Need a dose of sparkles and joy? 39 dazzling holiday light displays that make SoCal shine

The holidays feel like they’re rushing toward us faster than usual this year, but for once that seems like a blessing, because these days, we need all the lights and sparkles we can get.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the rushing to decorate, celebrate, cookie bake and buy, buy, buy. That’s why I appreciate the effort behind all of our holiday shows, from friendly neighborhood collaborations and individual extravaganzas to organizations offering an eye-popping selection of lights, lasers, lanterns, music and animation. Even the simplest displays evoke deep feelings in me — excitement, anticipation, longing and hope, all wrapped up in a few colorful strands.

I think of my parents and all the people like them, laboring in their yards to string lights and set up displays, and I’m so grateful, even to those who just wind a few sparkly strands around their balcony railing. It may feel like a thankless job, but these light displays are truly acts of kindness, creating little scattershot moments of joy that jolt passersby from their daily doldrums and make this time of year so special.

Happily, Southern California has lots of joy spreaders in 2024, from the desert to the ocean. Check out our list below, but first, a few things to note:

