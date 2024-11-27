Need a dose of sparkles and joy? 39 dazzling holiday light displays that make SoCal shine
The holidays feel like they’re rushing toward us faster than usual this year, but for once that seems like a blessing, because these days, we need all the lights and sparkles we can get.
It’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the rushing to decorate, celebrate, cookie bake and buy, buy, buy. That’s why I appreciate the effort behind all of our holiday shows, from friendly neighborhood collaborations and individual extravaganzas to organizations offering an eye-popping selection of lights, lasers, lanterns, music and animation. Even the simplest displays evoke deep feelings in me — excitement, anticipation, longing and hope, all wrapped up in a few colorful strands.
I think of my parents and all the people like them, laboring in their yards to string lights and set up displays, and I’m so grateful, even to those who just wind a few sparkly strands around their balcony railing. It may feel like a thankless job, but these light displays are truly acts of kindness, creating little scattershot moments of joy that jolt passersby from their daily doldrums and make this time of year so special.
Happily, Southern California has lots of joy spreaders in 2024, from the desert to the ocean. Check out our list below, but first, a few things to note:
- Our list of holiday light shows is divided into four loose categories: free or paid walk-throughs and free or paid drive-throughs, which you can filter using the navigation bar above.
- Most of these shows are rain-or-shine events, so don’t expect a refund if it starts to drizzle on the night you bought tickets. Dress warmly, bring an umbrella and be grateful that our temperatures rarely dip below 50 degrees.
- Several of these events are in residential areas where neighbors voluntarily go all out to create holiday displays, so the start and stop dates can be vague. Pro tip: Try to visit the residential light shows on weekday nights, because traffic gets congested on weekends. Better yet, if the area has sidewalks, park your car a block or two away, bundle up and walk the route. (You’ll get in some steps, and in some neighborhoods, residents sell hot chocolate or other treats from their driveways.)
Astra Lumina at South Coast Botanic Garden
Dates: Thursdays to Sundays through Dec. 15 and then daily during the last two weeks of December. The show is expected to stay at the garden at least until February or March, according to a spokesperson from Moment Factory, with 2025 dates to be announced.
Hours: Timed entry between 5:15 and 8:45 p.m. nightly. Visitors can stay until gates close at 10 p.m.
Admission: Reserved tickets are required; $39 for 13 and older, $34 for seniors, students or military and $28 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 4 enter free. South Coast Botanic Garden members get a 15% discount on tickets but need a promo code from the garden. Preferred on-site parking is $20; off-site parking pass with a shuttle to the gate is $3 per person. Food and beverages may be purchased on-site.
Brea Eagle Hills Christmas Lights
Dates: Dec. 1 through Jan. 2 (although some houses are already lighted)
Hours: Dusk to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo
if you can’t wait until Dec. 14 to start celebrating, El Segundo has two other holiday events, the city-sponsored Joy Around the World Festival of Holidays and Tree Lighting on Dec. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at City Hall Plaza and the El Segundo Chamber of Commerce’s 60th El Segundo Holiday Parade on Dec. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. on Main Street from Imperial Avenue to El Segundo Blvd.
Dates: Dec. 14 to 23
Hours: 6 to 11 p.m.
Admission: All the events are free.
Candy Cane Lane in Woodland Hills
Dates: Dec. 7 to Jan. 4
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Capistrano Lights at San Juan Capistrano Mission
Dates: Dec. 7 to 29
Hours: Tickets available for selected days only: Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 20-23 and 26-29. Ticketholders can enter as early as 10 a.m. to tour the mission, but the holiday programming begins at 3:30 p.m. with carolers and visits with Santa and 5:05 p.m. for the Christmas tree lighting and music program. The mission closes at 7 p.m. except on opening night, Dec. 7, when it closes at 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Tickets must be purchased online, $20 for ages 12-59, $17 for seniors 60+, $14 ages 5-11 and free for children 4 and younger. Member tickets are $9 and $10 for guests accompanying members.
Christmas at the Grove
Dates: Through Dec. 31 (Santa’s Workshop closes after Dec. 24; reservations recommended. Pet nights with Santa on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.)
Admission: Free. Photo packages with Santa start at $60.
Christmas Tree Lane in Altadena
The event features an arts and crafts fair, food and beverages and a chance to participate in the 6 p.m. countdown to ignite the lights on Santa Rosa Avenue, aka Christmas Tree Lane, nearly a mile‘s worth of shining decor strung among the 135 massive deodar cedar trees lining both sides of the community’s historic avenue.
Traffic will be blocked on the street on Dec. 7 until 9 p.m. so revelers can safely admire the lights on foot. That’s the only time organizers recommend walking the route, because there are no sidewalks, and it’s difficult to see pedestrians unless they are brightly lit.
If you can’t attend the festival, the safest course is to slowly drive the route and admire the tenacity and heart of the community volunteers who have kept this tradition alive for more than a century. Admiring is free, but the association accepts $35 memberships online to offset the cost of stringing lights in the venerable trees and keeping them healthy.
Dates: Dec. 7 through Jan. 5
Hours: 5:30 p.m. to midnight
Admission: Free
Christmas Tree Lane in Oxnard
The houses are clustered on F and G streets between 5th Street and Palm Drive, and the decorations are provided by the residents. Be sure to drive past Oxnard’s giant Christmas tree display — billed as the tallest in Ventura County — at Plaza Park, 500 S. C St.
The tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5 runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with entertainment, food trucks, a holiday marketplace and Santa. Oxnard also offers its Holly Trolley Tours of the district and lights downtown, but details still hadn’t been posted in late November.
Dates: Dec. 8 to 26
Hours: Nightly, 6 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Dana Point Harbor Holiday Lights and Board Parade of Lights
If you have a Santa fan, check out Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching’s annual Boat Rides With Santa Dec. 7-8 for 20-minute harbor cruises with Santa between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Reservations are required, and tickets are $5 for adults and children, with all proceeds supporting the Soroptimist of Capistrano Bay‘s work to support women and girls.
Dates: Harbor lights through Jan. 12 (Hanukkah lighting Dec. 25 to Jan. 1)
Hours: Lights turn on at 5 p.m. each night. Parade of Lights starts at 6:30 p.m. each night.
Admission: Free
Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Light
Dates: Through Jan. 5
Hours: Timed entry every half-hour between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.; open until 10 p.m. daily, rain or shine, except Nov. 28 and Dec. 24-25.
Admission: Tickets must be purchased online, prices vary depending on the day; 13 and older pay $15-$38 for members; $22-$45 for nonmembers; ages 2-12 pay $10-$23 for members, $17-$30 for nonmembers. (Children under 2 enter free but still require a ticket.)
Fashion Island's Nights of Coastal Lights in Newport Beach
Dates: Nightly through Dec. 29
Hours: Tree lighting, snowfall and choreographed music happen on the half-hour at 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7, 7:30 and 8 p.m.
Admission: Free. (Photo packages with Santa start at $39.99.)
Grand Illuminations at the Yard at California Plaza
Dates: Dec. 4 to Jan. 8
Hours: Opening ceremony 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4. Lights continue nightly from dusk until 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Hikari: Festival of Lights at Tanaka Farms
Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 29; closed Mondays (except Dec. 23), Tuesdays and Dec. 25.
Hours: Open daily 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday to Thursday; 10 p.m. Friday to Sunday, plus Dec. 23.
Admission: $25-$30 adults, $15-$20 children, depending on the night; children 2 and under as well as military service members, retirees and veterans enter free with military ID. Parking is $10 Friday to Sunday only.
Holiday Thursdays/Hanukkah in Santa Monica
Dates: Through Jan. 1; Holiday Thursdays are Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
Hours: Holiday lights go on at dusk; menorah lighting Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 at sundown each night; Holiday Thursdays events 5 to 7 p.m.
Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended for Holiday Thursdays activities.
Holiday Road at King Gillette Ranch
Dates: Nov. 29 to Dec. 28
Hours: Open nightly 4:30 to 9 p.m. except Dec. 2-4, 9-10, 16 and 25
Admission: Tickets are $29.35 to $44.79 per person, depending on the night and time. Children 2 and younger enter free.
Imaginarium at Pomona Fairplex
Dates: Open daily through Jan. 5, except Nov. 28, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17.
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Admission: $22.13 to $28.31 depending on the day for ages 13-61, $20.07 ages 2 to 12, 62 or older and military people with ID.
L.A. Zoo Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 5. (Sensory-inclusive night Dec. 3; Pride night Dec. 11.)
Hours: Open daily 6 to 10 p.m., except Nov. 28, Dec. 2-3, 9-10 and 24-25.
Admission: $29-$35 for ages 13 and older, $18-$23 for ages 2 to 12, depending on the day. Children under 2 enter free. Discounts for zoo members.
Lektrik: A Festival of Lights at Raging Waters in San Dimas
Dates: Wednesdays through Sundays, Nov. 27 to March 6. Closed Nov. 28, open Dec. 25 (Christmas Day) and Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day).
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Prices vary depending on dates and times: $32.90 to $43.90 for ages 13 and older, $24.90 to $32.90 ages 4-12 and $25.11 to $33.21 for seniors 65+, students and military with ID. Family bundles with at least four tickets (maximum of two adults) are $25.90 to $33.90 per ticket.
Lightscape San Diego at San Diego Botanic Garden
Dates: Open Wednesdays through Sundays through Jan. 5; also open Dec. 23 and daily through Jan. 5 after Dec. 26. Closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 24 and 25.
Hours: 5 to 10 p.m. (Last entry at 8:45 p.m.)
Admission: Timed entry tickets are $26-$34 for ages 13 and older, $16-$20 for ages 3-12, depending on day and time. Members and military families with ID pay $3 less. Children 2 and younger enter free but must have a ticket. Ticket prices increase by $5 for adults and $2 for children if purchased the day of the event. Parking is $10-$15 depending on the day, if purchased in advance, $20-$25 if purchased on-site or day of the event.
Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder in Santa Monica
Dates: Tuesdays through Sundays through Jan. 31; closed Nov. 28, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1
Times: Timed entries every half-hour from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Last entry on Dec. 31 is 2:30 p.m. The tour takes about an hour.
Admission: Ticket prices vary depending on dates and times, $26 to $34 for ages 14 and older; $21.25 to $27 for seniors 65+, students or military with ID, $20 to $24.75 for ages 3-13. Groups of four or more pay $22.25 to $28.25 per ticket and must be accompanied by an adult.
Luminaria Nights at the California Botanic Garden
Dates: Dec. 12 (members only), 13, 14, 20 and 21.
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $20 adults, $15 seniors age 65+, students with ID and children ages 3 to 12. Members pay $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and children 3 to 12. Children under 3 enter free.
Magic of Lights in Coachella Valley's Empire Polo Club
Dates: Through Dec. 29
Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Admission: $25-$30 per standard vehicle if tickets purchased online, $40-$45 per standard vehicle if purchased at the gate, depending on the dates you choose. A limo/party bus ticket is $60 if purchased online, $75 at the gate. Tickets for buses are $100.
Manhattan Beach Pier
Dates: Through Jan. 6
Hours: Nightly, dusk to dawn.
Admission: Free
Marina Lights and Boat Parade Spectacular at Burton Chace Park in Marina del Rey
Dates: The holiday lights at Burton Chace Park shine the entire month of December. The boat parade is Dec. 14; good viewing locations include Burton Chace Park, where carolers, food trucks and other activities start at 4 p.m.; Fisherman’s Village at 13755 Fiji Way; or anywhere along the South Jetty.
Hours: Marina Lights from 4 to 10 p.m. daily; parade hours, 6 to 8 p.m., preceded by 15 minutes of fireworks at 5:45 p.m.
Admission: Free
Mission Inn Festival of Lights
The history is fascinating, you’ll get a peek inside this storied hotel and, if you take the last tour of the day, the outside lights will be ablaze when you emerge. You can try to buy a ticket the day you visit, but it’s safer to make a reservation. The Mission Inn also has two bars featuring live music.
Dates: Nov. 23 to Jan. 6
Hours: The lights come on at 5 p.m. for the official lighting ceremony Nov. 23, and at dusk every day after.
Admission: Free to walk outside; however, if you want to see the decorations inside, you’ll need to take a tour, rent a hotel room, make a reservation to dine (there are four restaurants; my fave is Mission Inn Restaurant’s Spanish Patio) or grab a drink at one of the inn’s two lounges.
Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade in Long Beach
The best places to view the parade are on the bridges and waterfronts along the island’s canals, including the bridge sections of 2nd Street and Appian Way as well as Alamitos Bay Marina, according to the Long Beach Visitor & Convention Center. If you can’t make the parade, the island is still a lovely place to walk or float to admire the decorations on the houses lining the canals.
If you want to walk among more lights in Long Beach, check out the 67-foot-tall tree and light-studded decorations at Terrace Theater Plaza, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., about four miles west of the canals. The Long Beach Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at the Terrace Theater Plaza is Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. and includes falling snow, train rides, live musical performances (including scenes from “The Nutcracker”) and a fireworks show at the end.
Finally, the 40th Belmont Shore Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 7 along 2nd Street in Long Beach, from Livingston Street to Bay Shore Avenue and back to Livingstone.
Dates: The Long Beach 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting is Dec. 4; Belmont Shore Christmas Parade is Dec. 7; and the Christmas Boat Parade is Dec. 21. Holiday lights stay on through Jan. 1.
Hours: The tree lighting at Terrace Theater Plaza is 5-8 p.m., Belmont Shore Christmas Parade starts at 6 p.m. and the Naples Island Christmas Boat Parade starts at 6 p.m. with large boats, 6:30 p.m smaller boats.
Admission: All events are free.
Newport Dunes Lights of the Bay
Dates: Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 29 through Jan. 5
Hours: Dusk to 11:30 p.m. daily
Admission: Free, but on-site parking is $15 (first 30 minutes free for people coming to shop for trees, etc.).
Palm Lights, Musical Nights at the Irvine Spectrum Center
Dates: Nov. 29 to Jan. 5. Santa’s last appearance is Dec. 24.
Times: Every half-hour for the 75-foot tree lighting, which starts at 5 p.m. each night, and the palm lights show, which starts at 5:15 p.m.
Admission: Free
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration
Bonus: Beverly Hills has several nearby lots where you can park for free for one or two hours during daytime hours. After your walk on Rodeo Drive, check out the larger-than-life tree and ornament sculptures at Beverly Cañon Gardens, 241 N. Canon Drive, just a couple of blocks away, lighted nightly from 5 to 11 p.m.
Need more? On your way in or out of town, visit the Lights on the Lily Pond Show in Beverly Gardens Park, 9439 Santa Monica Blvd., with free shows every 15 minutes from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Dates: Through Jan. 5.
Hours: Every evening at dusk
Admission: Free
Santa Barbara Zoo Lights
Dates: Through Jan. 12
Hours: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m daily, except Nov. 28, Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16, 19, 24-25 and 31 and Jan. 1 and 6-7.
Admission: $24 or $34 ages 13 and older, $22 or $32 ages 3 to 12, depending on dates; children 2 and under enter for free. Zoo members pay $2 less per ticket.
Seaside Holiday Lights in Torrance
The Torrance City Council has decreed that outside vendors and residents may no longer sell from their driveways or along the route, so don’t expect food or hot drinks if you walk. Also note that there are no public restrooms, and visitors are asked to stay out of people’s yards. Walkers are welcome if they park elsewhere, but if you drive, expect long waits, especially on weekends. The website includes a map of the light displays, which are largely located on Robert Road, Doris Way, Linda Drive, Carol Drive, Reese Road and Sharynne Lane. Enter from Pacific Coast Highway on Robert Road.
Dates: Nov. 30 to Jan. 1 (approximate dates)
Times: Dusk to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Sherman Library & Gardens Nights of 1000 Lights
Dates: Dec. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22
Hours: 5 to 8 p.m. with three possible entry times, at 5, 6 and 7 p.m.
Admission: $50 ($30 members, children 3 and under enter free.) The family package of $220 offers family membership and four tickets.
Sparkle DTLA at the BLOC
Dates: Light show nightly through Dec. 31
Hours: Every hour starting at 5 p.m.; last show starts at 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
South Lake Avenue Holidayfest in Pasadena
Dates: Dec. 7 for the Holidayfest celebration; holiday lights stay on through Jan. 2.
Hours: Holidayfest noon to 6 p.m. (Santa arrives at noon).
Admission: Free
Upper Hastings Ranch Holiday Light Up
This is a slow-drive-through-the-neighborhood-and-gape event, and closer to Christmas, some of the residents amplify their decor with other holiday cheer, Gardner said. “We have had a group caroling on their lawn the Friday before Christmas every year for about 35 years; we have another neighbor that has a Christmas band with a honk-along (cars honk to ‘Good King Wenceslas’) ... and we regularly have Santa sightings here.”
Dates: Dec. 7 to 31
Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly
Admission: Free
Ventura Harbor Holiday Parade of Lights and Fireworks
Visitors can watch for free, wherever they can find a good viewing spot along the promenade or in water-facing restaurants, but note that restaurant reservations go quickly. Bundle up if you plan to watch from outdoors. And note this is a weather-dependent event — especially the fireworks, so be sure to check the website to make sure it’s still on before you go.
Dates: Dec. 13 and 14
Hours: The boat parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8 p.m.
Admission: Free to watch the parade and fireworks.
Wakefield Winter Wonderland
Exact dates for this year’s light show haven’t been announced, so check the Facebook page before you go. Since the traffic gets pretty heavy (some reviewers on Yelp reported a mile-long line of waiting cars), many visitors recommend parking outside of the neighborhood and walking to take in the lights. Dress warmly, as nights get cold in Santa Clarita. In years past, some of the neighbors have kept things warm with outdoor fires or by selling food and warm drinks from their yards.
Dates: Dec. 1 to 31 (approximate)
Hours: 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
WildLights at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
Dates: Nov. 27, 29-30, Dec. 6-7, 12-14, 18, 20-24 and 26-30. Open to adults only on Dec. 19.
Hours: 6 to 9 p.m., last admission at 8:30 p.m.
Admission: Adults $19.95-$22.95, children ages 3-17 $15.95-$18.95, depending on the day. Admission is free to children under 3.
Yolanda Lights
Visitors are encouraged to walk the route or bring their scooters, roller blades or skateboards to glide through — just be careful not to mow down any other pedestrians enjoying the view. If you’re interested in creating a similar tunnel in your neighborhood, Yolanda Lights creator, resident and “electronics handyman” Anthony Domingo offers instructions on how to build your own arches of light.
Opening dates haven’t been posted yet, so check the website or the Yolanda Lights Facebook page before you go.
Dates: Nov. 28 to Jan. 6
Hours: Dusk to midnight
Admission: Free
