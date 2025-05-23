17 best beaches in Orange County
North to south, Orange County is packed with unique beaches. Some are as wide as the eye can see and require serious calf endurance to trek in the sand (ahem, Huntington City Beach). Others farther south offer quiet nooks just waiting to be discovered by you, your beach towel, a cool beverage and a book to curl up with amid the sound of gentle waves. Are you daydreaming of sand in your toes yet?
More than half of the 62 beaches that made the “honor roll” on Heal the Bay’s latest report card examining water quality at California beaches are in Orange County. To make our list below, we considered water quality, access, special amenities, what each beach is known for and general vibes. We’ve also included information about who may most enjoy these beaches. For example, while Huntington City Beach may be best for surfing and bonfires, Treasure Island Beach is best for snorkeling and sunbathing.
Bookmark this list for the next time you want to take a mini beach vacation near home this summer.
San Onofre State Beach
“This amazing natural resource has a fascinating cultural history — home to the native Acjachemen nation, and also to the Camp Pendleton [military base], San Onofre has always featured gentle rolling waves and a lot of history,” said Long. “It is considered the spot where surfing developed as [it] exploded in the 1960s.”
“San O” boasts 6.5 miles of beach that extends from the bluffs to Cottons Point, which is in front of President Richard Nixon’s former home, called the Western White House.
San Onofre also features a volleyball court, outdoor showers and the San Mateo and Bluffs campgrounds, and it’s ideal for picnics. During the summer, the San Onofre Parks Foundation hosts a speaker series as well as other educational events and pop-up shops.
Best for: Surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, lounging, picnics
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 a day in the lot; a dirt road along the beach has parking areas
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed at the Trails park and paved areas but not on the sand.
ADA-accessible: One free beach wheelchair is available. To reserve, call the lifeguard tower at (949) 366-8592 any day during peak season (June 1 through Sept. 15) and on weekends for off-season rental.
What’s nearby: The closest surf gear shops are the Rip Curl Outlet and Stewart Surfboards. Consider Hapa J’s for post-beach-day Hawaiian cuisine.
San Clemente State Beach
Best for: Surfing, camping, swimming
Parking: Day use parking is $15-20 and metered parking off Avenida Calafia is available for $1.50 per hour.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are permitted on the trail but not the beach.
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available —ask park staff at the entrance kiosk for more details or call (949) 492-3156.
What’s nearby: San Clemente Inn sits at Avenida Calafia and Avenida Del Presidente, with Riviera restaurant and cocktail bar just behind nearby Raya’s Paradise. Across the 5 freeway on South El Camino Real, find surf gear at Trestles and Rip Curl outlets, plus eateries like Hapa J’s, Dalu Hawaiian BBQ and Primo Foods — a casual market known for its tacos. Budget travelers can stay at the surf-centric House of Trestles hostel.
T-Street Beach
Just south of San Clemente Pier, T-Street is easily accessible via the bridge. At the bottom of the staircase, visitors step onto the San Clemente Coastal Trail. During the summer months, prime daytime hours are reserved for swimming and boogie boarding only with surfing limited to the San Clemente Pier.
Best for: Surfing, swimming, bodyboarding
Parking: Metered parking is available for $1.50 per hour.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are permitted on the beach trail, but not on the beach.
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available at the Lifeguard Station located by the San Clemente Pier from 8 a.m. until sunset. Reserve in advance at (949) 361-8219. Pick up at the lifeguard/public safety building; however, the building is not accessible, so you will need a companion to get it.
What’s nearby: Located on the sand with picnic tables and a nearby swing set, West Toast Cafe is ranked as an ocean-friendly restaurant according to Surfrider, which means no single-use plastics are used.
Linda Lane
The nearby Linda Lane Park has a whimsical fish-themed playground, grassy lawn and picnic tables great for relaxing or enjoying a meal with an ocean view. Easily access the San Clemente Beach Trail, a 4.6-mile round-trip trail popular for walking, jogging or biking.
Best for: Chilling, families, swimming
Parking: Metered parking for $1.50 per hour — a tunnel beneath the train tracks connects the beach directly to the parking lot.
Dog-friendly: Must be leashed and are allowed on the beach trail only; no dogs are allowed on the beach.
ADA-accessible: Some parts of the beach trail from Linda Lane to San Clemente Pier are accessible. A beach wheelchair is available daily from 8 a.m. to sunset — reserve in advance at (949) 361-8219. Pick up at the lifeguard/public safety building, which is not accessible, so bring a companion to assist.
What’s nearby: A short walk south on the beach trail leads to the San Clemente Pier, where you’ll find restaurants like Fisherman’s, shops and attractions such as Casa Romantica. Nearby are hotels like Oceanfront Hacienda and Sea Horse Resort, as well as Bear Coast Coffee, which makes its own almond milk.
Doheny State Beach
Bordering the Dana Point Harbor, Doheny, known to locals as “Doho,” also is a great spot for picnicking.
Each year, Doheny hosts several music and cultural festivals, such as the Doheny Surf & Art Festival and Ohana Festival.
(Note: While Doheny generally is safe to swim, bacteria levels prompted swim warnings near San Juan Creek this summer. Check the O.C. County Public Health website for water sample updates.)
Best for: Surfing, families, picnics, outdoor entertainment
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 a day in a paved lot with limited space
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed in paved areas but not on the sand.
ADA-accessible: Several beach wheelchairs are available. For more information, call Doheny State Lifeguards at (949) 496-6162.
What’s nearby: Within the state park, check out the visitor center as well as a small aquarium and gift shop. Doho Cafe serves beach bites and has a dog menu. It also rents bikes and surreys, surfboards, wetsuits and volleyballs. Kamea Poke has refreshing poke bowls and Hawaiian cuisine. Jack’s Surfboards is a popular spot for surf gear and clothing.
Strands Beach
Best for: Leisurely walks with stunning ocean views
Parking: Lot and street parking are free, although it fills up quickly.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed on the pathways, but not the beach.
ADA-accessible: Salt Creek Beach has more ADA-friendly access; a temporary shuttle service is also provided by the city of Dana Point at the north end of Strands parking lot.
What’s nearby: A quarter mile south of Dana Strands Beach, the Dana Point Nature Preserve offers scenic views and a trailhead near the Interpretive Center. Nearby, the Ocean Institute is great for kids. For upscale dining, try Coastal Kitchen’s modern American fare.
Salt Creek Beach
“We come to Salt Creek because it feels a little more secluded, a little more off the beaten path,” said Brent Gardner, Mission Viejo resident. “There’s not a lot of people here. There’s enough open space to keep everyone away from each other so we can enjoy our time here.”
Amenities include picnic tables, outdoor showers, half-court basketball and a 10-mile paved beach trail (expect strollers and dogs).
Best for: Families, surfing, walking, lounging, tide pools
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $1 per hour in a paved lot atop the bluff
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are welcome along the paved beach path and in the grassy areas of the park.
ADA-accessible: There is one wheelchair available. Call OC Lifeguards at (949) 276-5050.
What’s nearby: Check out Young’s Beach Shack for seafood and beach picnic provisions, and Beach Hut Deli, which makes a mean sandwich. If you’re up for a short drive, visit Hobie Surf Shop.
Cleo Street
Though small, Cleo Street offers a peaceful escape, especially during low tide when more sandy space is available. From here, you can stroll north to Main Beach’s lively shops and restaurants or south to discover more secluded coves. Whether diving or relaxing, Cleo Street is a unique slice of beach life that blends tranquility with underwater adventure.
Construction, including replacing the stairs and building a landing spot at street level that’s ADA-accessible, is slated to begin after Labor Day and continue through May 2026. During construction, beachgoers can visit Cleo Street Beach by walking from St. Ann’s Beach to the south or Sleepy Hollow Beach to the north.
Best for: Diving, sunbathing on low tide
Parking: Street and metered parking are available.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are not allowed off leash at any time and are not permitted on the beach between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 15 through Sept. 10.
ADA-accessible: Not accessible. Head to Main Beach, where one manual and one motorized wheelchair are available on a first come, first served basis, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the lifeguard station. For more information, call (949) 497-0310.
What’s nearby: Enjoy breakfast or lunch at the Orange Inn. For casual Mexican food, head to the Taco Stand. Nearby, find surf gear at California Surf N Paddle and Costa Azul.
Aliso Beach
Aliso Beach is also a premier skimboarding spot with sand that slopes toward the shore break, which can be dangerous for swimmers during a swell. Considered a marine protected area, its tide pools offer an up-close opportunity to observe ocean life.
Best for: Lounging, views, skimboarding, tide pools
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Aliso Beach West is an hourly lot at the beachside. Aliso Beach East is an hourly lot connected by a tunnel under Pacific Coast Highway on the inland side. Parking is $3 per hour.
Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on a leash at all times. From June 15 through Sept. 10, dogs are allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
ADA-accessible: One manual wheelchair is available on a first-come, first-served basis, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. Call (949) 497-0310.
What’s nearby: The Lost Pier Café sits at the southern end of the beach and offers snacks and drinks and three-hour firepit rentals for $85. For a more upscale experience, the Ranch Resort across the street offers dining, a golf course and a spa in addition to accommodations.
Treasure Island Beach
“While, like other cities, we do have large, sandy areas, our coves and smaller beaches make our city special,” said Kai Bond, city of Laguna Beach marine safety captain.
A walking path that traces the outskirts of the Montage Resort takes you from the parking garage located off Wesley Drive to Christmas Beach, where you can access more coves via a ramp.
Best for: Snorkeling, sunbathing, swimming, scuba diving, lounging
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: An hourly lot is located off Wesley Drive for $2.75 per hour with a maximum of three hours, in addition to metered parking along Pacific Coast Highway across the street from the Montage Resort.
Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on a leash at all times. From June 15 through Sept. 10, dogs are allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
ADA-accessible: A concrete ramp is located at the southern end of the Montage Resort. ADA parking spaces are in the parking garage off Wesley Drive.
What’s nearby: Starfish features Asian fusion cuisine. For a more upscale experience, the Montage Resort offers dining with picturesque views.
Victoria Beach
Beyond the Instagrammable tower, visitors will find a stretch of sandy white beach perfect for sunbathing and blue water ideal for bodysurfing. Be warned: The parking situation is a drag.
Best for: Photos, chilling, views, walking, bodysurfing, swimming
Bathrooms: No
Parking: Parking is limited to open space along Pacific Coast Highway, but Laguna Beach offers a free Summer Breeze trolley service that stops along the highway.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. No dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 15 through Sept. 10.
ADA-accessible: No
What’s nearby: The Drake hotel is a short distance from Victoria Beach and has intimate evening dining and live entertainment.
Main Beach
Best for: Lounging, swimming, tide pools, shopping
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Metered parking is available along Pacific Coast Highway and in lots at 234 Broadway St., 322 Forest Ave., 243 Ocean Ave. and 225 Ocean Ave. Consider the free Summer Breeze trolley service, which offers transportation to and from offsite parking.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs allowed, but no dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 15 through Sept. 10.
ADA-accessible: One manual and one motorized wheelchair are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. Chair checkout is located at the lifeguard station. Call (949) 497-0310.
What’s nearby: Cross over Pacific Coast Highway to discover some of Laguna Beach’s art galleries and a wide variety of casual and fine dining and retail shops along the Forest Avenue Promenade.
Crystal Cove State Park
Crystal Cove’s Historic District is home to 46 rustic beach cottages built in the 1930s near the Los Trancos Creek area. They are available for overnight rentals and range from $320 per night for a six-person cottage to $50 per night for dorm-style rooms with shared living spaces (discounted due to California Coastal Commission funding). The cottages require reservations, which open seven months in advance. You might get lucky with same-day cancellations if you have flexibility and a persistent spirit.
Best for: Snorkeling, sunbathing, hiking, tide pools
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 per day across six lots between Moro Canyon and Pelican Point entrances. If visiting the Historic District, park at Los Trancos State Park lot, where rates start at $5. Take the Beachcomber Shuttle for $2 or walk a shaded, paved path to the beach.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed on paved areas only.
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are provided in the Historic District and the Moro Canyon day use area. Call for availability: (949) 494-3539.
What’s nearby: The Beachcomber Cafe, a remodeled beachside bungalow, is a great way to experience historic California while fine dining on the beach. For more casual fare, visit the Shake Shack for shakes, burgers and fries.
Corona del Mar State Beach
“When I was growing up, we would boogie board, get super tan, have bonfires and eat slushies,” said beachgoer Michael Choi. “This particular beach is great because the waves are perfect for little kids. It’s a great place to learn how to boogie board and bodysurf.”
There’s often a crowd getting slushies at the Jetty restaurant. Those seeking one of the 24 firepits arrive early because they’re first come, first served.
Best for: Swimming, bodysurfing, families, lounging, firepits
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Park in a lot off Ocean Boulevard. Hourly rates vary by time of year. Free parking is available on the surrounding streets, but watch for street sweeping days.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m.
ADA-accessible: Two first-come, first-served beach wheelchairs are available at Newport Beach Lifeguard headquarters at the base of Newport Pier. Call (949) 644-3047 or lifeguard dispatch at (949) 644-3177.
What’s nearby: Spot the colorful awning on PCH? That’s B. Candy, a sweet shop worth a pit stop.
Balboa Beach Pier
Along the paved boardwalk, visitors can rent bikes, electric scooters and surreys at shops like Balboa Beach Bicycle and Boutique. There are many restaurants, a play structure, a grassy area and restrooms close to the sand. The nearby Balboa Fun Zone has an arcade, Ferris wheel and a small harbor where you can hop aboard a short cruise or whale-watching tour.
Best for: Families, chilling, skimboarding, lounging, walking
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: The large Balboa Beach Pier parking lot has varying rates throughout the year. From May through September, it is $3.75 per hour with a six-hour maximum. Street parking is free.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m., with no dogs allowed at the pier.
ADA-accessible: Two first-come, first-served beach wheelchairs are available at Newport Beach Lifeguard headquarters at the base of Newport Pier. Call (949) 644-3047 or lifeguard dispatch at (949) 644-3177. Balboa Beach Pier has four ADA-accessible firepits.
What’s nearby: For a family-friendly atmosphere, try Irv’s Burgers. For harbor cruises, check out the Fun Zone Boat Company.
Huntington City Beach
Best for: Surfing, shopping, bonfires, events
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Metered lots are available north and south of the Huntington Beach Pier for $2 per hour, but rates vary depending on time of year. The $15-per-day Pier Plaza Parking Lot is across the street. See the city’s official parking guide.
Dog-friendly: Dogs must be leashed and are not permitted on the beach but are allowed in parking lots and on paved trails. There is a dedicated 1.5-mile dog beach along the bluffs between Goldenwest and Seapoint streets.
ADA-accessible: One beach wheelchair is available at Zack’s Pier Plaza. Call a day in advance: (714) 536-0215.
What’s nearby: Main Street shops, or Pacific City for a more relaxed retail experience. Easy access to the paved 15.7-mile Huntington Beach Trail from Newport Beach to Sunset Beach.
Bolsa Chica State Beach
Beach City Provisions, SeaSalt Beachside Burger and Pacific Kitchen serve beach eats and local craft beers and sell bonfire supplies. During the summer and on weekends, expect to see live music and cover bands galore at these locations. Keep your ears open for secret concerts hosted by alt-rock station KROQ. There is a paved beachside trail for riding bikes and walking dogs.
Best for: Surfing, camping (RVs), swimming, bonfires, events
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 per day; $30 per day for RVs in lot
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed on paved areas only.
ADA-accessible: There are two paved pathways (lots 17 and 18) located both south and north of the entryway kiosk that extend to the high tide line. A beach wheelchair is available; call (714) 377-5691.
What’s nearby: Visitors to the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve can view wildlife, including more than 200 species of birds, and hike trails across California’s largest saltwater marsh. Bolsa Chica Interpretive Center features exhibits and an aquarium.
