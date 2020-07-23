Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Kobe Bryant mural, "After the final Lakers' game", by Melany Meza-Dierks, @melanymd at 5220 Valley Blvd. in El Sereno. This Kobe Bryant tribute mural in Southern California is part of 301 worldwide featured on the KobeMural website and Instagram.
KobeMural photos from around Southern California

“After the final Lakers’ game,” by Melany Meza-Dierks, @melanymd at 5220 Valley Blvd. in El Sereno.  (@kobemural Instagram)

“Kid Mamba” by Paul Daniels at 939 S. Figueroa St. (Rick’s at Hotel Figueroa) in Downtown LA. @pauldanielsart

 (@kobemural Instagram)

Mural by Isaac Pelayo at 4420 W. Victory Blvd. in Burbank.  (@kobemural Instagram)

“Happy Birthday Mambacita,” by Gabe Gault @gabegault, 614 Mateo St., in the Downtown LA Arts District. (@kobemural Instagram)

“Young ‘fro”, at Shoe Palace, 7725 Melrose Ave., by “triangle artist” J.C. Ro @jc.ro of Long Beach.  (@kobemural Instagram)

By @hungfineart, at 1294 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach.  (@kobemural Instagram)

Mural bby artist Sergio “Doc43" Rueda at 15373 Grand Ave., Lake Elsinore.  (Sergio “Doc43" Rueda,)

“Salute,” by LA artist Aiseborn, @aiseborn, at 1348 Flower St., Downtown LA.  (@kobemural Instagram)

Remaining part of original Kobe Bryant mural by Thierry “Mr. Brainwash” Guetta, in the 1200 block of South La Brea Avenue in Mid City. (@kobemural Instagram)

Graffitti on the Venice Public Art Walls,
www.publicartinpublicplaces.info, in Venice.  (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Mike Asner, creator of the KobeMural Instagram maps and Kobemural.com, shows off the back of his T-shirt, standing in front of Tyke Witnes’ mural at El Toro Bravo Meat Market in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

