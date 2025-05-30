Waterslides! Lazy rivers! 8 Palm Springs-area pools you can cool off in for the day

With scorching temps topping out in the triple digits, summer in the desert sizzles. Yet it’s easy to keep cool in Palm Springs with a slew of locally loved, top-rated hotels — and one epic water park — that open their swimming pools to visitors for the day.

As a Coachella Valley resident, I’ve sunbathed, swam and lounged at nearly all of them. A day pass is cheaper than heating my own pool — prettier too — and I instantly feel like I’m on vacation without a hefty overnight fee.

Starting at $43, day passes often include parking, towel service, Wi-Fi and, in some cases, access to multiple pools, waterslides, lazy rivers and adult-only areas. Some spots allow you to order icy beverages and filling fare straight to your lounge chair too.

Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences.

These passes are especially handy when booking a vacation rental that lacks a pool, or even if you have one as some hosts charge extra for heating, which matters more during the winter, peak tourist season.

Most hotels sell passes on the third-party site ResortPass , though a few make them available to purchase directly. Just know that admission may be limited as hotels prioritize space for overnight guests. If you have a specific day in mind, book far in advance to ensure entry. Fortunately, crowds dwindle in the desert in the summer, meaning you’ll likely have greater availability in the months to come.

With so many fantastic options, I culled my top spots across the Coachella Valley to those that truly stand out. Here’s where you can dip into multiple pools all in one place, float along lazy rivers or soak up the sun on zero-entry beaches without driving to the coast.