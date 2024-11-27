Advertisement
Plants

Need a dose of sparkles and joy? 39 dazzling holiday light displays that make SoCal shine

By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
The holidays feel like they’re rushing toward us faster than usual this year, but for once that seems like a blessing, because these days, we need all the lights and sparkles we can get.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the rushing to decorate, celebrate, cookie bake and buy, buy, buy. That’s why I appreciate the effort behind all of our holiday shows, from friendly neighborhood collaborations and individual extravaganzas to organizations offering an eye-popping selection of lights, lasers, lanterns, music and animation. Even the simplest displays evoke deep feelings in me — excitement, anticipation, longing and hope, all wrapped up in a few colorful strands.

I think of my parents and all the people like them, laboring in their yards to string lights and set up displays, and I’m so grateful, even to those who just wind a few sparkly strands around their balcony railing. It may feel like a thankless job, but these light displays are truly acts of kindness, creating little scattershot moments of joy that jolt passersby from their daily doldrums and make this time of year so special.

Happily, Southern California has lots of joy spreaders in 2024, from the desert to the ocean. Check out our list below, but first, a few things to note:

  • Our list of holiday light shows is divided into four loose categories: free or paid walk-throughs and free or paid drive-throughs, which you can filter using the navigation bar above.
  • Most of these shows are rain-or-shine events, so don’t expect a refund if it starts to drizzle on the night you bought tickets. Dress warmly, bring an umbrella and be grateful that our temperatures rarely dip below 50 degrees.
  • Several of these events are in residential areas where neighbors voluntarily go all out to create holiday displays, so the start and stop dates can be vague. Pro tip: Try to visit the residential light shows on weekday nights, because traffic gets congested on weekends. Better yet, if the area has sidewalks, park your car a block or two away, bundle up and walk the route. (You’ll get in some steps, and in some neighborhoods, residents sell hot chocolate or other treats from their driveways.)
  • If we’ve missed any venues, send an email with details to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com, and we may be able to include them.
Fever's Astra Lumina light show at South Coast Botanic Garden.
(Bruno Destombes)

Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden

Rolling Hills Estates Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
South Coast Botanic Garden partners once again with Moment Factory and Fever to present “an enchanted night walk amongst the stars” — a cosmic tribute meshing lights, projection and sound. The walk-and-gape stroll around the garden takes about 60 minutes.

Dates: Thursdays to Sundays through Dec. 15 and then daily during the last two weeks of December. The show is expected to stay at the garden at least until February or March, according to a spokesperson from Moment Factory, with 2025 dates to be announced.

Hours: Timed entry between 5:15 and 8:45 p.m. nightly. Visitors can stay until gates close at 10 p.m.

Admission: Reserved tickets are required; $39 for 13 and older, $34 for seniors, students or military and $28 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 enter free. South Coast Botanic Garden members get a 15% discount on tickets but need a promo code from the garden. Preferred on-site parking is $20; off-site parking pass with a shuttle to the gate is $3 per person. Food and beverages may be purchased on-site.
Route Details

Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights

Brea Free Drive-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights is a long-standing and very popular neighborhood light event, so expect tons of sloooow-moving traffic — plan at least 45 minutes for the tour — if you choose to drive. Many visitors recommend parking outside the housing tract and walking the route. Public parking and restrooms are available nearby at the Brea Sports Park, 3333 E. Birch St. Some neighbors have traditionally sold snacks and warm drinks from their yards. The city of Brea also limits parking to only one side of the street in the Eagle Hills neighborhood between 4 and 10 p.m. for emergency vehicles.

Dates: Dec. 1 through Jan. 2 (although some houses are already lighted)

Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free
Route Details

Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo

El Segundo Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
El Segundo’s Candy Cane Lane has been a holiday lights extravaganza since 1949, except for 2020 during the pandemic, and was featured in the 2023 Eddie Murphy movie aptly named “Candy Cane Lane.” It returns again this year on Dec. 14, when thousands of visitors are expected to walk the 1200 block of East Acacia Avenue to admire more than two dozen elaborately decorated homes. The city is offering free parking and shuttle rides to Candy Cane Lane.

if you can’t wait until Dec. 14 to start celebrating, El Segundo has two other holiday events, the city-sponsored Joy Around the World Festival of Holidays and Tree Lighting on Dec. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza and the El Segundo Chamber of Commerce’s 60th El Segundo Holiday Parade on Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Main Street from Imperial Avenue to El Segundo Blvd.

Dates: Dec. 14 to 23

Hours: 6 to 11 p.m.

Admission: All the events are free.
Route Details
Homes decked out in lights
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills

Woodland Hills Free Drive-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Candy Cane Lane is an annual neighborhood holiday decor extravaganza — the kind of 60-plus-year tradition that happens when homeowners work together and get a little competitive about who has the best light display — that starts at the intersection of Lubao and Oxnard streets (by Pierce College) in Woodland Hills. This is a pretty informal event, without any specific spokesperson or website, but the lights typically turn on the first Saturday of December and stay on through the first Saturday after New Year’s Day, according to Diana Williams, chief executive officer of the West Valley-Warner Center Chamber of Commerce. This is a slow-drive-through-the-neighborhood-and-gape event, but Williams said it’s nicer to park and just walk the route because the cars get “pretty stacked up.”

Dates: Dec. 7 to Jan. 4

Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free
Route Details
San Juan Capistrano Mission's Capistrano Lights, lighting up the mission in blues and purples
(ValWestoverPhotography.com)

Capistrano Lights at San Juan Capistrano Mission

San Juan Capistrano Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
The venerable courtyard and trees of Orange County’s only mission are bathed in lights and oversized holiday decor, with music by Dickens-era carolers, trees and wreaths decorated by community groups and families, crafts for children, a huge nativity scene and photos with Santa. (Note that Santa’s last appearance is Dec. 23.)

Dates: Dec. 7 to 29

Hours: Tickets available for selected days only: Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 20-23 and 26-29. Ticketholders can enter as early as 10 a.m. to tour the mission, but the holiday programming begins at 3:30 p.m. with carolers and visits with Santa and 5:05 p.m. for the Christmas tree lighting and music program. The mission closes at 7 p.m. except on opening night, Dec. 7, when it closes at 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Tickets must be purchased online, $20 for ages 12-59, $17 for seniors 60+, $14 ages 5-11 and free for children 4 and younger. Member tickets are $9 and $10 for guests accompanying members.
Route Details
Holiday lights at the Grove as Santa and his sleigh fly overhead
(Connie and Stewart Photography)

Christmas at the Grove

Fairfax Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
The Grove’s annual holiday extravaganza features masses of lights, a ginormous decorated tree, Santa’s Workshop through Dec. 24 and nightly snowfall (top that, Rockefeller Center!)

Dates: Through Dec. 31 (Santa’s Workshop closes after Dec. 24; reservations recommended. Pet nights with Santa on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.)

Admission: Free. Photo packages with Santa start at $60.
Route Details
Motorists cruise Santa Rosa Avenue, better known as Christmas Tree Lane
(Calvin B. Alagot / Los Angeles Times)

Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena

Altadena Free Drive-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Christmas Tree Lane marks its 104th year of stringing thousands of lights in the towering deodar cedars that line Santa Rosa Avenue in Altadena, attracting thousands of cars to drive through for free during the holidays. The lights go on Dec. 7, during Christmas Tree Lane’s annual Lighting Ceremony and Winter Festival from 3 to 9 p.m. at the Altadena Public Library, 600 E. Mariposa St.

The event features an arts and crafts fair, food and beverages and a chance to participate in the 6 p.m. countdown to ignite the lights on Santa Rosa Avenue, aka Christmas Tree Lane, nearly a mile‘s worth of shining decor strung among the 135 massive deodar cedar trees lining both sides of the community’s historic avenue.

Traffic will be blocked on the street on Dec. 7 until 9 p.m. so revelers can safely admire the lights on foot. That’s the only time organizers recommend walking the route, because there are no sidewalks, and it’s difficult to see pedestrians unless they are brightly lit.

If you can’t attend the festival, the safest course is to slowly drive the route and admire the tenacity and heart of the community volunteers who have kept this tradition alive for more than a century. Admiring is free, but the association accepts $35 memberships online to offset the cost of stringing lights in the venerable trees and keeping them healthy.

Dates: Dec. 7 through Jan. 5

Hours: 5:30 p.m. to midnight

Admission: Free
Route Details
A manger scene outside a decorated home
(Patricia Marroquin/Moment Editorial/Getty Images)

Christmas Tree Lane in Oxnard

Oxnard Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
You can walk or drive through Oxnard’s 10-block loop of 139 historic homes, most built before 1925, representing various architectural styles, including Mission/Spanish Revival, Bungalow, Craftsman and Colonial Revival. These homes are interesting to view any time, but during the holidays, the lights and decor in the Henry T. Oxnard Historic District of Oxnard make the walk all the more special.

The houses are clustered on F and G streets between 5th Street and Palm Drive, and the decorations are provided by the residents. Be sure to drive past Oxnard’s giant Christmas tree display — billed as the tallest in Ventura County — at Plaza Park, 500 S. C St.

The tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5 runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with entertainment, food trucks, a holiday marketplace and Santa. Oxnard also offers its Holly Trolley Tours of the district and lights downtown, but details still hadn’t been posted in late November.

Dates: Dec. 8 to 26

Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free
Route Details
Dana Point Harbor Christmas Boat Parade.
(Christine Barnes)

Dana Point Harbor Holiday Lights and Board Parade of Lights

Dana Point Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Dana Point’s holiday cheer is by land and by sea, with lots of lights around the harbor, including its popular “Merry Kiss Me” display, giant blue whale and even a large glowing menorah at the foot of the harbor (plus strolling carolers Dec. 5, 12 and 20). There’s also the 49th Boat Parade of Lights Dec. 13-15, this year with a “Santa’s Seaside Carnival” theme, starting at 6:30 p.m. each night. The city of Dana Point’s Jolly Trolley runs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. each night of the parade between Doheny State Beach and the Ocean Institute at the far edge of the harbor.

If you have a Santa fan, check out Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching’s annual Boat Rides With Santa Dec. 7-8 for 20-minute harbor cruises with Santa between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations are required, and tickets are $5 for adults and children, with all proceeds supporting the Soroptimist of Capistrano Bay‘s work to support women and girls.

Dates: Harbor lights through Jan. 12 (Hanukkah lighting Dec. 25 to Jan. 1)

Hours: Lights turn on at 5 p.m. each night. Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. each night.

Admission: Free
Route Details
The Flower Power at Descanso Gardens' Enchanted Forest of Light
(Descanso Gardens)

Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Light

La Cañada Flintridge Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Descanso’s annual holiday light show stretches a mile through the gardens, with an exhibit that includes a “town” of stained-glass buildings in the Rose Garden created by sculptor Tom Fruin and a field of glowing tulips that constantly change colors. Vendors will be selling food and drink.

Dates: Through Jan. 5

Hours: Timed entry every half-hour between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; open until 10 p.m. daily, rain or shine, except Nov. 28 and Dec. 24-25.

Admission: Tickets must be purchased online, prices vary depending on the day; 13 and older pay $15-$38 for members; $22-$45 for nonmembers; ages 2-12 pay $10-$23 for members, $17-$30 for nonmembers. (Children under 2 enter free but still require a ticket.)
Route Details
Fashion Island's lighted Christmas tree, surrounded by palm trees lighted blue and purple
(Allen Ling / Irvine Company Retail Properties)

Fashion Island's Nights of Coastal Lights in Newport Beach

Newport Beach Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Fashion Island is lighting its 90-foot-tall tree with a magical (i.e., man-made) snowfall, music and a bit of choreography every evening through Dec. 29, along with a blanket of dazzling holiday decor. The center also offers daily visits with Santa until 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 (after which he’s otherwise occupied). A Menorah Lighting Ceremony is scheduled with singing and other activities from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Dates: Nightly through Dec. 29

Hours: Tree lighting, snowfall and choreographed music happen on the half-hour at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Admission: Free. (Photo packages with Santa start at $39.99.)
Route Details
A view of the Grand illuminations Electric Dandelions in DTLA
(Abram Santa Cruz)

Grand Illuminations at the Yard at California Plaza

Downtown L.A. Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
The DTLA Alliance has teamed up with the L.A.-based artist group Liquid PXL to install a free “light spectacle featuring large-scale kinetic sculptures” at the Yard at California Plaza. The show opens with a lighting ceremony with live entertainment and refreshments on Dec. 4 and continues nightly until Jan. 8. The immersive light display includes 10 giant “Electric Dandelions,” an “Arbor Arch Trellis” and a custom-designed 25-foot-tall LED tree.

Dates: Dec. 4 to Jan. 8

Hours: Opening ceremony 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4. Lights continue nightly from dusk until 10 p.m.

Admission: Free
Route Details
Colorful lights on display spell out "Tanaka Farms Hikari"
(Emily Ganiko / Tanaka Farms)

Hikari: Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms

Irvine Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Hikari means “shine” in Japanese, and Tanaka Farms is living up to that name with a wagon ride to the “Land of a Thousand Lanterns” and a walk through the Gingerbread Forest with more lights, live music, food for purchase, arts and crafts, barnyard animals, a Christmas tree lot and a chance to take photos with Santa.

Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 29; closed Mondays (except Dec. 23), Tuesdays and Dec. 25.

Hours: Open daily 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday to Thursday; 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday, plus Dec. 23.

Admission: $25-$30 adults, $15-$20 children, depending on the night; children 2 and under as well as military service members, retirees and veterans enter free with military ID. Parking is $10 Friday to Sunday only.
Route Details
A smiling woman holds up a toddler at Lights in Downtown Santa Monica.
(Joel Marasigan)

Holiday Thursdays/Hanukkah in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
No surprise, the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica is ablaze in lights and decorations through December, but on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 — Holiday Thursdays — visitors can hand deliver their wish lists to Santa (and take some free photos) amidst a man-made snowfall as well as enjoying hot cocoa, making holiday crafts and listening to the Toyland Brass Band. On Dec. 25 to Jan. 1, the Promenade’s Festival of Lights will celebrate Hanukkah by lighting the menorah each night along with other activities.

Dates: Through Jan. 1; Holiday Thursdays are Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

Hours: Holiday lights go on at dusk; menorah lighting Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 at sundown each night; Holiday Thursdays events 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended for Holiday Thursdays activities.
Route Details
The entrance to Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch lit up
(Line 8 Photography)

Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch

Calabasas Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Walk along Holiday Road to see glowing swans, nutcrackers and polar bears, giant gingerbread folk and houses, twinkling tunnels and trees all draped in lights. There are also 10-foot-tall menorahs in honor of Hanukkah, and you’ll have a chance to see Santa. Hot chocolate and toddies are available for purchase.

Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 28

Hours: Open nightly 4:30 to 9 p.m. except Dec. 2-4, 9-10, 16 and 25

Admission: Tickets are $29.35 to $44.79 per person, depending on the night and time. Children 2 and younger enter free.
Route Details

Imaginarium at Pomona Fairplex

Pomona Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Imaginarium is a lantern show with more-fantastical-than-usual luminescent flora and fauna (think giant mushrooms and elegant anime-type dragons with enormous antlers) along with Christmas trees and other holiday-themed displays. The show also includes a mirrored infinity room, interactive games and a vast field of 35,000 blooming LED roses that practically begs for selfies. The show promises 1.5 miles of synchronized music and lights, circus performances (included with admission) three times a day and food and beverage for purchase.

Dates: Open daily through Jan. 5, except Nov. 28, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17.

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Admission: $22.13 to $28.31 depending on the day for ages 13-61, $20.07 ages 2 to 12, 62 or older and military people with ID.
Route Details
Frogs and water lilies made of colored lights
(Jamie Pham / L.A. Zoo)

L.A. Zoo Lights

Griffith Park Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
The L.A. Zoo’s “Animals Aglow” holiday event features oversize animals, flowers and trees with some serious glow and animation (there’s one wondrous bright blue peacock), the obligatory, eye-popping walk under a shining tunnel and the return of Santa.

Dates: Through Jan. 5. (Sensory-inclusive night Dec. 3; Pride night Dec. 11.)

Hours: Open daily 6 to 10 p.m., except Nov. 28, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 24-25.

Admission: $29-$35 for ages 13 and older, $18-$23 for ages 2 to 12, depending on the day. Children under 2 enter free. Discounts for zoo members.
Route Details

Lektrik: A Festival of Lights at Raging Waters in San Dimas

San Dimas Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Lektrik is a lot of lights under 223,000 feet of silk-like fabric, creating scenes designed to “capture the essence of a California summer,” along with tropical jungles and underwater wonders. The experience also includes live acrobats, stone carvers, artisan vendors and music. This walk-and-wonder experience is supposed to take about two hours, so wear comfortable shoes!

Dates: Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 27 to March 6. Closed Nov. 28, open Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day).

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Prices vary depending on dates and times: $32.90 to $43.90 for ages 13 and older, $24.90 to $32.90 ages 4-12 and $25.11 to $33.21 for seniors 65+, students and military with ID. Family bundles with at least four tickets (maximum of two adults) are $25.90 to $33.90 per ticket.
Route Details
Lightscape San Diego at the San Diego Botanic Garden.
(Lightscape San Diego)

Lightscape San Diego at San Diego Botanic Garden

Encinitas Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
San Diego Botanic Garden worked with Sony Music and U.K.-based Culture Creative to create a mile-long walking trail of glowing musical installations, with floating orange poppy flowers, known as Floraison; a sprawling meadow of fiber-optic flowers; its Liquid Sky display — colored laser beams projected on fog to create a canopy of overhead lights — and a tall, peaked tunnel of white lights known as the Winter Cathedral. Food and drink are available for purchase.

Dates: Open Wednesdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; also open Dec. 23 and daily through Jan. 5 after Dec. 26. Closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 24 and 25.

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. (Last entry at 8:45 p.m.)

Admission: Timed entry tickets are $26-$34 for ages 13 and older, $16-$20 for ages 3-12, depending on day and time. Members and military families with ID pay $3 less. Children 2 and younger enter free but must have a ticket. Ticket prices increase by $5 for adults and $2 for children if purchased the day of the event. Parking is $10-$15 depending on the day, if purchased in advance, $20-$25 if purchased on-site or day of the event.
Route Details
Four people walk through a room with swirling colored lights.
(Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder)

Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder in Santa Monica

Santa Monica Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Remember Hasbro’s Lite-Brite toy, where you pushed colorful translucent plastic pegs into a backlit black pegboard? Well, now it’s an immersive, 360-degree life-size experience, thanks to Toronto content creator Secret Location, and you can tour its various worlds through Jan. 31 in Santa Monica. The Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder experience features 11 rooms with adventures in three different worlds: Underwater, Prehistoric and Outer Space, as well as “interactive play zones” and a “nostalgic” photo booth. Now I can’t wait for the next vintage interactive toy experience: Etch-a-Sketch meets the Twilight Zone?

Dates: Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 31; closed Nov. 28, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1

Times: Timed entries every half-hour from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Last entry on Dec. 31 is 2:30 p.m. The tour takes about an hour.

Admission: Ticket prices vary depending on dates and times, $26 to $34 for ages 14 and older; $21.25 to $27 for seniors 65+, students or military with ID, $20 to $24.75 for ages 3-13. Groups of four or more pay $22.25 to $28.25 per ticket and must be accompanied by an adult.
Route Details
Patheway among tall trees lighted by luminarias
(California Botanic Garden)

Luminaria Nights at the California Botanic Garden

Claremont Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
If you’re looking for a quieter, more organic holiday light experience, check out Luminaria Nights at California Botanic Garden — the state’s largest collection of California native plants. The exhibit features “peaceful luminaria” and paths lined with string lights guiding visitors to at least three illuminated venues for live music. Food and beverages, including a signature cocktail, available for purchase.

Dates: Dec. 12 (members only), 13, 14, 20 and 21.

Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $20 adults, $15 seniors age 65+, students with ID and children ages 3 to 12. Members pay $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children 3 to 12. Children under 3 enter free.
Route Details
Magic of Lights at Angel Stadium.
(Magic of Lights)

Magic of Lights in Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club

Indio Paid Drive-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Here’s an immersive holiday light drive-through with an accessible price. You can basically (safely) fill up your car with friends and family to experience more than a mile of lighted displays at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, including a “supersized Bigfoot Monster Truck,” a “larger than life sparkling Holiday Barbie,” four lighted tunnels, a winter wonderland (in the desert) and a “prehistoric Christmas” featuring life-sized dinosaurs “celebrating the season” while blowing the minds of paleontologists everywhere.

Dates: Through Dec. 29

Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Admission: $25-$30 per standard vehicle if tickets purchased online, $40-$45 per standard vehicle if purchased at the gate, depending on the dates you choose. A limo/party bus ticket is $60 if purchased online, $75 at the gate. Tickets for buses are $100.
Route Details
Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach
(Roundhouse Aquarium)

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Here’s a chance to catch some lights and ocean breezes, all for free. The 928-foot-long Manhattan Beach Pier is bedecked with lights all the way to the towering lights on the Roundhouse Aquarium at the far end. Downtown Manhattan Beach also has lights to feast your eyes upon in its business area, so this could be a nice way to walk, window shop and enjoy the ceaseless carol of the Pacific Ocean.

Dates: Through Jan. 6

Hours: Nightly, dusk to dawn.

Admission: Free
Route Details
A boat decorated with Christmas lights and a glowing green Christmas tree at Marina del Rey Boat Parade Spectacular in 2022.
(Venice Paparazzi)

Marina Lights and Boat Parade Spectacular at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
The 10 acres of trees at Marina del Rey’s Burton Chace Park are covered in sparkly illumination in December for Marina Lights, a free festive stroll along the water. If you visit on Dec. 14, you’ll also be able to watch the marina’s 62nd Holiday Boat Parade, which begins with 15 minutes of fireworks at 5:45 p.m. (This year’s theme, A Margaritaville Holiday, celebrates Jimmy Buffett.) And for a colorful (and thrifty) end to 2024, visit the park on Dec. 31 — New Year’s Eve — for the marina’s free annual fireworks display, at 8:59 p.m, and again at 11:59 p.m. (Food trucks, live entertainment, face-painting and other activities for children are set for New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m.)

Dates: The holiday lights at Burton Chace Park shine the entire month of December. The boat parade is Dec. 14; good viewing locations include Burton Chace Park, where carolers, food trucks and other activities start at 4 p.m.; Fisherman’s Village at 13755 Fiji Way; or anywhere along the South Jetty.

Hours: Marina Lights from 4 to 10 p.m. daily; parade hours, 6 to 8 p.m., preceded by 15 minutes of fireworks at 5:45 p.m.

Admission: Free
Route Details
The main entrance to Riverside's Mission Inn is glowing in lights.
(Mission Inn)

Mission Inn Festival of Lights

Riverside Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Pro tip: The Mission Inn covers a full city block and is draped with lights and moving figures on all sides, all of which you can view for free. But starting Dec. 9, if you want to see the elaborate holiday decor inside without renting a room or buying a meal, make a reservation to tour the Mission Inn at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. for $45 per person.

The history is fascinating, you’ll get a peek inside this storied hotel and, if you take the last tour of the day, the outside lights will be ablaze when you emerge. You can try to buy a ticket the day you visit, but it’s safer to make a reservation. The Mission Inn also has two bars featuring live music.

Dates: Nov. 23 to Jan. 6

Hours: The lights come on at 5 p.m. for the official lighting ceremony Nov. 23, and at dusk every day after.

Admission: Free to walk outside; however, if you want to see the decorations inside, you’ll need to take a tour, rent a hotel room, make a reservation to dine (there are four restaurants; my fave is Mission Inn Restaurant’s Spanish Patio) or grab a drink at one of the inn’s two lounges.
Route Details
A photograph of the Naples Boat Parade Happily Bearded After.
(Travis Stock-Tucker / Happily Bearded After)

Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade in Long Beach

Long Beach Free Walk-Through
The annual Christmas Boat Parade, along the scenic canals of Naples Island in Long Beach, has been a tradition for 78 years. This year’s parade is Dec. 21, starting at 6 p.m. with large boats festooned with lights for this year’s theme, “A Very Yacht Rock Christmas.” Smaller decorated boats will head out at 6:30 p.m.

The best places to view the parade are on the bridges and waterfronts along the island’s canals, including the bridge sections of 2nd Street and Appian Way as well as Alamitos Bay Marina, according to the Long Beach Visitor & Convention Center. If you can’t make the parade, the island is still a lovely place to walk or float to admire the decorations on the houses lining the canals.

If you want to walk among more lights in Long Beach, check out the 67-foot-tall tree and light-studded decorations at Terrace Theater Plaza, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., about four miles west of the canals. The Long Beach Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Terrace Theater Plaza is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. and includes falling snow, train rides, live musical performances (including scenes from “The Nutcracker”) and a fireworks show at the end.

Finally, the 40th Belmont Shore Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 7 along 2nd Street in Long Beach, from Livingston Street to Bay Shore Avenue and back to Livingstone.

Dates: The Long Beach 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Dec. 4; Belmont Shore Christmas Parade is Dec. 7; and the Christmas Boat Parade is Dec. 21. Holiday lights stay on through Jan. 1.

Hours: The tree lighting at Terrace Theater Plaza is 5-8 p.m., Belmont Shore Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. and the Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade starts at 6 p.m. with large boats, 6:30 p.m smaller boats.

Admission: All events are free.
Route Details
String lights form Christmas tree shapes and are reflected in the water
(Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort)

Newport Dunes Lights of the Bay

Newport Beach Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort’s 34th Lighting of the Bay begins Nov. 29 with its Fire and Lights Festival from 3 to 8 p.m. This year the display includes 50 floating holiday trees and decorations that reflect off the water in a magical way. The lights come on daily at dusk and you can view them for free, but of course there are opportunities to spend money too, such as snagging s’more-making ingredients at the resort’s on-site store to use in the public fire pits (Thursdays through Sundays; first come, first served), fire dancing (Fridays and Saturdays) and a chance to purchase a holiday tree.

Dates: Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 29 through Jan. 5

Hours: Dusk to 11:30 p.m. daily

Admission: Free, but on-site parking is $15 (first 30 minutes free for people coming to shop for trees, etc.).
Route Details
A red and green lighted tree and the Giant Wheel Courtyard at Irvine Spectrum Center
(Irvine Company Retail Properties)

Palm Lights, Musical Nights at the Irvine Spectrum Center

Irvine Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Irvine’s Spectrum Center shopping center is decking all its trees this year, with nightly choreographed light shows featuring a 75-foot-tall tree and, further down the mall, palm trees enlivened by lights and holiday pop music, every 30 minutes between 5 and 11 p.m. Visitors can also hear live music on the weekends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., and will have a chance to snap free selfies with Santa on Saturdays, Sundays and Dec. 23 and 24 from noon to 4 p.m. (Rain cancels — Santa can’t get sick before Christmas!) There’s a huge wheel ride too and (ticketed) ice skating nearby.

Dates: Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. Santa’s last appearance is Dec. 24.

Times: Every half-hour for the 75-foot tree lighting, which starts at 5 p.m. each night, and the palm lights show, which starts at 5:15 p.m.

Admission: Free
Route Details
Buildings and palm trees brightly lit by holiday lights on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills
(Kate Jones)

Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration

Beverly Hills Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
So maybe you can’t do all (or even some) of your holiday shopping on Rodeo Drive, but that shouldn’t stop you from taking a stroll along this iconic street to do some window drooling ... uh, shopping, and take in the city’s lavish light display.

Bonus: Beverly Hills has several nearby lots where you can park for free for one or two hours during daytime hours. After your walk on Rodeo Drive, check out the larger-than-life tree and ornament sculptures at Beverly Cañon Gardens, 241 N. Canon Drive, just a couple of blocks away, lighted nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.

Need more? On your way in or out of town, visit the Lights on the Lily Pond Show in Beverly Gardens Park, 9439 Santa Monica Blvd., with free shows every 15 minutes from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

Dates: Through Jan. 5.

Hours: Every evening at dusk

Admission: Free
Route Details
Colorfully lighted butterflies on lighted trees
(Santa Barbara Zoo)

Santa Barbara Zoo Lights

Santa Barbara Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Santa Barbara Zoo joins the holiday light fray this year with thousands of silk-covered “lanterns” in the form of animals and exotic plants, including giant butterflies, peacocks and creatures from the African plains and Australian Outback.

Dates: Through Jan. 12

Hours: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m daily, except Nov. 28, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16, 19, 24-25 and 31 and Jan. 1 and 6-7.

Admission: $24 or $34 ages 13 and older, $22 or $32 ages 3 to 12, depending on dates; children 2 and under enter for free. Zoo members pay $2 less per ticket.
Route Details
Street with lights on the trees and people in cars and on foot admiring the display.
(Seaside Neighborhood Assn.)

Seaside Holiday Lights in Torrance

Torrance Free Drive-Through
Residents of the Seaside Ranchos neighborhood of Torrance, otherwise known as Sleepy Hollow, have been working together to create elaborate residential holiday light displays since 1984. This is an all-volunteer effort. No one is required to participate, but the displays involve about 300 houses and attract thousands of visitors during the holidays every year. The city of Torrance puts out cans to collect trash and restricts street parking to only one side of the road for emergency vehicles.

The Torrance City Council has decreed that outside vendors and residents may no longer sell from their driveways or along the route, so don’t expect food or hot drinks if you walk. Also note that there are no public restrooms, and visitors are asked to stay out of people’s yards. Walkers are welcome if they park elsewhere, but if you drive, expect long waits, especially on weekends. The website includes a map of the light displays, which are largely located on Robert Road, Doris Way, Linda Drive, Carol Drive, Reese Road and Sharynne Lane. Enter from Pacific Coast Highway on Robert Road.

Dates: Nov. 30 to Jan. 1 (approximate dates)

Times: Dusk to 10 p.m. nightly

Admission: Free
Route Details
People walk through a tunnel of colored lights
(Charles Park / Charles Park Photography)

Sherman Library & Gardens Nights of 1000 Lights

Corona del Mar Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Sherman Library & Gardens is a tiny botanic garden that packs a mighty punch with its annual holiday show, which typically sells out early in the season. This year’s theme, “CELEBRATE 10 Years of Nights of 1000 Lights,” includes a light tunnel guiding visitors to the “legendary Moon Goddess,” a Scandinavian Christmas in the sun garden, the Crystal Disco Christmas (complete with disco ball) and even a fire pit.

Dates: Dec. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22

Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. with three possible entry times, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.

Admission: $50 ($30 members, children 3 and under enter free.) The family package of $220 offers family membership and four tickets.
Route Details
The BLOC in downtown Los Angeles features a courtyard full of holiday lights and a Christmas tree
(Gabriel Yeager)

Sparkle DTLA at the BLOC

Downtown L.A. Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
The BLOC open-air shopping center features a holiday light show nightly, with synchronized music starting hourly between 5 and 9 p.m. If you go on Dec. 14 and 21, you also can experience roaming carolers between 5 and 7 p.m.

Dates: Light show nightly through Dec. 31

Hours: Every hour starting at 5 p.m.; last show starts at 9 p.m.

Read All Read Less
Route Details
Holiday lights wrapped around trees on South Lake Avenue.
(Akiko Whalen)

South Lake Avenue Holidayfest in Pasadena

Pasadena Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Pasadena’s shopping district on South Lake Avenue is laced with holiday lights through Jan. 2, but the biggest celebration is on Dec. 7, with carolers in costume, a barbershop quartet and multiple bands, plus visits from many life-sized holiday characters, including Olaf, the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, Snoopy and, of course, Santa Claus, who arrives at noon and is available for visits and free photos throughout the day.

Dates: Dec. 7 for the Holidayfest celebration; holiday lights stay on through Jan. 2.

Hours: Holidayfest noon to 6 p.m. (Santa arrives at noon).

Admission: Free
Route Details
Colorful holiday themed sign that says BELIEVE at Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light Up
(Jon Nalick)

Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light Up

Pasadena Free Drive-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Holiday Light Up is a long-standing (since 1951) friendly neighborhood competition that benefits everyone willing to get in their cars and drive by to marvel at how ultra-creative homeowners make spectacular holiday decor in their front yards. The event involves 45 themed streets and more than 1,000 homes (about 70% of the homes in the area get involved, according to Upper Hastings Ranch Assn. historian Tiffany Gardner).

This is a slow-drive-through-the-neighborhood-and-gape event, and closer to Christmas, some of the residents amplify their decor with other holiday cheer, Gardner said. “We have had a group caroling on their lawn the Friday before Christmas every year for about 35 years; we have another neighbor that has a Christmas band with a honk-along (cars honk to ‘Good King Wenceslas’) ... and we regularly have Santa sightings here.”

Dates: Dec. 7 to 31

Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly

Admission: Free
Route Details
Fireworks light up the sky and reflect in the dark water along a beach.
(Ventura Harbor Village)

Ventura Harbor Holiday Parade of Lights and Fireworks

Ventura Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
This is the 48th year for Ventura Harbor’s Holiday Parade of Lights and Fireworks, a two-day event that includes a kids carnival and live musicians starting at 4 p.m. and faux snowfall at 5:30 p.m. But the main event begins with the parade at 6:30 p.m., when gaily decorated boats of every shape and size slowly make two tours around the harbor.

Visitors can watch for free, wherever they can find a good viewing spot along the promenade or in water-facing restaurants, but note that restaurant reservations go quickly. Bundle up if you plan to watch from outdoors. And note this is a weather-dependent event — especially the fireworks, so be sure to check the website to make sure it’s still on before you go.

Dates: Dec. 13 and 14

Hours: The boat parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m.

Admission: Free to watch the parade and fireworks.
Route Details
Wakefield Winter Wonderland

Santa Clarita Free Drive-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Santa Clarita locals know this Wakefield Court neighborhood as “Candy Cane Lane,” but it’s better known on social media as the Wakefield Winter Wonderland, a double cul-de-sac street of about 41 homes all lavishly decorated, complete with a ceiling of lights strung over the streets from home to home, from 21900 to 21999 Wakefield Court.

Exact dates for this year’s light show haven’t been announced, so check the Facebook page before you go. Since the traffic gets pretty heavy (some reviewers on Yelp reported a mile-long line of waiting cars), many visitors recommend parking outside of the neighborhood and walking to take in the lights. Dress warmly, as nights get cold in Santa Clarita. In years past, some of the neighbors have kept things warm with outdoor fires or by selling food and warm drinks from their yards.

Dates: Dec. 1 to 31 (approximate)

Hours: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Read All Read Less
Route Details
Illuminated cutout house with giant candy cane and tiny girl walking through its arched doorway
Illuminated creatures at WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
(The Living Desert Zoo Gardens)

WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Palm Desert Paid Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
This is the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ 30th year of creating a winter wonderland of festive lights in the middle of Palm Desert, with life-size animal lanterns, a tunnel of lights with holiday music, bedecked G-scale model trains with more than 3,000 feet of track and food and beverages available for purchase.

Dates: Nov. 27, 29-30, Dec. 6-7, 12-14, 18, 20-24 and 26-30. Open to adults only on Dec. 19.

Hours: 6 to 9 p.m., last admission at 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Adults $19.95-$22.95, children ages 3-17 $15.95-$18.95, depending on the day. Admission is free to children under 3.
Route Details
(Anthony Joseph Domingo)

Yolanda Lights

Reseda Free Walk-Through
By Jeanette Marantos
Think of Yolanda Lights as more of an art installation than your typical neighborhood holiday display. The idea is built around neighborhood cooperation, not competition, according to the website — these neighbors in the 7300 block of Yolanda Avenue have been working together for the past 20 years to create a dazzling tunnel of lights for a good block on both sides of their street.

Visitors are encouraged to walk the route or bring their scooters, roller blades or skateboards to glide through — just be careful not to mow down any other pedestrians enjoying the view. If you’re interested in creating a similar tunnel in your neighborhood, Yolanda Lights creator, resident and “electronics handyman” Anthony Domingo offers instructions on how to build your own arches of light.

Opening dates haven’t been posted yet, so check the website or the Yolanda Lights Facebook page before you go.

Dates: Nov. 28 to Jan. 6

Hours: Dusk to midnight

Admission: Free
Route Details

