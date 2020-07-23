KobeMural photos from around Southern California

“After the final Lakers’ game,” by Melany Meza-Dierks, @melanymd at 5220 Valley Blvd. in El Sereno. (@kobemural Instagram)
“Kid Mamba” by Paul Daniels at 939 S. Figueroa St. (Rick’s at Hotel Figueroa) in Downtown LA. @pauldanielsart
(@kobemural Instagram)
Mural by Isaac Pelayo at 4420 W. Victory Blvd. in Burbank. (@kobemural Instagram)
“Happy Birthday Mambacita,” by Gabe Gault @gabegault, 614 Mateo St., in the Downtown LA Arts District. (@kobemural Instagram)
“Young ‘fro”, at Shoe Palace, 7725 Melrose Ave., by “triangle artist” J.C. Ro @jc.ro of Long Beach. (@kobemural Instagram)
By @hungfineart, at 1294 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach. (@kobemural Instagram)
Mural bby artist Sergio “Doc43" Rueda at 15373 Grand Ave., Lake Elsinore. (Sergio “Doc43" Rueda,)
“Salute,” by LA artist Aiseborn, @aiseborn, at 1348 Flower St., Downtown LA. (@kobemural Instagram)
Remaining part of original Kobe Bryant mural by Thierry “Mr. Brainwash” Guetta, in the 1200 block of South La Brea Avenue in Mid City. (@kobemural Instagram)
Graffitti on the Venice Public Art Walls, www.publicartinpublicplaces.info, in Venice. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Mike Asner, creator of the KobeMural Instagram maps and Kobemural.com, shows off the back of his T-shirt, standing in front of Tyke Witnes’ mural at El Toro Bravo Meat Market in Costa Mesa. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)