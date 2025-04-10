9 great (and free) hikes around Palm Springs that locals love
- Share via
-
The landscapes of the Coachella Valley are breathtaking and vast. You’ll find everything from wide-open dry and desolate expanses, dotted with craggy rocks, that look like a scene from a far-off, dusty planet to serene, palm-laden oases with trickling creeks and flowing waterfalls. However, upon arrival, visitors may be surprised to learn many of the most popular hiking trails in the area incur fees.
Joshua Tree National Park costs $30 per car to enter, while the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which travels 2.5 miles to a collection of trails atop Mount San Jacinto State Park at an elevation of 8,516 feet, charges between $34.95 and $20.95 based on age, and parking is an extra $15. Near Palm Springs, Indian Canyons has a stunning network of trails but costs $12 per adult, even if multiple people enter together in one car. Like Indian Canyons, Tahquitz Canyon is managed by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation, and costs $15 per adult.
While those fees are for a good cause, going to help preserve protected lands and support operational costs, they can add up, turning an outdoor excursion into an expensive trip.
But if you venture away from common tourist areas, you’ll discover loads of under-the-radar (i.e., less crowded) trails scattered across the valley that locals like me love. They’re breathtaking, offering scenic views and challenging terrain. Plus, they’re convenient to local attractions and hotels — and entrance doesn’t cost a penny.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
That’s why, whenever friends visit and want to get outside, I send them to these trails tucked around Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Indio. Not too far from Palm Springs, they offer an incredible experience that hikers won’t want to miss. (Note: For each trail, the geolocation marks the trailhead.)
Just remember to follow the principle of leave no trace, which advises visitors to depart the trail exactly as they found it, and come prepared. Even in the winter, the Coachella Valley sun can be strong, and in the summer, it’s downright dangerous. Most of the remote desert landscape is entirely absent of shade. Bring plenty of water, sun protection and a trail map. Check the mileage and intensity of your hike before starting to make sure you have the stamina to finish. I’ve heard too many choppers whirring in the distance, off to save unprepared hikers who are lost or injured. Know your limits, plan ahead — and lace up your hiking boots and get walking.
South Carl Lykken Trail - North Section, Palm Springs
The trail is well-maintained without any offshoots and weaves alongside giant boulders for a steady climb up the mountainside. The first five to 10 minutes will have you gasping at the views. Keep climbing! You’ll end up on top of a lookout within the San Jacinto Mountains with sweeping vistas from the windmills of North Palm Springs on one side to Indio and beyond on the other end.
Once you reach the turnaround point, there’s an area with picnic tables for a well-deserved break, and a chance to take in some of the best views I’ve ever seen. Visit in winter, and the nearby mountains will likely be capped with snow.
The trail runs a bit narrow at times, and crowds do swell in high season, so be prepared to step aside plenty to let people pass if you’re hiking on a weekend or later in the day. I’ve also seen lots of lizards here and love how the giant rock formations create a rugged, dramatic landscape edged by cactuses, shrubs and touches of greenery, depending on the time of year.
Whatever you do, and despite how convenient it looks, don’t park at Tahquitz Canyon and walk over. Several park rangers patrol the lot and will fine you. Instead, park across the street on Mesquite Avenue and walk in. If you have the time and energy to honor the trail’s namesake, Carl Lykken — Palm Springs’ first postmaster — consider doing the full South Carl Lykken Trail for a total of 9 miles, which continues where this one culminates and stretches farther along the mountainside before ending in South Palm Springs.
Chuckwalla Trail Loop, Rancho Mirage
A trail entrance is located directly across the street from the Ritz Carlton, Rancho Mirage, which is a boon for hotel guests or visitors who want to take advantage of the convenient parking and enjoy brunch or a spa treatment after the hike.
If you’d rather not wander into a five-star hotel in your dusty hiking boots, you can park in a public lot next to Rancho Mirage City Hall at Highway 111 and Frank Sinatra Drive. There, you’ll find the Roadrunner trail. You can also start here, as it connects to Chuckwalla and adds about a half mile of walking up and down a hill to your hike.
Once on the Chuckwalla trail, you’ll find it well-marked throughout with a good mix of inclines, descents and flat areas on gravel and dirt paths. At one point, the trail bypasses an ultra-wealthy neighborhood for a glimpse of some unbelievable mansions. Note that certain portions of the trail extend along the foothills and can be extremely narrow. However, as someone who is moderately afraid of heights, I find it to be very doable so long as I’m wearing supportive hiking boots.
Múmawet Hill and McCallum Trail at Thousand Palms Oasis Preserve, Thousand Palms
The Thousand Palms Oasis spans 880 acres and is part of the greater Coachella Valley Preserve, which spans a total of 20,000 acres in Thousand Palms, north of Palm Springs and Palm Desert. Much of the preserve runs along the San Andreas fault; the verdant oases were formed as a result of the fault line bringing underground water to the surface.
One such oasis is accessible via the McCallum Trail. While the full McCallum Trail, which extends onto the desert floor, has been closed since Hurricane Hilary in the summer of 2023, a small portion remains open. It has raised boardwalks set over pools of water shaded by palms that seemingly stretch into the sky and is one of the most scenic parts of the preserve.
After taking a moment to enjoy the sight, return to where you started and cross the way to the trail for Múmawet Hill. You’ll pass some picnic areas, handy for a stop if you need a snack pre- or post-hike, and a densely packed grove of palm trees that are some of the thickest and lushest I’ve ever seen. The hill includes a couple short switchbacks leading up to the summit, with a very attainable gain of only 78 feet. I once did this hike without difficulty with my daughter in a baby carrier strapped to my chest. On top, you’ll be rewarded with dramatic, panoramic views.
There is a parking lot, but visitors are not permitted to park there. Instead, park on the street next to it and walk in. Just don’t forget to check hours before you arrive. While free to enter, the preserve is only open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Nov. 1, 2024 through April 30, 2025, and only on weekends in summer.
Painter’s Path, Palm Desert
My favorite is Painter’s Path, a moderate out-and-back trail that starts at a blink-and-you’ll-miss it trailhead on the side of Highway 111, next to a sofa store.
The ascent is quite taxing at first, with a climb over loose gravel and rocks that can feel a bit like a scramble before giving way to paths that weave more gently up the mountain, though there are additional steep portions that will feel like a good workout. The views over the valley are consistently impressive as the trail ascends over 1,000 feet.
Note: From Feb. 1 to April 30, the very top portion of the trail is closed off to protect the habitats of local wildlife; AllTrails marks the entire trail as closed, but that’s only true for a small section at the end. I’ve done this hike at that time and found it still offers stellar views, even without access to the top. For a longer option, the trail Bump and Grind connects to Painter’s Path in a loop formation and further explores the mountainous region.
Gabby Hayes Trail to Herb Jeffries Trail Loop, Palm Desert
Gabby Hayes only gains an elevation of 360 feet and the incline is moderate, with the well-maintained path weaving around the mountain while still offering pretty views of South Palm Desert. If it’s not too hot, you may even be treated to some shade in the afternoon.
Other sections go through the desert floor, offering lots of shrubbery and desert plant life, but keep a close eye on the map; it’s very easy to lose your spot despite posted markers. I once accidentally cut through a field I was confident was Gabby Hayes, only to realize I was not on a trail at all. Another time, I unintentionally added on a section of a different trail, lengthening what was supposed to be a short hike.
Many hikers complete this trail in tandem with the Cross Trail, an out-and-back section that runs into Gabby Hayes and culminates at a large cross perched atop the mountain with prayers inscribed in stone at the base amid 360-degree views.
Randall Henderson Loop, Palm Desert
You can park in a free lot right off of 74, next to the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center. The trail, which starts from there, is a well-maintained dirt path that begins on flat terrain before leading up a desert crest flanked by sand hills, brush and cactuses like the photogenic teddy bear cholla.
You’ll pass washes and canyons, which lend a true remote desert feel. There’s absolutely zero shade throughout the entire hike, so come prepared with a hat and lots of water. This area is also known to have bighorn sheep sightings, and some extended portions of the trail are usually closed to protect the animals’ well-being. Unfortunately, that may mean missing out on some viewpoints, but the hike itself is still rewarding. If you visit in hotter months, you’ll likely see plenty of lizards. Just be on the lookout for rattlesnakes.
Boo Hoff Trail and Bear Creek Trail Loop, La Quinta Cove
There are many trail options here, but my personal favorite is an abbreviated version of two of the most popular trails in a loop formation. The Boo Hoff Trail is a grueling 12.9 miles in total, but this version, combining parts of Boo Hoff with sections of Bear Creek Oasis, is much more doable.
The 3.9-mile trail starts out flat at the Cove Oasis trailhead, leading hikers into the cove and then the foothills of the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto mountains. Gradually, a gentle incline takes hold, inducing a nice bit of effort, before letting off after circling one of the mountain peaks. Depending on when you visit, you could spot wildflower blooms or even wildlife, but it’s always guaranteed you’ll see interesting cactuses, rock formations and captivating views over South La Quinta.
Be sure to keep a close eye on trail markers and use a map. While the path itself is well maintained, daring hikers have surfaced many offshoots over the years, and it’s very easy to get off course as a result (this is true throughout the cove). I track my location in real time using the AllTrails app to keep from getting lost. And while it’s always important to bring water, it’s crucial here. The deep interior of the cove feels significantly hotter than the rest of the valley, and there is no shade unless lucky timing places you in the shadow of a mountain.
Bear Creek Arroyo Trail, La Quinta Cove
The trail is mostly flat but does experience a slightly noticeable incline when you walk in the direction of the cove hiking trails. It can also be a bit busy with passing bikers, many of whom are tourists riding south from the nearby La Quinta Resort.
Like other areas of the cove, there is no shade unless you come in the later afternoon when the sun dips behind the mountains. That’s not advisable in the deeper cove, as you could risk getting stranded in the dark. However, this portion of trail is in a residential setting, so it’s nearly impossible to get lost (unless you wander into the wash or mountainside, of course, which is not recommended). It’s a pleasant walk, and I come here whenever I want to get my steps in without doing a strenuous hike, or if I’m walking alone, as I prefer to not hike in remote areas solo. I also bring my kids here, as the paved path is excellent for strollers, tricycles and the like.
East Indio Hills Badlands, Indio
This expansive loop enters the Indio Hills Badlands and follows twisted rocks that have been uplifted over millions of years. This process, by which buried rocks rise to the surface, is a result of activity along the hike’s location on the San Andreas Fault and sediments from ancient rivers that once flowed here.
The trail starts in the wide-open desert before entering narrow slot canyons followed by sandy washes, and finally, high desert ridges with panoramic views across the entire valley. Some parts of the hike involve rock scrambles, while others are easy walks across sun-scorched fields. It’s a good mix, and the most challenging aspect is that it takes three hours or longer, depending on breaks, to complete the entire hike, so be sure to bring ample food and snacks to keep your energy levels up. Depending on the time of day you visit, you’ll find some respite and shade in the slot canyons, but for the most part, there is little reprieve from the sun.
The beginning of the trail connects to a parking lot, which fills up quickly as this is a popular trail, but street parking is available if no spots are open. The trailhead also runs adjacent to a golf course, so make sure to follow the trail map. I’ve gotten lost here twice; once I accidentally walked on a paved golfer’s path; another time I ended up on an adjacent trail and totally overshot the entrance to Badlands. I highly recommend tracking your location using the AllTrails app to ensure you’re on the right path so you don’t miss those magnificent slot canyons.
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.