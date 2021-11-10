The next time you go play pickup soccer in L.A. remember these photos

This story is part of Image issue 6, “Energy,” an exploration what sports style feels like in the City of Champions. See the full package here.

Overheard on the pitch yesterday:

“I got next.”

“Nah, bro.”

“They’re stuck in traffic.”

“It’s in the side pocket in my bag over there.”

(Celeste Umana/For The Times)

“I gotchu.”

“Cross.”

“Time.”

“Offsides!”

The goalposts must be provided by the pick-up players. Donated by one of the players, and locked away after each gathering, this one matches the size of Zergy Gallardo’s wingspan. (Adria Marin/For The Times)

“It’s love.”

“¡La falta!”

“C’mon. My ankle is kilt.”

“No foul.”

“¡Gol!”

“Run it back.”

“The lights came on.”

Edwin Aceituno. (Celeste Umana/For The Times)

“I gotta clock in.”

“Bet. ¿Mañana?”

(Look what we’ve done here.)

Photography by Las Fotos Project

Las Fotos Project is a community-based nonprofit organization that inspires teenage girls through photography, mentorship and self-expression. Offering year-round programming, Las Fotos provides girls with access to professional cameras, quality instruction and workshops that encourage them to explore their identity, build leadership and advocacy skills, and strengthen their social and emotional well-being.

Adria Marin is an experimental photographer based in Los Angeles. Her passion for this medium has blossomed, and she looks forward to exploring her identity as a firstborn Mexican-Guatemalan American, hoping to inspire other young Latina women like herself. @adriaslens

Celeste Umaña is a young Latina photographer from South L.A. She finds her photography often telling stories through portraits and candids. Celeste has developed a unique eye that displays her creativity and attention to detail in the photographs she captures. @celesteumana_

