He transformed his carport into a stylish ‘granny flat’ for $95,000. Take a look inside.
Designer Alexis Navarro is on the cutting edge of a new trend: trying to find ways to build stylish accessory dwelling units without breaking the budget.
John Velasco and Ariel Gomez-Hernandez, with their dog, Lando, outside the East L.A. accessory dwelling unit they rent from Alexis Navarro. We take a look at how this project came to life. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Before the ADU was built, it was a carport. (Alexis Navarro)
The carport is at the back of a property that started with a duplex — side-by-side one-bedroom apartments — in front and a traditional, freestanding two-bedroom house in back. (Alexis Navarro)
Navarro designed and built the 536-square-foot structure to prove that ADUs could be stylish and affordable. Color fills the tiny rental, where two skateboards from Ariel Gomez-Hernandez’s collection hang on a wall. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Ariel Gomez-Hernandez sits in the unit’s bedroom, designed to provide a sense of privacy amid the open floor plan. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Glazed windows and a skylight in the galley kitchen help to cool the unit and let in additional light. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The countertops and sink are from Ikea; the open shelves allow for easy access. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Ariel Gomez-Hernandez and John Velasco share a laugh at the kitchen countertop. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Skylights are trimmed in yellow, to add drama. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Velasco, an audio engineer, stands in the doorway of the casita. Both he and Gomez-Hernandez, a speech-language pathologist, are working from home during the pandemic. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
The bathroom, with fixtures from Home Depot, is the only enclosed space in the ADU. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Landlord and designer Alexis Navarro, right, talks with his “Casita L.A.” tenants Ariel Gomez-Hernandez and John Velasco. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In retrospect, Navarro said he could have saved even more time and money on the exterior. “I installed a high-quality plaster exterior,” he said. “I could have done a regular plaster job and reduced the time factor by about a month.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Gomez-Hernandez and Velasco rent the East L.A. ADU for $1,650. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The couple relax in their living room, which doubles as an office. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The ADU includes one small closet in the back of the bedroom. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
The open and flexible design allows for two work desks for the couple, despite the snug quarters. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)