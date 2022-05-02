A man sits on top of the roof deck of a tiny studio
Tour the tiny Silver Lake hideaway with Richard Neutra roots

John Bertram designed a simple rec room that complements the architecture of his Richard Neutra home in Silver Lake.

Architect John Bertram sits atop the roof deck of his recreation room in Silver Lake.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A window of a studio opens to a garden

The recreation room was designed to be unobtrusive and preserve the garden.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Books, a bowl, floor pillows

Sitting inside the recreation room is a calming experience for architect John Bertram  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A studio and garden are visible through windows of the main house

A view of the recreation room from the McIntosh House.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A view of the main house from a studio

A view of Richard Neutra’s McIntosh House from the recreation room.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A studio on a lawn.

The recreation room is sunk 30 inches into the ground.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A man sits in a chair on a roof deck overlooking Los Angeles

Architect John Bertram takes in the views of downtown L.A. from the recreation room’s roof deck.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A man walks through a garden, with a studio in the background

Bertram worked hard to add a unit that would preserve the yard and not affect his neighbors’ views.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A bench and a stone path in a garden

Much of the Silver Lake garden remains intact, despite the addition.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A lantern and a ceramic Buddha head amidst flowering plants and a tree

Birds and butterflies are drawn to the milkweed and hummingbird sage planted through the garden.  (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A view of a studio from a garden

A view of the recreation room from the garden. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

A small room with an open window

The 12-by-12 rec room is intentionally spare with limited furnishings and accessories. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

