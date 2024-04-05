Advertisement
Illustration of a horizon with 5 location pins showing stages of an eclipse
(Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

6 excellent L.A. spots to watch the awe-inspiring partial eclipse

By Claire O’Callahan
Share

A rare total eclipse is coming to North America April 8. Unfortunately, Los Angeles falls outside the narrow strip of Mexico and the United States that will get to witness the event in full. But Angelenos can still enjoy the cosmic coincidence in the form of a partial eclipse.

Though partial eclipses are far more subtle than their total counterparts, they still put on a fascinating show. Those watching the sky Monday morning between approximately 10 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. will get to see the moon’s shadow take a large bite out of the sun, figuratively speaking. That is, as long as the weather cooperates.

“If the skies are clear, and they generally are, people will be treated to a very nice partial eclipse,” said Jean-Luc Margot, a UCLA planetary science professor. “The moon will cover about half the surface of the sun so it will be very nicely visible.”

In L.A., the moon will begin its progression at 10:06 a.m. By 11:00 a.m. a considerable chunk of the sun will be obscured by the moon, with the partial eclipse peaking at 11:12 a.m. Observers may notice a slight change in luminosity and drop in temperature during the event, according to Emilie Royer, a planetary scientist and Cal State LA professor. The eclipse will end by 12:22 p.m.

It’s important to use eye protection, as looking directly at the sun can damage your retinas and cause permanent blindness. Margot recommends picking up a pair of certified viewing glasses or using a pinhole camera to “project the image of the sun onto another surface like a screen or sidewalk.” Around L.A., you can pick up a free pair at either your local Los Angeles Public Library branch or a nearby Warby Parker store.

As for where to view the event, Royer said the eclipse can be observed from any place that has an unobstructed view of the sun, whether that be your backyard, the sidewalk outside your office or one of the city’s many vista points. But if you’re looking for an elevated eclipse-observation experience, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re a science nerd hoping to pick the brains of professional astronomers, a parent hoping to teach their child about space or simply looking to get a nature meditation in, these gatherings have something for everyone.

Students walk on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles on Monday morning, Feb. 25, 2018. The university wants to raise its admissions requirements to reduce the number of qualified applicants it is forced to turn away. (Photo by Nick Agro / For The Times)
(Nick Agro / For The Times)

Eclipse Extravaganza at Cal State LA

El Sereno College or University
Join Cal State LA’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to watch the partial eclipse from the main walkway between the Biological Sciences Building and the Annenberg Science Complex Monday morning. Scientists from the department will lead the viewing. Glasses will be provided.
Manhattan Beach library
(Deborah Netburn / Los Angeles Times)

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Manhattan Beach Library

Manhattan Beach Library
Manhattan Beach Library will be handing out solar eclipse glasses (while supplies last) alongside many other local library branches. It will also be hosting a family-friendly viewing event with eclipse-themed refreshments like Moon Pies and SunnyD. Activities include bookmark- and coaster-making.
The Griffith Observatory.
(Tim Griffith)

The Griffith Observatory lawn

Griffith Park Observatory
Griffith Observatory will be closed on Monday, and plans to livestream a view of the total eclipse in Belton, Texas, for us to watch online. But its giant, well-positioned lawn will remain open to the public. And given that space enthusiasts regularly gather there for monthly star-gazing parties, you’ll have a good chance of running into amateur astronomers with sizable telescopes who might just let you steal a peek of the solar show up-close.
The Taft Gardens & Nature Preserve in Ojai, CA.
(Madeleine Hordinski / Los Angeles Times)

Solar Eclipse Gathering at Taft Gardens & Nature Preserve

Ojai Gardens
Looking for something a little less scientific? Consider joining restful retreat guide Katrina Espiritu at Taft Gardens & Nature Preserve. Yes, it’s a bit of a drive from L.A., but that’s the point: The garden is known for its tranquility — the entrance isn’t on Google Maps to discourage drop-in visitors — making it a serene spot to enjoy the rare solar event.

Espiritu will lead a walk up a hill on the preserve, where attendees will meditate, journal and enjoy a tea ceremony. The event will run from 9:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 and must be purchased by 9 p.m. Sunday night.
PASADENA, CA - JULY 19, 2020: The Cahill Center for Astronomy and Physics is a part of the driving tour of Pasadena architecture on July 19, 2020 in Pasadena, California. The contemporary architecture was designed by Thom Mayne.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Solar Eclipse Viewing at Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics

Pasadena College or University
Caltech’s guided viewing includes science demos and the opportunity to observe the eclipse through one of their solar telescopes. Professional astronomers will be on site to answer any burning questions you have. They’ll also be providing free eclipse glasses (while supplies last).
Los Angeles, CA - September 14: Exposition Park police patrol through the parking lot next to the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Eclipse viewing at the California Science Center

Exposition Park Museum
Visit the California Science Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday morning for a viewing of the solar eclipse guided by their staff and experts from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Giant Magellan Telescope. Come for the free glasses and stay for crafts and educational demos.
