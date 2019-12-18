18 Images
Photos: Home for the holidays with Leslie Saeta of My 100 Year Old Home
Leslie Saeta of My 100 Year Old Home
Every year, Leslie Saeta transforms her South Pasadena home into a Winter Wonderland — in October. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
For her holiday cocktail party for 200, Saeta will make 17 appetizers, which will be laid out on her dining room table. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Saeta works on sugar cookies in her South Pasadena kitchen, three weeks before her annual party. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
An array of festive cookie cutters includes a black one that’s a replica of Saeta’s 100-year-old home. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Saeta ices sugar cookies. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Saeta bakes desserts in advance of the holiday party and freezes them. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Frosted sugar cookies are a Saeta holiday tradition. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The blogger and DIY guru created the place mats, which include verses from holiday carols. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
DIY tree decorations, made by Saeta, are detailed on her blog My 100 Year Old Home. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The color scheme, and the pillows, reflect the holiday. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Wreaths in Saeta’s craft room are among 18 that hang throughout the house. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The holiday is in the details for Saeta. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
A vintage sign hangs in the family room. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The entryway of the South Pasadena home, which Saeta and her husband bought from his parents. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Leslie Saeta works in her kitchen, with Sport by her side. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times )
Holiday decor gives the modern farmhouse-style kitchen a festive mood. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
The entryway features greenery from the Original Los Angeles Flower Market. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
Leslie Saeta and Sport. (Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times )
1/18