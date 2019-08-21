‘Catwoman’ Julie Newmar takes landscaping personally: ‘A garden is a reflection of you.’

A place for repose

Julie Newmar and her son, John, spend most Sundays on this two-person chaise in the shade of an olive tree, reading and watching what happens in the garden. John, 38, was born with Down syndrome and became deaf and mute about a bout with meningitis when he was 3. Newmar created the garden as a way to visually communicate with him. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)