9 great (and free) hikes around Palm Springs that locals love

The landscapes of the Coachella Valley are breathtaking and vast. You’ll find everything from wide-open dry and desolate expanses, dotted with craggy rocks, that look like a scene from a far-off, dusty planet to serene, palm-laden oases with trickling creeks and flowing waterfalls. However, upon arrival, visitors may be surprised to learn many of the most popular hiking trails in the area incur fees.

Joshua Tree National Park costs $30 per car to enter, while the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway , which travels 2.5 miles to a collection of trails atop Mount San Jacinto State Park at an elevation of 8,516 feet, charges between $34.95 and $20.95 based on age, and parking is an extra $15. Near Palm Springs, Indian Canyons has a stunning network of trails but costs $12 per adult, even if multiple people enter together in one car. Like Indian Canyons, Tahquitz Canyon is managed by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Reservation, and costs $15 per adult.

While those fees are for a good cause, going to help preserve protected lands and support operational costs, they can add up, turning an outdoor excursion into an expensive trip.

But if you venture away from common tourist areas, you’ll discover loads of under-the-radar (i.e., less crowded) trails scattered across the valley that locals like me love. They’re breathtaking, offering scenic views and challenging terrain. Plus, they’re convenient to local attractions and hotels — and entrance doesn’t cost a penny.

About This Guide Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.

That’s why, whenever friends visit and want to get outside, I send them to these trails tucked around Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Indio. Not too far from Palm Springs, they offer an incredible experience that hikers won’t want to miss. (Note: For each trail, the geolocation marks the trailhead.)