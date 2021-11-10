Image

The next time you go play pickup soccer in L.A. remember these photos

The sun sets on the horizon as the players wrap up their game. Photos by Adria Marin, a student with Las Fotos.
(Adria Marin/For The Times)
Share
By Adria Marin
Celeste Umaña
Share

This story is part of Image issue 6, “Energy,” an exploration what sports style feels like in the City of Champions. See the full package here.

Overheard on the pitch yesterday:

“I got next.”

“Nah, bro.”

Advertisement

“They’re stuck in traffic.”

“It’s in the side pocket in my bag over there.”

Celeste Umana is a student with Las Fotos.
(Celeste Umana/For The Times)

“I gotchu.”

“Cross.”

“Time.”

Advertisement

“Offsides!”

A goalpost that matches the size of Zergy Gallardo’s wingspan
The goalposts must be provided by the pick-up players. Donated by one of the players, and locked away after each gathering, this one matches the size of Zergy Gallardo’s wingspan.
(Adria Marin/For The Times)

“It’s love.”

“¡La falta!”

“C’mon. My ankle is kilt.”

“No foul.”

“¡Gol!”

“Run it back.”

“The lights came on.”

Edwin Aceituno.
Edwin Aceituno.
(Celeste Umana/For The Times)
Advertisement

“I gotta clock in.”

“Bet. ¿Mañana?”

(Look what we’ve done here.)

Image Energy stories

Koreatown Run Club knows what running style is all about

Jaime Jarrín does it for the love of Los Doyers

The women of UCLA gymnastics show us the energy they’re on, literally

Angela Manuel-Davis takes you to her church on wheels

Micah Fluellen remembers ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ on the courts of L.A.

Photography by Las Fotos Project

Las Fotos Project is a community-based nonprofit organization that inspires teenage girls through photography, mentorship and self-expression. Offering year-round programming, Las Fotos provides girls with access to professional cameras, quality instruction and workshops that encourage them to explore their identity, build leadership and advocacy skills, and strengthen their social and emotional well-being.

Adria Marin is an experimental photographer based in Los Angeles. Her passion for this medium has blossomed, and she looks forward to exploring her identity as a firstborn Mexican-Guatemalan American, hoping to inspire other young Latina women like herself. @adriaslens

Celeste Umaña is a young Latina photographer from South L.A. She finds her photography often telling stories through portraits and candids. Celeste has developed a unique eye that displays her creativity and attention to detail in the photographs she captures. @celesteumana_

Angela Manuel Davis

This motivational guru might be the most influential, nonfamous person in L.A.

Koreatown Run Club members

Holler at Koreatown Run Club when you see ‘em in the streets of L.A.

SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - October 24, 2021: Jaime Jarrin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Spanish-language broadcaster, poses for a portrait at his home. (Photo by Philip Cheung for The Los Angeles Times)

They say love what you do. For six decades, he’s done it for the love of Los Doyers

ImageLifestyle

More From the Los Angeles Times