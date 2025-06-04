It’s time for seaside fashion and city strolls. Here are the hottest drops and events this summer

Noah Davis at the Hammer Museum

Noah Davis, “1975 (8),” 2013, oil on canvas in artist’s frame, 49 1/2 × 72 1/2 in. Private collection. (Kerry McFate / Courtesy of the Estate of Noah Davis and David Zwirner)

The Hammer Museum presents the first United States institutional survey of figurative painter Noah Davis, highlighting his perceptive blend of realism and dreamlike imagery. The chronological exhibition features over 50 pieces spanning painting, sculpture and works on paper that explore themes of identity, family, architecture and media-driven racism. The retrospective also honors his enduring legacy with the Underground Museum, which he co-founded with his wife and fellow artist Karon Davis, reflecting his commitment to community engagement and accessible art. June 8–Aug. 31. 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. hammer.ucla.edu

Simon Miller opens in the Arts District

(Simon Miller)

L.A.-based lifestyle brand Simon Miller’s first ever retail store brings a splash of chartreuse and sculptural flair to the Arts District. Designed and curated by creative director Chelsea Hansford, the store channels a tropical, pop-deco aesthetic, with bold, abstract body sculptures created by artist Leonard Urso. As silver sandals and fish-shaped purses sit next to surrealist ceramics by Peter Keil, Simon Miller blurs the line between retail space and gallery. 821 Traction Ave., Los Angeles. simonmillerusa.com

Prada crochet bags

(Prada)

Summer romance gets a chic upgrade in Prada’s newest collection, where handwoven raffia accessories meet a sunny summer palette. The crocheted bags channel retro beachwear while maintaining a modern structure, ideal for seaside adventures and city strolls. Whether you choose the mini bucket bag or the Aimée bag, each piece blends charming crochet with polished leather and enameled metal accents — because just like any great summer fling, opposites attract. prada.com

‘Desperate, Scared, But Social’ at OCMA

1 2 3 1. Deanna Templeton, “Punk Girl, Paris, France,” 2013, Gelatin silver print, 30 x 20.15 in. (Courtesy the artist and Gallery FIFTY ONE) 2. Griselda Rosas, “Cone Regalia,” 2022, Embroidery over watercolor on paper, 12 x 16 in. (Courtesy the artist and Luis De Jesus Los Angeles) 3. Emily’s Sassy Lime with silver baby, Irvine, CA, ca. 1994. (Emily’s Sassy Lime)

The Orange County Museum of Art presents its 2025 California Biennial: “Desperate, Scared, But Social,” featuring 12 artists exploring the rich, precocious and often awkward stage of late adolescence through multimedia exhibitions. Huntington Beach-based photographer Deanna Templeton pairs scans of her own teenage diary entries with portraits of young women she’s met over the years. Riot Grrrl band Emily’s Sassy Lime will have an installation of archival music videos, photographs, zines and more from the 1990s; recent teenage punk band the Linda Lindas, who draw inspiration from Emily’s Sassy Lime, will also present their music videos, drawings and props. June 21–Oct. 12. 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa. ocma.art

Luchita Hurtado and Henry Taylor at Hauser & Wirth

1. Henry Taylor, “Untitled,” 1990, oil on board, 60 x 48 x 1 1/2 in. (© Henry Taylor, courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth, Photo: Keith Lubow) 2. Luchita Hurtado, ca. 1973 (Matt Mullican / Courtesy the Estate of Luchita Hurtado and Hauser & Wirth)

Hauser & Wirth presents two exciting exhibitions this month at the downtown space. Luchita Hurtado: “Yo Soy,” celebrates the Venezuelan-born, Los Angeles-based artist’s vibrant and abstract self portraits. Hurtado primarily worked on the exhibition’s featured pieces while living in Santa Monica in the 1970s, embroiled in the beginnings of the L.A. women’s movement that shaped her artistic identity. Using oil paints to create bright, sweeping strokes and cutting canvases apart to sew them together in new ways, Hurtado questioned the abstraction of the phrase “I am.” Additionally, look for James Jarvaise and Henry Taylor’s “Sometimes a straight line has to be crooked,” which positions Taylor’s paintings in dialogue with Jarvaise, his teacher. The installation features over seven decades of work by the two artists, highlighting their parallel energies and color usage. June 29–Oct. 5. 901 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles. hauserwirth.com

“Cloud Painting” by Peter Sutherland at Dries Van Noten, the Little House

Artist Peter Sutherland has described his work as “a chaotic celebration of life.” Indeed, his solo show “Cloud Painting” captures the deep beauty in fleeting moments of friction and spontaneity at Dries Van Noten’s the Little House gallery. The exhibition features a new body of work Sutherland created from 2024 to 2025, including large-scale abstract paintings, collage that weaves together drawings, photographs, stickers and found images, and sculpture. On view through June 17. 451 N La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles. driesvannoten.com

Bottega Veneta 50th anniversary bags

(Bottega Veneta)

In honor of the iconic Intrecciato weave’s 50th anniversary, luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta is spotlighting its leather woven bags. The brand has a number of effortless summer staples, whether you’re heading to a gallery opening or going on a coastal getaway. Look for the Andiamo — which translates to “Let’s go!” in Italian — a slouchy leather bag with a metallic knot perfect for day-to-evening adventures, or the Cabat, a handwoven, rectangular tote that can fit more than just the essentials. bottegaveneta.com

Dive in Well x the Line LA: Day of Wellness

(The Line LA x Dive in Well)

Wellness agency Dive in Well and the Line Hotel L.A. are collaborating for a Day of Wellness, a restorative, community-centered retreat featuring restorative yoga, workshops and nourishment. Led by Dive in Well founder Maryam Ajayi and featuring a roster of community leaders and sustainable brands, the day invites Angelenos to connect and heal. Partial proceeds will go to Altadena Girls and Altadena Boys, with complimentary tickets for those affected by the wildfires. June 8. 3515 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. thelinehotel.com

Burberry releases Highgrove collection

(Burberry)

Inspired by the idyllic Highgrove Gardens in southwest England, Burberry has teamed up with illustrator Helen Bullock on a vibrant capsule collection. The line brings to life the garden’s delicate wildflowers and rippling fountains in playful, painterly prints, featuring blossoming orange poppies and deep purple lily pads. And when the Los Angeles heat sets in this summer, picture yourself wandering through the English countryside instead. burberry.com

Gucci at Beverly Center

(Gucci)

Gucci debuts its newly renovated boutique at Beverly Center, blending Milanese elegance with L.A. cool. Inspired by flagship designs in SoHo and Milan’s Monte Napoleone, the refreshed space pairs plush maroon seating with brushed steel accents, framing an expanded offering of the house’s latest collections. Customers can shop Gucci Valigeria travel pieces and handbags such as the Gucci Softbit and GG Marmont. 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. gucci.com

Kamasi Washington at LACMA

(Vincent Haycock)

Award-winning composer and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will lead the first public programming at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s new David Geffen Galleries. The sonic experience, titled “Harmonies of Difference,” will feature Washington conducting over 100 musicians across the 110,000 square feet of gallery space, turning the building into an acoustic instrument. Immerse yourself in the galleries for this once-in-a-lifetime event before their grand opening to the public in April 2026. June 26–28. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. lacma.org

Gentle Monster x Bratz L.A. pop-up

(Gentle Monster)

Eyewear brand Gentle Monster is transporting everyone’s favorite Y2K doll into the future with its newest collection with Bratz. Explore its new pop-up space on Melrose, where customers can shop the collaboration’s sleek, violet-tinted glasses as well as the fiercest Bratz doll in a metallic-and-lavender-faux-fur outfit. Immerse yourself in the Gentle Monster x Bratz world, complete with a massive, interactive Bratz doll object and Gentle Monster’s ultramodern 2025 Pocket Collection. May 30–June 15. 8552 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. gentlemonster.com

Loewe Beeswax Home Scents Collection

(Loewe)

Loewe Perfumes’ newest candle collection is fresh yet gothic, perfect for setting a cinematic mood as summer days turn into long nights. The statuesque candlesticks come in honey yellow and golden bronze, or choose the ribbed, three-wick candle for a more casual look on your coffee table. Let the scent of floral, earthy honey fill your space with a quiet richness — it’s giving equal parts garden bloom and antique library. perfumesloewe.com

Gohar World releases Table VII Collection: Mediterranean Noir

1. Gohar World Chicken Foot Pearl with Coral (Heidi Stanton) 2. Gohar World Lace Fruit Cover in White (Rhea Karam)

Embody the Mediterranean way of life from the comfort of Los Angeles with Gohar World’s newest collection, inspired by Byzantine mosaics, the ports of Marseille, Egyptian fishing villages and spice markets in Istanbul. Whether you’re inspired by the dragonfly-shaped pearl and coral necklace or the mother of pearl serving pieces, Gohar World has you covered for jewelry, tableware and linens that will make you feel like you’re relaxing along the lush coast of the Mediterranean Sea. gohar.world

Tory Burch x BonBon collection

(Tory Burch)