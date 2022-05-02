Tour the tiny Silver Lake hideaway with Richard Neutra roots

Architect John Bertram sits atop the roof deck of his recreation room in Silver Lake. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
The recreation room was designed to be unobtrusive and preserve the garden. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Sitting inside the recreation room is a calming experience for architect John Bertram (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
A view of the recreation room from the McIntosh House. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
A view of Richard Neutra’s McIntosh House from the recreation room. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
The recreation room is sunk 30 inches into the ground. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Architect John Bertram takes in the views of downtown L.A. from the recreation room’s roof deck. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Bertram worked hard to add a unit that would preserve the yard and not affect his neighbors’ views. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Much of the Silver Lake garden remains intact, despite the addition. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Birds and butterflies are drawn to the milkweed and hummingbird sage planted through the garden. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
A view of the recreation room from the garden. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
The 12-by-12 rec room is intentionally spare with limited furnishings and accessories. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)