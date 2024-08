Prolific artist Sickid talks art and graffiti | @ the Stu

L.A. Times Image presents “@ the Stu,” a new video series exploring the studios and psyches of L.A. artists, with Isaac Psalm Escoto. On the occasion of his solo show, “Gas Station Dinner” at Jeffrey Deitch L.A., the prolific graffiti and fine artist better known as Sickid shows us his range at Tlaloc Studios.