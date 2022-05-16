Atrocities don’t deserve the dignity of legend. They require a more responsible form

For many of us, we live in a time of “I done seen it all before.” Or maybe it’s more like, I’ve seen something — I’m just not quite sure what. That thing — it was ... maybe, just maybe, kind of, sort of, like this, or maybe it wasn’t quite this, but this thing I saw reminds me of that thing. You know what I’m talking about. Or maybe it was that thing what’s his name described to me third-hand, or you know, come to think of it, I’m not quite sure it was that. It escapes me now. But I promise something happened, and I can tell you that I remember that it happened. I’m just having difficulty finding the words to say what, exactly, it was.

“What, exactly, it was” is what the artist Kenturah Davis calls a “space of opening.” She meant it as a point of departure, possibility. A space of opening is the place where reflection, thought, imagination are supposed to exist. But in our day, storytellers allow themselves to drift into the abyss of rhetorical exercise: the last two words of “what, exactly, it was” are flipped. “What, exactly, was it?” they wonder, hoping their readers get lost in the ambiguity. We should take their words at face value: They know not what they write. Or rather, they know — they just won’t commit it to the page.

Storytellers make choices. The images they conjure reflect the decisions that were thought out — or poorly conceived — and executed. If the job at hand is creating images — man’s oldest form of storytelling — those who work as image makers shouldn’t shy away from the imperative. There’s power in documentation; possibility lies beyond the realm of calling the thing the thing.

Atrocities don’t deserve the dignity of legend or the mystique of myth. They require a much more responsible form of image-making: criticism. The scholar Robin D.G. Kelley once remarked, “Critique, to me, is better than objectivity. Objectivity is a false stance.” How can one practice critique appropriately? Where does critique begin?

At Image, we believe it begins with commitment. Writing it down, rendering it on the page, mapping it out, taking notes. So, here’s a canvass from which to work. Print it out. Screengrab it. PDF it. Share, don’t share. Pack it away. Come back to it. Add to it when you wish. Sometimes, what you put on paper is for you and only you. Maybe you’ll send it out one day, maybe the work you’ve done will be found. The important thing is that you figure out the starting point. We’ll assemble some additional resources for you to aid your efforts. (More to come on that in a bit.) In the meantime, know that what you make is a choice.

The Editors