Chairs for $30 and sofas for $80? We hit 11 L.A. thrift stores looking for deals

• You can inexpensively furnish your house by shopping at thrift stores. I checked out 15 thrift stores in Los Angeles, but only 11 made the cut. • Thrift stores tend to get new donations every day. By going on the hunt, you might be able to score deals on furniture and get name-brand pieces for a lot less.

Shopping for previously owned furnishings and accessories at Los Angeles thrift stores can feel like a never-ending hunt. But, as with thrifting for clothing, that’s part of the fun.

It’s true, you may not find anything suitable — but you might find a $200 Nespresso machine on sale for $19 (at the Goodwill in Encino, if you’re wondering). Furniture thrifting requires stamina, as many stores precariously stack tables upon desks upon dressers. A visit that results in nothing can be a disappointment, but hope springs eternal. With new items being donated to stores daily, if you don’t see something you like today, there’s always the chance that you will find what you are looking for tomorrow.

After we published a recent roundup of some of the best places to shop for second-hand furnishings in L.A., several readers complained about the high prices at some of the stores. We agree: It can be depressing shopping for second-hand furniture when prices are 10 times your rent. But Angelenos have many options: vintage and consignment stores, antique shops, estate sales and flea markets. Though it’s true you will find $24,000 Eames lounge chairs and $3,000 dining chairs at vintage stores, which often stock Midcentury Modern furnishings, it’s possible to score name-brand furnishings for a lot less at thrift stores.

In this roundup, we highlight affordable options from local thrift stores. (I checked out 15 L.A. thrift stores, but based on the individual store’s condition and merchandise quality, only 11 stores made the cut.) Also, keep in mind that many of these stores are nonprofits, which means your money will go toward helping others in addition to keeping materials out of landfills.

