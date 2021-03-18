Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
John Velasco and Ariel Gomez-Hernandez, with their dog Lando, outside their East L.A. ADU.
17 Images

He transformed his carport into a stylish ‘granny flat’ for $95,000. Take a look inside.

Designer Alexis Navarro is on the cutting edge of a new trend: trying to find ways to build stylish accessory dwelling units without breaking the budget.

John Velasco and Ariel Gomez-Hernandez, with their dog Lando, outside their East L.A. ADU.

John Velasco and Ariel Gomez-Hernandez, with their dog, Lando, outside the East L.A. accessory dwelling unit they rent from Alexis Navarro. We take a look at how this project came to life.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Before the ADU was built, it was a carport.

Before the ADU was built, it was a carport. (Alexis Navarro)

The duplex -- side-by-side one-bedroom apartments -- at the front of the property.

The carport is at the back of a property that started with a duplex — side-by-side one-bedroom apartments — in front and a traditional, freestanding two-bedroom house in back.  (Alexis Navarro)

Prized skateboards hang on the bright orange entry wall to the bathroom inside Casita L.A.

Navarro designed and built the 536-square-foot structure to prove that ADUs could be stylish and affordable. Color fills the tiny rental, where two skateboards from Ariel Gomez-Hernandez’s collection hang on a wall. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Renter Ariel Gomez-Hernandez sits on her bed.

Ariel Gomez-Hernandez sits in the unit’s bedroom, designed to provide a sense of privacy amid the open floor plan. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The galley kitchen, which features a glazed window and skylight.

Glazed windows and a skylight in the galley kitchen help to cool the unit and let in additional light.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Open shelving in the kitchen, which allows for easy access.

The countertops and sink are from Ikea; the open shelves allow for easy access.  (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Tenants Ariel Gomez-Hernandez and John Velasco share a laugh in front of the opaque window in their kitchen.

Ariel Gomez-Hernandez and John Velasco share a laugh at the kitchen countertop. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A skylight, trimmed in yellow, to add drama and natural light.

Skylights are trimmed in yellow, to add drama.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Velasco, an audio engineer, stands in the doorway of the casita.

Velasco, an audio engineer, stands in the doorway of the casita. Both he and Gomez-Hernandez, a speech-language pathologist, are working from home during the pandemic. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The bathroom features fixtures from Home Depot.

The bathroom, with fixtures from Home Depot, is the only enclosed space in the ADU.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Landlord and designer Alexis Navarro and his tenants

Landlord and designer Alexis Navarro, right, talks with his “Casita L.A.” tenants Ariel Gomez-Hernandez and John Velasco. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Cacti and other plants sit it pots outside the casita, which features a high-quality, light gray plaster exterior.

In retrospect, Navarro said he could have saved even more time and money on the exterior. “I installed a high-quality plaster exterior,” he said. “I could have done a regular plaster job and reduced the time factor by about a month.” (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Gomez-Hernandez, Velasco and Lando enjoy the secluded patio together.

Gomez-Hernandez and Velasco rent the East L.A. ADU for $1,650. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The couple relax in their living room.

The couple relax in their living room, which doubles as an office. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A look into the bedroom, which features a small closet in the back.

The ADU includes one small closet in the back of the bedroom.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Another view of the couple's living quarters, which allow for a second desk.

The open and flexible design allows for two work desks for the couple, despite the snug quarters.  (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

1/17