31 dog-friendly beaches in L.A. and the O.C.

Sammy was confused. The 15-year-old Pomeranian had never been to the beach before, so when I placed him on the shoreline — the little prince often gets carried — he began scratching at the surface. He was trying to work out the texture. The waves lapped at his paws and he shot me a pleading stare. He was over the beach.

If your pup is the opposite of Sammy and craves the crunch of the sand beneath their paws and the friendly sniffs of other canines, there are several dog-friendly beaches to visit in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Most are in Orange County, but many of the cities have their own rules regarding leashing and when dogs are allowed.

Check our list to find the best dog-friendly beach for you and your four-legged friend. Pro tip: Bring doggy bags to pick up your dog’s feces and a water bottle and bowl for your excited pooch to stay hydrated.