken City, eerie remnants of cliffside foundations from a 1929 landslide. Walk north along the cliff-adjacent path, enjoying giant Moreton Bay fig trees and the Point Fermin Lighthouse, a Victorian-style landmark constructed in 1874. Hug the coast for consistent ocean views and then climb the prominent hill to Angels Gate Park, home to the Fort MacArthur Museum, the Korean Bell of Friendship (a bronze bell that was a gift to Los Angeles from the South Korean government) and even more expansive seascapes. The 360-degree views are awe-inspiring, but scan the skies for the true treasure among the clouds: peregrine falcons. A bit north you’ll find Wilders Addition Park, which has a dirt bluffs trail under the palms, and White Point Nature Preserve, a 102-acre coastal chaparral preserve with a 1.3-mile loop and perfect turnaround point.

Park on the street at the southeastern end of Paseo del Mar Drive. Directions to trailhead.
Climb staircases at the beach

Santa Monica Beach Trail
3.4-mile loop
Moderate
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
This staircase walk is a semi-leisurely stroll along the beach, mixed with fun jaunts up historic staircases that have provided easy beach access for decades. It’s a great walk to people watch and appreciate California beach culture.

Here’s how to get there:

1. Begin your walk next to Bubba Gump Shrimp Company on the Santa Monica Pier. Near the southern corner of the restaurant, you’ll find your first staircase. Head down these steps and then bear right along the wooden path around the restaurant. Turn left onto the multiuse pathway, taking care to walk in the lane designated for pedestrians.

2. Follow the path around the parking lot until you notice a tremendous pedestrian overpass to your right. Head toward that bridge and take 42 steps up to cross over Pacific Coast Highway. But, you’re not done. At the end of the bridge, continue up 44 more stairs, appreciating the bluffs and probably a few squirrels. Bear left, past the cannon, onto the walking path through this portion of Palisades Park. Head westerly toward Arizona Avenue. Regardless of how cute they are, refrain from feeding the squirrels.

3. Near Arizona Avenue, bear left onto your next staircase. These 75 steps will take you down to a pedestrian overpass to cross over PCH again. Take the 36 steps down from the bridge to street level. You’ll turn left and then another immediate left through a parking lot, walking to the pedestrian path that meanders along the beach. Head northwest, past Perry’s Cafe, following the Ocean Front Walk as it veers left. Turn right at the next Perry’s Cafe, near bike racks, two benches and, next to the building, a small group of palm trees. Head northeast through the parking lot.

4. Head up the circular walkway that resembles a half pretzel from an aerial view. You’ll take the overpass onto the California Incline walking path, marveling at the wonders of modern architecture. Bear right toward the next set of trails, a winding set of 42 stairs. On the ramp, pause to take in the views, and maybe even snap a photo with the ocean behind you. At the top, head left through the park, popping into the public restroom if needed.

5. Near Montana Avenue, you’ll find your next set of stairs (and perhaps a local fruit vendor). Bear left onto this old wooden structure and descend 133 steps. Continue over the pedestrian bridge and down the spiral set of stairs to beach level.

6. Cross through the parking lot, and head toward the beach path. At this point, you have a few options: You can turn right and walk as far as you’d like down the beach. Maybe even jump into the glorious ocean. Or turn left and meander back to your car. There are multiple food and snack options along the way.
A photograph of the Studio City walking path.
(Deborah Netburn / Los Angeles Times)

See where celebrities live like the rest of us

Studio City Walk
By Deborah Netburn
Located near major studios including CBS, NBC, Universal, Warner Bros. and Disney, Studio City is a San Fernando Valley neighborhood with high-end suburban vibes and a great place for celebrity spotting. Locals might line up behind Gwen Stefani at the movie theater-turned-bookstore, run into Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray at the gym or spy Jeremy Renner at a local dive bar. At the very least, you can expect to see a few character actors sipping coffee at one of the many local cafes. The area also is home to a handful of iconic L.A. sushi restaurants, an inviting shopping district and tree-lined streets so picture-perfect they could double as movie sets. This 1.6-mile walk gives you a taste of it all.

Start at the corner of Ventura Boulevard and Radford Avenue, grabbing a coffee from Blue Bottle if you need a caffeine fix (and to justify parking in this lot). This part of Ventura is known as sushi row because of its high concentration of raw-fish restaurants. For a brief tour, walk out of the parking lot and turn right on Ventura Boulevard heading southeast toward Carpenter Avenue. There are three essential spots on this block. The first you’ll pass is Teru Sushi, which opened in 1979, putting it at the forefront of the ’80s sushi craze. A few steps away, on the other side of the neighborhood watering hole Laurel Tavern, you’ll see Kiwami by Katsu-Ya, master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi’s second restaurant on Ventura Boulevard. (He opened his flagship Katsu-Ya a block away on Colfax Avenue in 1997.) Cross Ventura Boulevard at Carpenter and head back the way you came. On your right you’ll pass the two-Michelin-starred Asanebo, which opened in 1991.

Cross Radford Avenue and veer right onto Ventura Place, where there’s a popular farmers market on Sundays. Just past the fine food store Joan’s on Third, keep an eye out for Greenwood Shop, a colorful gift boutique selling locally made pottery and jewelry as well as a wide selection of candles, incense and plants. Pass the Alfred’s Coffee on your right, turn left on Laurel Canyon Boulevard and then right on Ventura Boulevard. It’s worth popping into the Barnes & Noble in a former 1938 movie theater, where you’ll encounter the original ticketing booth outside and enlarged book covers in lieu of movie posters. To see some of the residential neighborhood, continue down the block, turning left on Vantage Avenue past Uncle Paulie’s Deli and right on tree-lined Cantura Street where the front yards are filled with roses and white fences. Take a right on Laurel Grove Avenue and head back to where you started along Ventura Boulevard, passing another shopping area with record and clothing stores as well as the old-school Art’s Delicatessen with its checkerboard-tile storefront. It’s been here since 1957 and it too offers no shortage of delicacies.
A photograph of the walking path in Downtown Los Angeles.
(Deborah Netburn / Los Angeles Times)

Snack and stroll through downtown and Chinatown

Downtown L.A. Walk
By Deborah Netburn
This 1.9-mile walk, which my colleague and longtime downtown resident Todd Martens does several times a week, takes you past a blur of historic buildings into two unexpectedly green parks and offers lots of opportunities to snack along the way.

The journey begins at the Broadway entrance of Grand Central Market, where you can grab a bite from one of many tasty food vendors (Sticky Rice is my go-to). After you’re sated, head north on Broadway toward 3rd Street. Continue toward 2nd Street, passing some newly opened art galleries on the left and the former L.A. Times building on the right, until you find yourself at Gloria Molina Grand Park. (My family calls it “the pink park” because of the hot pink benches and tables.) It has a terrific playground and a great view of City Hall.

If it’s a weekday, consider going into City Hall to visit the observation deck on the 27th floor. (It’s free, but closed on weekends.) Otherwise continue on, turning right when you hit West Temple Street and left when you hit Main Street. You’ll walk over the 101 Freeway — not the most beautiful scenery, but is anything more L.A.? — then keep an eye out for the three-story Pico House on your right. Completed in 1870, it’s one of the oldest buildings in downtown. Across the street is LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a hub of Latinx culture. Take the entrance to Olvera Street on your right and walk through the historic Mexican-themed marketplace that’s been a favorite with tourists since the 1930s. You’ll pop out on the corner of Alameda and Cesar E. Chavez, where you can try a taquito at Cielito Lindo (founded in 1934), or cross the street for a French dip sandwich at Philippe the Original (established in 1908).

Continue on Alameda Street beneath the elevated Chinatown Metro stop until you hit your final destination: Los Angeles State Historic Park. Opened in 2017, it’s an unexpectedly bucolic 32-acre spot that hosts a farmers market Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. There you can meander around the gentle curving paths, walking over small wooden bridges and taking in a scenic view of the downtown skyline, or cross the street to get a beer at Highland Park Brewery. When you’re done, you can either retrace your steps or take the Gold Line to the Historic Broadway Station. You’ll be right back where you started!
The bridges at the Venice Canals.
(Adam Markovitz)

Channel that you're in another Venice

Venice Walk
By Adam Markovitz
Only a few of Venice’s historic canals remain, crossed by a dozen tiny bridges that connect three rectangular “islands.” And though the bridges themselves might not be architectural wonders, as a group they make up one of my favorite walks in the entire city — a water-hopping maze that seems to reveal new nooks every time I wander through it.

Parking around the canals can be rough, especially on summer weekends. For street spots, your best bets are nearby Ocean Avenue or 28th Avenue. Among the paid lots nearby, the city-run beach parking area at the end of South Venice Boulevard is often cheaper than the lots further inland.

Once you’re walking on the canals, beach traffic fades into a tranquil, park-like atmosphere, where pedestrians rule and the local ducks have their own private playground (the aptly named Venice Canals Duck Park, on Linnie Canal at Dell Avenue). The architecture here is like a microcosm of L.A. itself, with colonial cottages and Italian villas lined up next to glass-walled modern designs. Gardens along the sidewalks are lushly landscaped with succulents and fruit trees, and each wood-and-steel arch bridge seems to make for a better photo op than the last. In all my years visiting, I’ve never once seen a local using one of the many pretty rowboats tied along the canals.

On a recent walk, I clocked 1.2 miles in a curlicue path, although it would take even longer to explore every inch of the interconnected islands. For a treat at the end (or the beginning), grab a coffee or sandwich in the peaceful, bougainvillea-lined courtyard of the Canal Market (600 Mildred Ave.). Or plan your visit for a Friday morning, when the Venice Farmers Market pops up just across South Venice Boulevard.

Starting point: The Canal Market
Hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday
