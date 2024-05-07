The best places to shop for sofas made in Los Angeles

Direct-to-consumer is big these days when it comes to purchasing a sofa.

But with so many options to consider — chaise or no chaise? Performance fabric or linen? Foam or down cushions? Extra deep seating or regular? — it’s hard to imagine purchasing a big-ticket item like a sofa sight unseen (even with a flexible return policy).

And we didn’t even mention pets and kids.

According to interior designers Amanda Leigh and Taylor Hahn of House of Rolison, with more people working from home than ever, back support is crucial when “sitting with a laptop or Zoom” on a sofa. “You want to be able to nestle into it after a long day at work,” they said in an email, “but it’s never fun to have to fluff your sofa pillows after every use.”

It’s also important to consider the scale of the room and the intended use of the sofa, according to Shawn and Tina Taylor of Dacotah Studio. “Measure the available space, leaving enough room for traffic flow and other furniture. Also, think about the sofa’s functionality — whether it’s for lounging, hosting guests or serving as a focal point. A general rule of thumb is to ensure there’s ample seating without overwhelming the space. A great tip is to use some old cardboard and cut it to the size of the sofa you are looking at for a visual understanding.”

Recognizing the importance of testing sofas in person, we’ve curated a list of Los Angeles retailers who manufacture their products locally. This ensures you can personally experience the furnishings, tailor them to your preferences and anticipate a quick turnaround, all from the comfort of your neighborhood.

By choosing heirloom-quality furniture from a local business, you’re not just investing in longevity and comfort. You’re also making a responsible choice, preventing the purchase of inexpensive “fast furniture” that might end up in a landfill. At your local furniture showroom, there’s a perfect piece for everyone, all of which we’ve tested ourselves.

