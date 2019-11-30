8 Images
Block Shop opens in Atwater Village
The Block Shop storefront opens Nov. 30 in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The Block Shop storefront opens Nov. 30 in Atwater Village. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Pillows, prints, scarves and robes at the Block Shop storefront. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
A woodblock print in the Block Shop storefront. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Cotton dhurries. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
The space features custom furniture by Shin Okuda of Waka Waka, a chandelier by Brendan Ravenhill, a table lamp by Entler, a mirror by Kalon Studios. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Scarves and pillows. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Textile designers Hopie and Lily Stockman of Block Shop. (Sasha Israel )
1/8