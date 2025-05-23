17 best beaches in Orange County

North to south, Orange County is packed with unique beaches. Some are as wide as the eye can see and require serious calf endurance to trek in the sand (ahem, Huntington City Beach). Others farther south offer quiet nooks just waiting to be discovered by you, your beach towel, a cool beverage and a book to curl up with amid the sound of gentle waves. Are you daydreaming of sand in your toes yet?

More than half of the 62 beaches that made the “honor roll” on Heal the Bay’s latest report card examining water quality at California beaches are in Orange County. To make our list below, we considered water quality, access, special amenities, what each beach is known for and general vibes. We’ve also included information about who may most enjoy these beaches. For example, while Huntington City Beach may be best for surfing and bonfires, Treasure Island Beach is best for snorkeling and sunbathing.

Bookmark this list for the next time you want to take a mini beach vacation near home this summer.