Photo illustration of a dog sitting on a beach with an umbrella and beach ball with the sun in the distance.
(Los Angeles Times; Getty Images)
Lifestyle

31 dog-friendly beaches in L.A. and the O.C.

By Jacqueline Pinedo
For Subscribers
Sammy was confused. The 15-year-old Pomeranian had never been to the beach before, so when I placed him on the shoreline — the little prince often gets carried — he began scratching at the surface. He was trying to work out the texture. The waves lapped at his paws and he shot me a pleading stare. He was over the beach.

If your pup is the opposite of Sammy and craves the crunch of the sand beneath their paws and the friendly sniffs of other canines, there are several dog-friendly beaches to visit in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Most are in Orange County, but many of the cities have their own rules regarding leashing and when dogs are allowed.

Check our list to find the best dog-friendly beach for you and your four-legged friend. Pro tip: Bring doggy bags to pick up your dog’s feces and a water bottle and bowl for your excited pooch to stay hydrated.

Two leashed dogs playing on the sand at Leo Carrillo State Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Leo Carrillo State Park - North Beach

Dog Beach $
Malibu can be a drive from much of L.A., but Leo Carrillo State Park is worth it. At the edge of L.A. County, on Pacific Coast Highway, you will find Leo Carrillo State Park. The recreational area is a popular camp destination, with beach access and plenty of hiking trails to choose from. So weekends tend to be busier, especially in the summer.

You can access Leo Carrillo’s North Beach through the main park entrance, off PCH. There is a $15 parking fee. Follow the signs through the lot where you’ll park directly beside North Beach. If you visit on a weekend you’ll find a mixture of small and large furry four-legged friends.

🦮 Leash info: Dogs must always be on a leash.
LONG BEACH, CA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2021: Maria Jackson, 34, of Pico Rivera, gives some water to her dog Teddy, a 3 year old german shepherd, during a visit to Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach, the only beach in L.A. county that allows dogs. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Granada Beach and Rosie's Dog Beach

Long Beach Dog Beach
Rosie’s Dog Beach is another favorite among dog lovers and dogs. You’ll have 4 acres of sandy beachfront where you can frolic with your pup from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The beach is named after a bulldog named Rosie, whose owner petitioned to have the city turn the space into a dog-friendly zone. There is a pay lot directly in front of the beach that charges $1 per hour. If you don’t find parking there, you can opt for street parking.

🦮 Leash info: Dogs must always be on a leash.
Three dogs playing in the water at Huntington Dog beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Dog Beach

Huntington Beach Dog Beach
Huntington Dog Beach is basically a day camp for pups. Dogs, big and small, are playing in the water, rolling in the sand and just living their best dog life. Leashes are not required at this location, so don’t be surprised if you see a German Shepard playfully zoom past you to jump in the water. Since dogs are left to roam the beach at their leisure, accidents can happen. So watch where you’re stepping.

Accessing this beach can be tricky. The two lots beside the beach are one way, with exits leading to the main highway. So if you don’t get a parking spot the first time around you will need to turn around on PCH. Parking is $2 an hour. Silver lining: Your dog will have the best time here.

🐕 Leash info: Dogs can be without a leash.
A surfer walking into the water at Agate Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Agate Street Beach

Dog Beach
Looking to take your furry best friend for a casual walk? Head to Agate Street Beach for a low-key beach day. Coastal access is in a residential area, making parking difficult here. You’ll probably end up parking on PCH, but before you head there try looking on Ocean Way off Pearl Street. You might get lucky and it’s a shorter walk.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to September 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A view of the lifeguard tower at Aliso beach from the parking lot.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Aliso Beach

Dog Beach $
Skimboarding is the main attraction at Aliso Beach. The top skimboarders come together for the world-famous Vic West competition, which is hosted at Aliso each summer. During the off-season, you’ll probably spot a skimboarder practicing casually while you’re walking your dog. The beach is a favorite in Laguna Beach, so you’ll also see a lot of families and kids. If you’re lucky and snag a parking spot in the pay lot, it will run you $1 an hour. Otherwise, you’ll have to find a spot on the side of the main road.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A surfer starring off into the ocean at Anita Street Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Anita Street Beach

Dog Beach
Anita Beach is mostly visited by locals. So you can expect a morning walk with your furry best friend to be relaxing and quiet. Parking is difficult here, which explains the light foot traffic. Look a few blocks down from the access point at Anita Street for street parking.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Beachgoers enjoying the sun at Bluebird beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Bluebird Beach

Dog Beach
This beach has plenty of room for you and your dog to run up and down the coastline. The ocean is in front of Surf and Sand Resort, so you’ll likely see the hotel crowd. If you don’t find parking on PCH, you can always park by one of the other nearby beach access points near Agate Street Beach or Pearl Street Beach and walk over. The connecting beaches are a few feet away and will take fewer than five minutes to walk over.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A quiet day at Brooks Street beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Brooks Street Beach

Dog Beach
Head to Brooks Street Beach to watch surfers shred some waves. The beach is small, but popular among surfers. You’ll spot an outdoor shower at the entrance point. You can use the shower to rinse off your dog’s paws before heading back to the car.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A busy afternoon at Christmas Cove.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Christmas Cove Beach

Palos Verdes Estates Dog Beach
Christmas Cove sits right under the ritzy resort Montage Laguna Beach. The long stretch of sandy beachfront access is popular among families and kids. If your dog loves to chill and people-watch, this is the beach to visit.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Cleo Beach staircase leading into Cleo Street beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Cleo Street Beach

Dog Beach
Take a morning stroll with your pup at Cleo Street Beach. The dramatic rocks along the beachfront are a main attraction at this small beach. After a morning of exploration, head over to the Orange Inn for a coffee and Dog Tub for doggy treats. Parking is hard to find on Cleo Street, so it may be a better option to park by the dog store. It’s a short walk from the beach access point.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A view of Crescent Bay Point from a nearby Bluff.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Crescent Bay Beach

Dog Beach
The secret is out about Crescent Bay. The small beach is quickly becoming a popular destination along the Laguna Beach coast. During the weekend, expect a busier crowd and a handful of leashed dogs. Plan to arrive early to get a decent parking spot in the residential area above the beach. Don’t forget water shoes if you want to explore the tide pools too.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A photo of Divers Cove.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Divers Cove

Dog Beach
This beach lives up to its name and is popular among divers. The rocky beachfront makes it more for walkers than for casual swimmers. It’s a splendid locale for a curious dog who loves to explore.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Families and kids lounge at Boat Canyon beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Fishermans Cove at Boat Canyon

Dog Beach
This small cove will make you feel like you’re stranded on an island, with your furry best friend. You can find street parking on Cliff Drive. This cove is quiet and ideal for lounging with your dog.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A busy weekday at Main beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Main Beach

Dog Beach
Main Beach in Laguna feels like you’re on the scene of a ‘90s music video. You’ll see people playing volleyball on the beach, roller-skating through the park or soaking in the sun. Being Laguna Beach’s most popular and central beach, there is a lot of foot traffic. You’ll also spot a handful of dogs.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
The Aids Memorial Garden that leads into Mountain Road Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Mountain Road Beach

Dog Beach
As you walk down the stairs to access Mountain Road Beach, you come across a colorful garden filled with lush flowers and succulents. The Garden of Peace and Love is a memorial to commemorate people who died of AIDS. In the 1980s, Laguna Beach had one of the highest rates of AIDs in the country, and the garden is a beloved tribute. Once you finish exploring the garden, you can head down to the water with your dog for a reflective walk.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
An empty bench on the staircase leading down into Oak Street beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Oak Street Beach

Dog Beach
Oak Street Beach has a large sandy area to run around in and build sandcastles. The beach is popular among families and gets busy on the weekends. Bring your dog to people-watch and relax.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Sammy, walking down the steps into Pearl Street beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Pearl Street Beach

Dog Beach
Pearl Street is a low-key beach with scenic views. The access stairs are tucked away in a residential area at the the corner of Ocean Way and Pearl Street. The low traffic on one-way Ocean Way makes this beach easy to miss, but it is worth making an effort to find. You’ll be surrounded by beautiful rocks and an arch formation. It will feel like you’re on a private beach. If you’re brave enough, check out Orange County’s only blowhole, which is near the arch. If that’s not your thing, just hang out at the shore with you pup.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A sunny afternoon at Rockpile beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Rockpile Beach

Dog Beach
Rockpile Beach lives up to its name. The rocky beachfront area makes it a great place to walk around and explore with your dog. This isn’t the type of beach where you lay out. Instead, once you’re finished exploring, head back up the stairs and throw out a towel at the park directly above the beach. Jasmine Street is the easiest access point. Parking here is metered.

🦮 Leash and timing info Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Residential Staircase into Woods Cove.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Woods Cove Beach

Dog Beach
Check the tide before you explore Woods Cove. The beach is a small cove that offers a great space to relax with your doggo, but if the tide is high, the beach disappears.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A staircase leading into Victoria Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Victoria Beach

Dog Beach
Hidden in Laguna Beach’s residential area, there’s a pathway lined by a lush bushes that leads to Victoria Beach. You and your pup will have plenty to explore here from tide pools to a man-made pool and even and old beach tower. The beach is big, so your dog will have room to run around. Parking is difficult here. You’ll probably need to park along PCH and walk a few minutes to the residential pathway leading to the beach.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Walkway path that leads into Treasure Island Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Treasure Island Beach

Dog Beach
The walkway that leads you to Treasure Island Beach feels like you’re at a resort. Which makes sense because the beach is managed by the Montage Laguna Beach in partnership with the city. The resort is directly in front of the ocean but doesn’t distract from the scenery. There is a concrete path that leads to the ocean. The path is lined with palm trees and along the way you’ll see benches. Take a seat and just enjoy the views. If you don’t snag a parking space at the small pay lot for $2.75 an hour, park across the street at a metered spot.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept.r 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A surfer walks down the steps into Thalia Street Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Thalia Street Beach

Dog Beach
Thalia Street Beach is known for its beginner surfing waves. Head to the beach to take a walk with your pup and observe the surfers. Who knows, you may walk away inspired to take lessons.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A chill and overcast day at Table Rock beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Table Rock Beach

Dog Beach
Table Rock is popular for its picturesque scenery. Plan a day of relaxation and an Instagram photo shoot of your pup. The ocean is surrounded by beautiful homes and rocks, making for ideal photo backdrops.

🦮Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
Surfers at St. Ans Beach waiting for waves to surf.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

St. Ann's Street Beach

Dog Beach
You’ll get a mixture of surfers and families at St. Ann’s Street Beach. You’ll also spot some other dog owners taking a stroll with their furry friend. If you’re lucky, you’ll find a parking spot on Anita Street, directly in front of the access stairs. The stairs leading down to the beach also have a chill deck to sit on and soak in the sun.

🦮 Leash and timing info Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A lifeguard at Sleepy Hallow looking out into the ocean.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Sleepy Hollow Beach

Dog Beach
Join the locals at Sleepy Hollow and take your dog for a walk along the water with a coffee in hand. The beach’s name is apt as it’s sleepier than most beaches in Laguna Beach. Parking here is metered.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A couple walking along the coast at Shaw's Cove.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Shaws Cove

Dog Beach
Head to Shaws Cove for a picture-perfect beach day with your dog. Explore tide pools, take a dip in the water and catch some rays. The beach is also popular for underwater exploration. If you’re there early in the morning, you may spot decked-out divers descending into the water, or straining to get up after they exit with their heavy gear. Parking here is limited, so you’ll probably have to park on PCH.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs are not allowed on this beach from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 15 to Sept. 10. Outside of those dates, dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times to access the beach.
A leashed dog starring off on the paved road at Balboa Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Balboa Peninsula Beach

Newport Beach Dog Beach
Balboa Peninsula’s beach includes 3 miles of walkable scenic views. Take your dog for a long walk along the paved road overlooking the water or venture to the shoreline as you soak in the saltwater and the pretty view. The beach does tend to have a steady flow of foot traffic, especially during the summer. Parking can be difficult on the peninsula, but there are plenty of beach access points.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
A quiet weekday at China Cove Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

China Cove Beach

Newport Beach Dog Beach
This little cove feels like you’re on a private beach. During weekdays you’ll probably see only a handful of people either lying out or in the water. Accessing China Cove is difficult because you have to park on the bluff and walk down a windy road to the beach. Keep your beach bag light if you plan to explore this residential cove so it doesn’t feel like you’re carrying a bag of bricks on the way back up.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
A view of Little Corona Del Mar beach from the walking path that leads into the ocean.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Little Corona

Newport Beach Dog Beach
If you plan to visit Little Corona, try to park on Ocean Boulevard to have easy access to the beach. The access point is a short trek down a hill. On your walk down you’ll find restrooms. The beach is small but has a large tide pool area to explore oceanic wildlife.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
A view of Pirates Cove from a nearby bluff.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Pirates Cove Beach

Newport Beach Dog Beach
Access to this little cove is through Corona Del Mar State Beach. Park at the state beach parking lot for $15 and to the right you’ll see a rocky path that will lead you to the cove. There are stairs down. If you’re with an adventurous dog with sharp footing, you can walk on rocks near the stairs. Stick to the stairs with smaller, older dogs. You’ll spot families around the rocks enjoying a quiet beach day.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
Lifeguard tower 65 at Santa Ana River Beach.
(Jacqueline Pinedo/Los Angeles Times)

Santa Ana River Beach

Dog Beach
Santa Ana River Beach is long and has a large sandy area for dogs to play. Parking can be difficult here. There is a parking lot on Seashore Drive where you’ll find parking for $6.20 for two hours, but it tends to fill up quickly. Finding street parking is possible but takes patience. You’ll find all types of beachgoers here and dogs of all sizes.

🦮 Leash and timing info: Dogs with a leash are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m. only.
