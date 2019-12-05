Pantone Color of the Year 2020

“Pantone’s 2020 Color of the Year, Classic Blue, embodies a casual sophistication that compliments a wide array of other colors, making it a harmonious tone. Masterbrand Cabinets has seen blue kitchen accents making waves in our segment of the market with finishes like Maritime, Naval and Blueberry. It’s optimistic and inviting and pairs naturally with shades of white, gray and trending wood tones. Classic Blue represents a new era that cements deep blues to be an important tool for designers and a confident choice for homeowners.” – Stephanie Pierce, director of design and trends at MasterBrand Cabinets

(Masterbrand)