31 dog-friendly beaches in L.A. and the O.C.
Sammy was confused. The 15-year-old Pomeranian had never been to the beach before, so when I placed him on the shoreline — the little prince often gets carried — he began scratching at the surface. He was trying to work out the texture. The waves lapped at his paws and he shot me a pleading stare. He was over the beach.
If your pup is the opposite of Sammy and craves the crunch of the sand beneath their paws and the friendly sniffs of other canines, there are several dog-friendly beaches to visit in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Most are in Orange County, but many of the cities have their own rules regarding leashing and when dogs are allowed.
Check our list to find the best dog-friendly beach for you and your four-legged friend. Pro tip: Bring doggy bags to pick up your dog’s feces and a water bottle and bowl for your excited pooch to stay hydrated.
Leo Carrillo State Park - North Beach
You can access Leo Carrillo’s North Beach through the main park entrance, off PCH. There is a $15 parking fee. Follow the signs through the lot where you’ll park directly beside North Beach. If you visit on a weekend you’ll find a mixture of small and large furry four-legged friends.
🦮 Leash info: Dogs must always be on a leash.
Granada Beach and Rosie's Dog Beach
🦮 Leash info: Dogs must always be on a leash.
Huntington Dog Beach
Accessing this beach can be tricky. The two lots beside the beach are one way, with exits leading to the main highway. So if you don’t get a parking spot the first time around you will need to turn around on PCH. Parking is $2 an hour. Silver lining: Your dog will have the best time here.
🐕 Leash info: Dogs can be without a leash.
Agate Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to September 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Aliso Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Anita Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Bluebird Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Brooks Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Christmas Cove Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Cleo Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Crescent Bay Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Divers Cove
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Fishermans Cove at Boat Canyon
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Main Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Mountain Road Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Oak Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Pearl Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Rockpile Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Woods Cove Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Victoria Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Treasure Island Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept.r 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Thalia Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Table Rock Beach
🦮Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
St. Ann's Street Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Sleepy Hollow Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Shaws Cove
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Balboa Peninsula Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
China Cove Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
Little Corona
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
Pirates Cove Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
Santa Ana River Beach
🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
