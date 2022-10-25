34 ways to celebrate Día de Muertos in L.A. and O.C.
From community events like one in Lynwood to large-scale festivals including Olvera Street’s nine-day event, people are coming together across Los Angeles and Orange counties to celebrate Día de Muertos the traditional holiday with deep roots in Mexican Indigenous culture.
Día de Muertos (also called Día de los Muertos) is a celebration, a time to honor and remember the life of a deceased loved one. But it’s not limited to departed family members and friends; people also honor singers, actors and even their pets by building ofrendas, or altars, in their homes or in community spaces.
Altars come alive with colorful papel picado, fresh or paper marigolds, food and drink and mementos. The ofrenda is a portal for the souls of the departed to return to the land of the living for a day and be with the friends and family who loved them.
This year many Día de Muertos event organizers and communities around Southern California are building altars so the public can contribute a photo or memento of the person or pet they want to celebrate.
The Los Angeles Times is taking part by building an altar at Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 23rd Day of the Dead celebration Oct. 29. The altar is being designed and built by Latino scenery director and stage-set designer Ricardo Soltero. It will be a tribute to Times employees and employees’ families as well as submissions from The Times’ digital ofrenda from last year.
The digital ofrenda is making a comeback this year — anyone can submit a memory of a loved one to be published online.
If you want to contribute to an altar or celebrate Día de Muertos, here are 33 places or events in Southern California to check out.
An Altar for Los Angeles
The display has photos of people from different ethnicities and backgrounds along with relics from various cultures. The diverse display is accompanied by Nuestra Señora la Reina de Los Ángeles, who watches over the Pueblo de Los Angeles. In an interview with the museum, the artists said they want their altar to convey ”L.A., its culture, its people, and its art” and leave people with the message that when you really explore Los Angeles with an open heart, these communities are welcoming.
Museum hours are Monday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed the first Tuesday of every month.
L.A. County residents get free museum admission from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; tickets must be acquired on-site. Otherwise, general admission can be purchased online or onsite.
Noche de Ofrenda at Self Help Graphics
There is limited street parking, so Self Help Graphics recommends carpooling, rideshare or taking the Metro L (Gold) Line to the Pico/Aliso station.
Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos
This year, the community altar is dedicated to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The altar is created by artist and educator Consuelo Flores, who is also the curator for this year’s Grand Park’s Downtown Día de Muertos event.
Attendees can expect to see 21 altars throughout the park made by professional artists and local community organizations. The 12-day free public art installation is open through Nov. 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Playhouse Village Altars Exhibit
The altars will be on display until Nov. 4.
Villa Parke Community Center
Attendees can see ofrendas decorated by community organizations, such as the Pasadena Job Center, the Latino Heritage Parade and Festival Committee, Peace Over Violence, Pasadena City College, Safe Streets and the YWCA. The free event also includes a community ofrenda, where you can contribute a photo or a story.
Día de los Muertos at Mission Playhouse Plaza
Community members are encouraged to submit a photo for the altar ahead of the event. For more information on how to submit a photo, call (626) 308-2875.
Main Street Canoga Park’s Día de los Muertos Family Festival
L.A. Council District 7 Día de Muertos celebration
The office also put out a call for community members to submit digital photos of their loved ones for an electronic ofrenda that will be displayed outside of Pacoima City Hall the week of the event until Nov. 2. To learn more, call (818) 485-0600.
Strathearn Historic Park and Museum’s Día de los Muertos
At least 17 ofrendas will be on display, with people on hand to answer questions. The ofrendas are created by Simi Valley families and organizations, including the Knights of Columbus, Daughters of the American Revolution and Hillside Middle School. Attendees are encouraged to contribute to a community altar.
The Aztec dance troupe from CSU Channel Islands, Resistencia Mexicayotl Chalchiuhtlicue, will perform at 12:45 p.m.
Downey Día de los Muertos Art Festival
Día de los Muertos at Forest Lawn
All events will include an altar, Expresiones Culturales Grupo Folklórico and mariachi music. The altars are designed and constructed by Forest Lawn’s floral specialists and the community is invited to enliven the altar with offerings.
Locations:
Glendale: 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale CA 91205
Covina Hills: 21300 Via Verde Drive, Covina CA 91724
Cypress: 4471 Lincoln Ave., Cypress CA 90630
Cathedral City: 69855 E. Ramon Road, Cathedral City CA 92234
Pretend City Children’s Museum Día de los Muertos
Downtown Santa Monica
The sculptures are by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero and inspired by illustrator José Guadalupe Posada, who created “La Calavera Catrina” in 1910.
From 5 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, the Third Street Promenade will host a celebration featuring live entertainment (DJs from Cumbíaton L.A. and traditional dance performances by local community groups), a BIPOC makers market from Angel City Market, face painting and other family-friendly activities.
Día de los Muertos at Olvera Street
From Oct. 25 to Nov. 2, at 6 p.m., there will be a theatrical performance, “La Danza de la Muerte,” telling the story of Día de los Muertos presented by Teatro del Barrio, followed at 7 p.m. by the colorful Novenario Procession, which starts and ends with a special Mayan blessing/soul cleansing.
Día de Muertos Celebration at Dominguez Rancho Adobe Museum
Día de los Muertos Vigil Service
Lynwood’s Día de Muertos Celebration
Attendees can walk through altar displays made by a mix of local artists, residents, city staffers, community groups and school groups. People can honor departed loved ones by leaving a photo or memento at a designated community altar.
Centro Cultural de Mexico's Noche de Altares
Viva la Vida Día de los Muertos Festival
St. Isidore Historical Plaza's Día de los Muertos
A community ofrenda also will be set up for the public to leave photos and mementos of departed loved ones. There will be a memorial gazebo decorated with marigolds where people will be able to leave messages.
Hollywood Forever presents Día and Noche de los Muertos
Hollywood Forever’s events are Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to midnight. During the day, activities include a children’s plaza and cultural performances, an altar exhibition, dance performances, arts and crafts vendors and food. The nighttime activities have a similar lineup minus the children’s plaza. Tickets range from $35 to $150.
Saddleback College Día de los Muertos
The event is Nov. 1 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Fine Arts Courtyard. Reserve free tickets on Eventbrite.
Mission San Juan Capistrano
Westminster Memorial Park & Mortuary's Día de los Muertos
Families are encouraged to add to a community altar.
'Ofrenda' at the Carpenter Center
“Ofrenda” pays tribute to the traditional music and dances from different regions, including “La Bruja” from Veracruz and “Retablo Purépecha” from Michoacán, and pays homage to Mexican artists such as Juan Gabriel and Pedro Infante. It also will feature songs from Disney’s animated Day of the Dead-themed “Coco.” Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online.
MOLAA’s Day of the Dead: Strength and Hope
RSVP’s are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. On-site parking costs $15 per car.
Mount Wilson Fundraising Concert and Día de Muertos Celebration
Attendees also will be celebrating Día de Muertos with an ofrenda to honor those from the Mount Wilson Observatory and Adams Pack Station who left their mark on both institutions. Ticket holders are invited to a reception from 4 to 5 p.m. for Mexican-style hors d’oeuvres and assorted beverages. Buy tickets online.
Family Festival at Catalina Museum
FIGat7th Dia de Muertos altar
Día de los Muertos Family Day
Día de los Muertos Festival at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center
Bowers Museum’s Día de los Muertos Festival
24th Street Theatre Block Party
Smorgasburg L.A. Día de los Muertos
