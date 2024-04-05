6 excellent L.A. spots to watch the awe-inspiring partial eclipse

A rare total eclipse is coming to North America April 8. Unfortunately, Los Angeles falls outside the narrow strip of Mexico and the United States that will get to witness the event in full. But Angelenos can still enjoy the cosmic coincidence in the form of a partial eclipse.

Though partial eclipses are far more subtle than their total counterparts, they still put on a fascinating show. Those watching the sky Monday morning between approximately 10 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. will get to see the moon’s shadow take a large bite out of the sun, figuratively speaking. That is, as long as the weather cooperates.

“If the skies are clear, and they generally are, people will be treated to a very nice partial eclipse,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a UCLA planetary science professor. “The moon will cover about half the surface of the sun so it will be very nicely visible.”

In L.A., the moon will begin its progression at 10:06 a.m. By 11:00 a.m. a considerable chunk of the sun will be obscured by the moon, with the partial eclipse peaking at 11:12 a.m. Observers may notice a slight change in luminosity and drop in temperature during the event, according to Emilie Royer, a planetary scientist and Cal State LA professor. The eclipse will end by 12:22 p.m.

Advertisement

It’s important to use eye protection, as looking directly at the sun can damage your retinas and cause permanent blindness. Margot recommends picking up a pair of certified viewing glasses or using a pinhole camera to “project the image of the sun onto another surface like a screen or sidewalk.” Around L.A., you can pick up a free pair at either your local Los Angeles Public Library branch or a nearby Warby Parker store.

As for where to view the event, Royer said the eclipse can be observed from any place that has an unobstructed view of the sun, whether that be your backyard, the sidewalk outside your office or one of the city’s many vista points. But if you’re looking for an elevated eclipse-observation experience, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re a science nerd hoping to pick the brains of professional astronomers, a parent hoping to teach their child about space or simply looking to get a nature meditation in, these gatherings have something for everyone.