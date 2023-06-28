Jess Hutchison / Los Angeles Times
13 chill L.A. parks for when you want to do absolutely nothing
Loafing is the most popular lesson of my 20-year teaching career. I got the idea from Walt Whitman, who writes in “Song of Myself”:
I loafe and invite my soul,
I lean and loafe at my ease observing a spear of summer grass.
This made me think students might enjoy loafing — especially when I realized that they didn’t know what loafing means.
So one day we learned by doing. I took my English class at Grand Arts High School in downtown out to a vast lawn on campus perfect for loafing, which I told the teens meant doing anything they enjoyed so long as it was low-key. They loved having the freedom to sit or lie on the grass, looking up at the sky or down at bugs and tiny flowers, having heartfelt conversations, freeing their minds. For the rest of the school year, students asked if we could go loafing again.
My answer was yes. We loafed by flying kites, blowing bubbles, tossing seed balls. The academic justification was twofold: (1) learning the habit of mind of being open to the sheer pleasure of being alive; and (2) writing about it, zestfully.
Now that I’m retired from teaching, I think about loafing even more, especially about doing nothing as an antidote for loneliness. When I first started working on this guide, I would go to parks to loaf alone, and that would be great except that it got to be a lot of me sitting in a park by myself.
So then I started inviting friends to do nothing with me. These invitations took loafing to a new level. Inviting people to do nothing is a winning invitation. They don’t have to share your taste in anything, and they also don’t have to give up their day because how long does it take to do nothing?
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
Eleven minutes. That’s for the classic: getting outdoors and noticing your surroundings while not talking or taking pictures or looking stuff up on your phone. Do nothing for 11 minutes with an old or new pal, then take turns sharing what you noticed.
You could just do 10 minutes or even one minute, but I like 11 minutes because it’s a little bit beyond. The important thing is not how long you do nothing. The important thing is the connection that comes from sharing the experience. This will lead to deep and enriching conversations, the kind you had in your favorite high school English class.
Speaking of books: In his eminently practical meditation guide “How to Sit,” Thich Nhat Hanh had this to say about location: “Anywhere is fine.”
While being mindful of that, I want to share with you the best parks I’ve come across in L.A. County for loafing, a.k.a. chilling or doing nothing. These parks are especially fine because they feel safe and give you good choices of where to sit. I personally like sprawling out on top of a picnic table so that a ray of sun can land in the middle of my forehead and spark a third eye. But that’s just me. There are a million different ways to do nothing, and all of them are good.
Wattles Garden Park
Kings Road Park
Rio de Los Angeles State Park
He suggested we do a walking meditation, which is like silently noticing things when you’re sitting, except you’re walking. I noticed a kid in the outfield trying and failing to toss up a ball and hit it. Tommy focused on wishing he personally could get one more at-bat. He didn’t seem too downhearted about it, and I can envision a future where we meet again to play whiffle ball. Not waiting for that future, we actually did get together again for birdwatching from the park’s exuberantly orange Taylor Yard Bridge. Tommy says it looks like an abandoned exit ramp from the Long Island Expressway; I love how it makes Mets colors when paired with blue sky. We watched geese honking and long-legged waterfowl strutting, and we laughed together unto snorting.
Holmby Park
As if to encourage doing nothing, signs posted all over this tony park tell you what not to do: no roller skating, no skateboarding, even no loitering after 10:30 p.m. In the daytime, you’re free to loaf in the manicured surroundings. After 11 minutes of observing the tight cut of the not one but two bowling lawns, I felt attuned enough to invite not only my own soul but also the souls summoned by poignant memorials inscribed on the benches. One read, “In memory of my beloved husband … I carry you with me in my heart.”
Dockweiler State Beach Park
Colorado Lagoon
Wilson Canyon Park
“Clear and sweet is my soul, and clear and sweet is all that is not my soul.”
Heritage Park
Douglas Park
I visited here with my multitalented friend Murray Smith, who not long ago fashioned a gown out of masking tape. When Murray arrived at a dinner party recently, she immediately announced, “The thing to remember when you’re taking a deep breath is, take two quick breaths in through your nose, and hold them.” Nabbing that second in-breath turns out to be great for establishing a good loafing mindset. Murray and I got together again to play my new favorite birdwatching game, “Raven or Crow,” in which you guess if that black bird hopping or cawing nearby is a raven or a crow.
Encino Park
Then, as will happen after doing nothing, we talked about things that really matter: our cats. It was great to be with Lynn, whom I hadn’t seen since she started working at Starbucks. She likes getting to chat with people all day but says it’s challenging to keep having to brew more and more coffee. “I should do this more often,” she said about doing nothing. “This breeze is perfection.” You can feel the perfect breeze in other parts of this bench- and tree-filled park, but the front lawn gives you the best vantage point for easing out of the grind.
Garfield Park
Vista Hermosa Park
Jalapa Park
The many little bridges here let you feel like you are crossing into a more relaxed and open state of mind that lets you notice emergent thistle blossom and bristly wild cucumber. When I asked Ai what she noticed after doing nothing, she said it reminded her of this book she just got called “Art in the World” and how it encourages her to see the world in different ways. “You can’t just do it through books, though,” she said. “You have to do it with other people.”
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.