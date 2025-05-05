9 L.A. foot spas for relief and relaxation — so you can put your best feet forward
- There are more nerve endings in the feet and hands than almost any other body part, so foot massages feel especially gratifying.
- They also offer a range of health benefits, such as aiding circulation and joint mobility, and stretching muscles and tendons to help prevent injuries.
My feet ached from an epic six-mile beach walk the day beforehand. So I was especially excited to arrive at Bao Foot Spa, in Beverly Hills, and be greeted by plush massage beds, soothing bamboo screens and a trickling fountain.
My practitioner, Vincent Taing, brought me a wooden bucket filled with sloshing warm water and instructed me to lay back on the bed, my legs dangling off the edge, and soak my feet. He then administered long, slow strokes with his thumbs along the underside of my arch, draining tension from my feet.
I expected the experience to bring temporary pain relief. But to my surprise, my feet felt light and springy for several days afterward.
“Foot spas aren’t a replacement for medical attention if your feet hurt,” says David G. Armstrong, a podiatric surgeon with Keck Medicine of USC. “But they can feel great and offer real relaxation benefits.”
There’s no shortage of places to get your feet pampered in Los Angeles, from high-end nail salons and massage chains such as the Now Massage, to lavish hotel spas such as at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills (where foot massages are administered with vegan, organic, paraben-free, nut-oil-free, gluten-free and cruelty-free oil). For this piece, we sought out small, independent businesses specializing in foot massage treatments. Our list shows off the sheer variety of experiences you can treat your feet to here in L.A.
So what to expect? Most foot massages start off with a relaxing five- to 10-minute soak, followed by a massage. The soaking stage is as much for utilitarian purposes — to ensure practitioners have clean, softened feet to work with — as for relaxing ones. Often, spas will perform brief massages on other parts of your body, such as the head and neck, while your feet soak.
I stuck to 60-minute foot treatments at most places. They were all relaxing and rejuvenating in different ways. Tibetan Herbal Feet Soak, in San Gabriel, offered a sublime foot steaming followed by a soak and lengthy massage; MD Foot Massage, in Westwood, released tension in areas of my feet I didn’t even know I had; and Willow Spa’s “foot bath ritual” in Santa Monica included an indulgent soak in moisturizing coconut milk, Epsom salt, ruby red grapefruit juice and fragrant rose petals.
Many of the establishments I visited practice reflexology, a traditional Chinese massage modality. According to the ancient practice, pressure points on the feet correspond to different organs or areas of the body; gently stimulating these points is said to release blocked energy and aid corresponding body parts.
“You’re treating the entire body in some shape or form by massaging the foot,” says Malcolm B. Taw, director of UCLA’s Center for East-West Medicine in Westlake Village. “It’s beneficial for relaxation but also pain relief, sleep conditions, anxiety and even nausea related to chemotherapy.”
Whether or not you believe in the efficacy of reflexology, it feels really, really good — there are more nerve endings in the feet and hands than almost any other body part, UCLA Health podiatrist Robert K. Lee told me. So those appendages are especially responsive to massage.
Regardless of the technique, there are some unifying benefits to having your feet rubbed for an extended period of time.
“It can help promote blood circulation,” Lee says. “And of the parts of the body that are most likely to have compromised circulation, the feet are probably the area of greatest concern because they’re the furthest from the core of your body, your heart.”
Foot massages are especially helpful for those with sedentary jobs, he adds, because extensive sitting can lead to weakened, tight muscles in the feet that can, in turn, lead to injuries when walking and running.
“Massage helps to stretch out the muscles, ligaments and tendons, so they’re less tight and prone to injury,” Lee says. “We often recommend massage to treat tendonitis and plantar fasciitis in the foot. It’s both therapeutic and can also be preventative.”
USC’s Armstrong says the stress-relieving benefits of a foot massage can, for some, lower blood pressure. Manipulating the feet, he adds, also can help with range of motion around the joints of the ankle and toes. But he advises to proceed with caution, ensuring a foot soak isn’t burning hot and that your feet are dried well afterward. Also, he says those with diabetes or circulation issues should talk to their foot doctor before booking an appointment.
No matter why you go, expect deep relaxation at a foot spa. The feet bear the brunt of most of our physical activity and pampering them — even just for a few minutes — goes a long way toward overall restoration. All of the foot spas on this list proved to be truly good for the soul — and the sole.
The Deal
Tibetan Herbal Feet Soak is a self-care gem in the city of San Gabriel. It opened in 2004 in a shopping mall adjacent to the Hilton Los Angeles San Gabriel and has remained there since. Owner Lily Chen prides herself on an extensive knowledge of Chinese foot reflexology and herbal therapy. There are no private rooms here; instead, guests receive their treatments in rows of plush armchairs that recall a living room. But the experience is no less outstanding.
The 70-minute reflexology begins with a 10-minute foot-steaming. Chen placed my feet on a small stool inside a deep wooden bucket filled partially with boiling water and more than 40 dried and powdered herbs, including ginseng, mugwort and saffron. As they brewed, creating a brownish tea, my feet steamed on the stool above the water. It felt incredible. Afterward, Chen added two gallons of cold water, bringing the temperature down. She then soaked my feet for an additional 10 minutes. The steaming and soaking, she claims, aids circulation and is detoxifying to the body.
Chen then nestled a warm, buckwheat-filled compress under my neck and my practitioner, Tony, gave me a wonderful 50-minute foot and leg massage, repeatedly referring to a reflexology map of the feet and asking me questions about my lifestyle whenever he encountered tightness. (Apparently, I sit too much.)
The massage was such a deal, I treated myself afterward to Tsujita L.A. Artisan Noodle in the same shopping mall. There’s a Shanghai Dumpling House a few doors down and, across the street, the popular Shanghai No. 1 Seafood Village for dim sum. Stay a while: Underground parking at the Hilton is free 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Treatment name: 70-minute reflexology
Price: $40
The Splurge
The Santa Monica day spa is situated inside a former Craftsman home and has several picturesque outdoor nooks, including a “water garden” with two semiprivate cabanas and a larger “fire garden” with heat lamps for communal outdoor spa treatments. The environment is luxurious and bohemian at once, with outdoor daybeds and straw umbrellas for shade, and guests are treated to a cup of hot apple-and-strawberry-flavored “happy tea” before their treatments.
My foot bath ritual was so decadent, I wanted to eat the ingredients my practitioner, Jeff, added to the water. He dumped in tiny bowls of moisturizing coconut milk, followed by muscle-relaxing Epsom salt. Then he squeezed in chunks of ruby red grapefruit, the juice dribbling into the water, and finally scattered fresh, fragrant rose petals over my bare feet.
The massage itself — a combination of reflexology, shiatsu and Thai massage techniques administered with hand tools such as a Thai massage stick or metal gua sha tool — felt wonderful. I was so relaxed by the end, it was as if I’d been there all day. Ultimately, the price felt like a bargain.
Treatment name: Willow Foot Bath Ritual
Price: $85 a la carte; $75 added to any massage
The Tension Reliever
Taing is a practitioner at the small, Zen space at South Beverly Drive and Wilshire Boulevard. To begin my treatment, Taing soaked my feet in warm water. He then administered one of the best foot massages I’ve ever had, tracing the edge of my heel with his thumb and kneading the ball of my foot. He spent several minutes on each of my toes, releasing tension before tugging lightly on each one and cracking the toe knuckle. Taing was impressively intuitive, gentle and firm all at once — a true gem of a masseur.
Bao Foot Spa isn’t overly fancy, but the space is clean and stylish. And it offers a menu of interesting add-ons to foot massages, such as a Milk + Flower foot bath, moisturizing facial mask or topical CBD ointment, each for $15 extra. The basic 60-minute reflexology foot massage, administered with massage oil and lotion, included my legs and a 15-minute neck and shoulder massage at the end.
At $60, BAO’s hourlong foot massage might be one of the most affordable luxury spa experiences in notoriously posh Beverly Hills. The establishment, which opened 15 years ago and also has a Santa Monica location, specializes in traditional Chinese reflexology. According to the ancient practice, stimulating different pressure points on the feet aid corresponding organs of the body.
Whether or not that’s something you’re into, Bao’s reflexology just feels wonderful. Especially from Taing.
Treatment name: Reflexology Foot Massage
Price: 30 minutes, $40; 45 minutes, $50; 60 minutes, $60
The Convenient Stop
The environment is clean if aesthetically pared down. Beds are lined up in a large, dormitory-like room with practitioners working side by side. And the space bears little decorative flourish but for a photo mural, along one wall, of a lake in the mountains in China.
Despite the no-frills atmosphere, however, its spa services are abundant and varied. Sunset Spa specializes in traditional Chinese foot reflexology. It also offers deep-tissue full-body massages as well as combinations of foot reflexology and body massage. It doesn’t, however, offer any add-ons like hot stones or aromatic oils.
My 60-minute foot reflexology treatment began with a Hawaiian sea salt foot soak and included a decent amount of time on my calves and shins. It was much needed after a recent hike to the nearby Hollywood sign. The next day my feet felt refreshed.
For those on the Westside, the owners’ sister spa, Aurora Foot Spa in Beverly Hills, offers the same spa services at the same prices; and it also accommodates walk-ins. Easy peasy.
Treatment: Foot Only Reflexology
Price: 40 minutes, $45; 60 minutes, $55; 75 minutes, $75; 90 minutes, $90.
The Pamperer
Most foot massages start with a five- or 10-minute foot soak. But what the spa does with the rest of your body during that time varies greatly. (I was once left alone “to sleep” for 10 minutes as my feet sloshed in a bucket.) At Oriental Orchid, I got an elaborate head, neck and face massage that went on for so long, I thought I’d signed up for the wrong service. My practitioner, Yi Li, assured me it was part of the soaking stage of the foot massage. She even massaged my sinuses and ears, then spent additional time on my arms and hands.
But the foot massage was still the main event — and no less sublime. Oriental Orchid practices a blend of Chinese reflexology and Swedish massage techniques in multiple small, private and semiprivate rooms for guests. Li offered me a free aromatic essential oil upgrade, something that’s extended to everyone on their first visit. And because the $40, hourlong foot massage was so affordable (it’s often $50 to $60), I treated myself to a $15 hot stone add-on. Li brought me a bag filled with steaming hot stones, which she then placed under the small of my back as I lay down. The treatment ended with a short leg massage.
Oriental Orchid’s Burbank location may be a trek for some. But it’s worth it. And there’s free parking in an on-site lot. I left feeling truly indulged, complimentary candies in my pocket and my freshly massaged feet ready to take on the town.
Treatment name: Foot massage
Price: 30 minutes, $30; 60 minutes, $40
The Intense One
The intensity doesn’t stop there. MD is also intensely clean — the floors glistened and the sheets smelled freshly laundered; throughout my massage, I heard the whirling and rumbling of a washer and dryer in the background.
The ladies I met who work there were also intensely friendly — their chatter and laughter mingled with the spa’s soft piano music and the occasional cracking of my toe from an especially vigorous foot rubbing.
For those who might need a soothing glass of sake afterward, MD is located on a stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard in Westwood lined with sushi bars and at least one izakaya.
Treatment name: Reflexology foot massage
Price: 30 minutes, $30; 60 minutes, $45
The Neighborhood Favorite
The wait is worth it. My masseuse, David, was confident and intuitive. He began by soaking my feet in warm, salted water. Then he performed a mix of shiatsu, Swedish and Thai massage along with Chinese reflexology. The Thai massage included plenty of stretching — he gently pulled my arms over my head or one of my legs over my opposite hip — which felt incredible. My treatment included a free scalp massage and free hot stone upgrade — something offered to everyone. I got both, and especially enjoyed the gentle scalp rub.
The environment at YOLO, while not opulent, is modern and cozy, with an especially friendly staff. It was bustling the midweek evening I stopped by, but it still felt serene. Individual massage stalls are divided by curtains, which provide plenty of privacy. It was virtually silent but for the soothing spa music. An urban sanctuary, indeed.
Treatment name: Foot reflexology
Price: 30 minutes, $30; 60 minutes, $50 cash
The Detox
There’s no real science to back these claims. Critics of the treatment say that while it’s generally harmless, the brownish water is just a chemical reaction that takes place when the electrodes in the water rust during the process of electrolysis. Others say the treatment could cause mild nausea or dizziness and that diabetics should consult a doctor before trying it. A 2011 study published in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health says, “There does not appear to be any specific induction of toxic element release through the feet when running the [ionic detox] machine according to specifications.”
But, hey — watching the water turn color and imagining toxins leaking from your body is entertaining in the way getting your palm read at a carnival is. And it still feels nice to soak your feet in the warm water, the machine humming beside it meditatively. Wilshire Foot Spa’s VIP package includes a free foot detox with every 10 foot massages.
I tried the 30-minute detox in combination with a 30-minute foot reflexology massage. And while I didn’t feel noticeably different afterward from the detox, the massage itself was relaxing and enjoyable. It included a foot soak and a short head massage to start, then a leg massage at the end. If I’d had more time that afternoon, I might have taken my newly “detoxed” feet up the street to one of the Miracle Mile museums.
Treatment name: 30-minute foot massage + 30-minute foot detox combo
Price: $55
The Tropical Getaway
It grew bigger settling into one of the spa’s semiprivate areas for my 60-minute foot massage. The room radiates a tropical vibe, with watermelon-hued walls and bright, tangerine-colored curtains rippling in a not-so-gentle breeze from whirling ceiling fans. There’s a wall-length mural of a tropical beach and lush zebra-print bedding. It all adds up to a sense of whimsy and relaxation.
My practitioner, Linda, soaked my feet in a wooden bucket and nestled a warm compress under my neck. She then administered a very good foot massage, what she described as a combination of Chinese style and Swedish massage. I passed on the head, neck and upper body massage that was included but still enjoyed generous calf stroking. The spa offers various combinations of full body and foot massage on its menu.
As I lay there, taking in the sounds of chirping birds on a soundtrack and the repeated sloshing of water in a nearby foot bucket, I drifted into a half-sleep, imagining I was on a tropical island. It was a mini-vacation, as much for my mind as my feet.
Treatment name: Foot massage
Price: 30 minutes, $30; 45 minutes, $36; 60 minutes, $40
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.