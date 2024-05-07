Sydney Krantz / For The Times
The best places to shop for sofas made in Los Angeles
Direct-to-consumer is big these days when it comes to purchasing a sofa.
But with so many options to consider — chaise or no chaise? Performance fabric or linen? Foam or down cushions? Extra deep seating or regular? — it’s hard to imagine purchasing a big-ticket item like a sofa sight unseen (even with a flexible return policy).
And we didn’t even mention pets and kids.
According to interior designers Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of House of Rolison, with more people working from home than ever, back support is crucial when “sitting with a laptop or Zoom” on a sofa. “You want to be able to nestle into it after a long day at work,” they said in an email, “but it’s never fun to have to fluff your sofa pillows after every use.”
It’s also important to consider the scale of the room and the intended use of the sofa, according to Shawn and Tina Taylor of Dacotah Studio. “Measure the available space, leaving enough room for traffic flow and other furniture. Also, think about the sofa’s functionality — whether it’s for lounging, hosting guests or serving as a focal point. A general rule of thumb is to ensure there’s ample seating without overwhelming the space. A great tip is to use some old cardboard and cut it to the size of the sofa you are looking at for a visual understanding.”
Recognizing the importance of testing sofas in person, we’ve curated a list of Los Angeles retailers who manufacture their products locally. This ensures you can personally experience the furnishings, tailor them to your preferences and anticipate a quick turnaround, all from the comfort of your neighborhood.
By choosing heirloom-quality furniture from a local business, you’re not just investing in longevity and comfort. You’re also making a responsible choice, preventing the purchase of inexpensive “fast furniture” that might end up in a landfill. At your local furniture showroom, there’s a perfect piece for everyone, all of which we’ve tested ourselves.
Cisco Home
The expansive Pasadena showroom is welcoming, with a wide variety of groupings that allow you to sample the furnishings and visualize how to mix and match your sofa with lounge and swivel chairs, ottomans, lighting and pillows. On the day I visited, there were deep discounts on floor models: A $4,465 Rebecca Deluxe sofa in white denim was marked down to $3,595, and a $10,000 Benedict sectional in green velvet was half off. Another was marked down from $13,260 to $5,300. Some sofas feature washable slipcovers for a casual look, while others are more formal. Everything can be customized, and you can choose from a large range of fabrics, including leather, Kravet and wood finishes. You can also bring your own fabric for a more personal custom project.
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Also at 8705 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, (310) 202-1056 (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday).
Clad Home
Her sunny East Hollywood showroom and design studio offer a great mixture of clean-lined furnishings, many of them contemporary takes on classic Midcentury Modern designs, including sofas, chairs and ottomans. Not all of her inventory is on the showroom floor, so if you’re looking for something in particular, consult the sales staff (who will send you home with fabric samples). Sofas can be ordered in any size or configuration, from loveseat to sectional, and are available in more than 200 fabrics, including customers’ own material (COM). Sofas start at $2,900 and many are available as sleeper sofas. Shipping is free and available within 10 to 12 weeks. Beltran also offers a selection of “quick-ship” sofas and sectionals available to ship from downtown Los Angeles in about four weeks in specific fabrics.
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; you can also book an appointment online.
Croft House
Open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and by appointment.
Dekor
Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekends.
Lawson-Fenning
The two-story showroom offers a constantly changing and inspiring mix of vintage goods and of-the-moment accessories. They also have a warehouse with an overflow of in-stock items and vintage goods open by appointment.
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Nickey Kehoe
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Shoppe Amber Interiors
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Also at 859 N. Swarthmore Ave. in Pacific Palisades, (310) 230-1106 (open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday)
The Hunt Vintage
Glotzer got his start as a set decorator — influenced by his antiques-dealing mother — and his love for the dramatic shows in the furnishings he sells.
Sometimes he likes to leave the vintage pieces in their original condition, such as the enormous “Miami Vice” meets “Scarface” Vladimir Kagan-style curved sofa from the 1980s ($7,500). But other times, he says he prefers to wait to reupholster furnishings at his client’s request.
Glotzer also produces his own line of custom Midcentury Modern-style furnishings, spanning sofas to credenzas; all made in L.A., they can be built to any size and turned around quickly. Custom loveseats start at $1,400, with modular sectionals beginning at $4,250. Fun customizations include a super soft ’70s-style sofa in corduroy pattern velvet, priced at $1,750, and wooden armrests that lift up for storage, pictured above.
Open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and by appointment Monday. (Pro tip: Plan to have a shopping and lunch date. The showroom is within walking distance of Little Fish and the El Ruso taco truck.)
The Joneses
With sustainability a priority for its customers, the team offers hypoallergenic, low-volatile organic compound (VOC)-containing materials that are made locally. Sofas are not treated with toxic chemicals and can be turned around in two to three weeks.
For more information, you can book an appointment.
Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Pampa Furniture
Sofas made in L.A. are marked as such, and there were some great discounts on floor models recently, including a sofa marked down from $2,850 to $1,425. Some pieces, such as the Casablanca sofa, shown above with extended arms, can be shipped from Los Angeles within three to five weeks.
In addition to beds, tables and accessories, Pampa stocks a diverse range of accent chairs, from rounded swivel chairs to clean-lined modern seating. All frames are made from solid alder wood.
Open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Also at 14028 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, (818) 789-4430, with the same hours.
West Coast Modern L.A.
You might find the perfect dining room chair, Sputnik pendant or Berber-covered Eames lounge chair, but you can also create something new. Ramirez has stacks of fabrics on hand if you are interested in ordering a custom sofa, sectional or chair to your specifications. The walnut Midcentury Modern-inspired credenzas, which are made to order in custom sizes and finishes, have hand-carved sculptural doors.
Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Sunbeam Vintage
Many of the furnishings in the 6,500-square-foot former movie theater are displayed in period vignettes, including a baroque living room with chandelier and gold lamé walls, a midcentury cabin with an Eames lounge chair, a velvet sofa and fireplace, and a cozy den with a velvet sofa and a Danish Modern wall unit. Custom sofas and sectionals start at $1,395 and are available in more than 100 fabrics. Estimated turnaround is eight weeks.
Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
