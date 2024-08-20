DJ and producer Mustard gets spiritual about new album | @ the Stu

Real ones know: Hearing “Mustard on the beat, hoe” is its own kind of sonic signal that you’re in for an L.A. anthem. The prolific producer, known for his work with YG, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign and most recently (and perhaps most notably) creating the beat for Kendrick Lamar’s culture-shifting “Not Like Us,” has been shaping the city’s sound for well over a decade.



But on his new album, “Faith of a Mustard Seed,” Mustard gets spiritual and reflective in a way we’ve never heard before — rapping for the first time, giving us a glimpse into his childhood and telling his story, instead of only providing the framework for someone else’s, as he’s done time and time again.



At his album release party at the Hollywood Palladium, which came a day after the birth of his daughter, Mustard resurrected the roller skating functions he grew up with as an ode to the city that raised him, and his inner child that graces the cover of his new album.