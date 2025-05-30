Waterslides! Lazy rivers! 8 Palm Springs-area pools you can cool off in for the day
With scorching temps topping out in the triple digits, summer in the desert sizzles. Yet it’s easy to keep cool in Palm Springs with a slew of locally loved, top-rated hotels — and one epic water park — that open their swimming pools to visitors for the day.
As a Coachella Valley resident, I’ve sunbathed, swam and lounged at nearly all of them. A day pass is cheaper than heating my own pool — prettier too — and I instantly feel like I’m on vacation without a hefty overnight fee.
Starting at $43, day passes often include parking, towel service, Wi-Fi and, in some cases, access to multiple pools, waterslides, lazy rivers and adult-only areas. Some spots allow you to order icy beverages and filling fare straight to your lounge chair too.
About This Guide
Our journalists independently visited every spot recommended in this guide. We do not accept free meals or experiences. What should we check out next? Send ideas to guides@latimes.com.
These passes are especially handy when booking a vacation rental that lacks a pool, or even if you have one as some hosts charge extra for heating, which matters more during the winter, peak tourist season.
Most hotels sell passes on the third-party site ResortPass, though a few make them available to purchase directly. Just know that admission may be limited as hotels prioritize space for overnight guests. If you have a specific day in mind, book far in advance to ensure entry. Fortunately, crowds dwindle in the desert in the summer, meaning you’ll likely have greater availability in the months to come.
With so many fantastic options, I culled my top spots across the Coachella Valley to those that truly stand out. Here’s where you can dip into multiple pools all in one place, float along lazy rivers or soak up the sun on zero-entry beaches without driving to the coast.
Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs
A daycation grants access to one of the largest hotel pools in all of Palm Springs alongside an oversized hot tub. The scene is also one of the liveliest. Pulsating club-like sounds permeate the deck on weekends when DJs take up residence in the midst of it all, and if you time your visit with a holiday or local festival, it might even turn into an all-out pool party.
A pass comes with a first-come, first-served pool chair, and these aren’t your typical plush padded loungers. Instead, they’re woven with white rope atop slightly rusted white metal frames that anywhere else would appear dingy but fit flawlessly here into a retro-boho-maritime design scheme. On each chair, face shades pull down to shield out the sun, which is a nice touch.
And be sure to come hungry as a true highlight of spending the day at the Ace is the food. There’s King’s Highway, a fantastic diner-style spot, and the Amigo Room, a hidden speakeasy that just underwent a total transformation. Pair your visit with a meal at either, or order from a limited menu from the same kitchen, right to your poolside chair.
Day passes include self-parking, Wi-Fi, towels and the use of a fitness center. While all ages are welcome as hotel guests, passes are reserved for those age 21 and over.
Day pass: $49 on ResortPass
Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs
Start off at the Chi Chi pool, located close to the lobby and the restaurant bearing the same name. It’s a prime spot to people-watch as guests and diners flow in and out. Next, meander through the manicured grounds filled with fragrant citrus trees and jasmine bushes to check out the refined Regency pool, which has a bit more seating and an equally upscale vibe.
Both the Chi Chi and Regency pools are limited to adults age 18 and over; for a family-friendly option, the gated Presidio pool is a secluded third offering lined with thick hedges for a secret garden quality. Wherever you land, chairs are first come, first served, and food and drink are available for purchase. Day passes also include the use of two whirlpools, free Wi-Fi and self-parking, or you can upgrade to valet for just $10 to feel like a real VIP.
Day pass: $49 on ResortPass
Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas
At many times, the pool area takes on a summer camp vibe with free group activities ranging from chalk art to bracelet making, fishing, tie-dye and bingo. On many Friday and Saturday evenings, outdoor movies are screened under the stars with s’mores kits available to purchase.
Pool chairs are plentiful, even in peak season, and wherever you sit, food and drinks are served poolside or available to purchase at a walk-up counter. I especially like bringing my kids here, not just for the ample places to splash around, but also for the outdoor game area, which comes with oversized Connect Four, cornhole, foosball, ping-pong and giant Jenga.
Just know that parking is not included and costs an extra $12. You can buy your pass on ResortPass, but unlike most other hotels in the area, the Grand Hyatt also sells them directly on its website, and you’ll save $4 per adult and $2 per child if you do so. Plus, in my experience, this hotel sells out fast on ResortPass, so you might have better luck if you purchase entry through the hotel, though weekends in high season are often blocked out.
Day pass: $50 through the hotel, $54 on ResortPass
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Inside the hotel, a soaring glass atrium houses a water passage with a dock where guests board electric boats for a scenic ride around a 239-million-gallon man-made lake. While this is not included in day passes (or overnight stays for that matter), it’s still amusing to see such a behemoth body of water in the middle of a hotel lobby, and in a desert no less.
If you’d rather head straight to the pool, there are three included with admission, including a large main pool that swells with crowds at peak periods for a fun, if not slightly raucous vibe, as well as a secondary pool off to the side that’s a bit tamer. An additional lap pool is also available.
Admission includes pool chairs, towels, Wi-Fi and self-parking, and depending on the time of your visit there may be live DJs performing to set a soundtrack to your pool day.
Servers come around often for poolside food and drinks, and the hotel also has seven restaurants including a sushi bar, a casual seafood spot and a lively outdoor lounge. Be sure to wander around the impressive grounds and take advantage of on-site offerings, some of which cost extra such as the aforementioned boat rides and an arcade, while lawn games, a mini putting green and an aviary are free to check out.
Day pass: $54 on ResortPass
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
Splashtopia is a blast for families, but couples and adults shouldn’t keep their distance. The Azure Pool, reserved for those age 18 and up, offers a quiet retreat for a peaceful plunge, while the large Conchilla Valley pool, which was refreshed in 2022, has a shaded splash pad, an adjoining poolside bar and a gaming cabana with ping-pong, air hockey, foosball and arcade games for competitive matches between swim sessions.
Each of the various pool decks are lined with plenty of loungers so there’s no jostling for a space to sunbathe, and wherever you decide to plop down, food and drink service is available throughout the day.
Day rates include free self-parking and a 15% discount at the restaurant bluEmber and the Las Palmas boutique. I’ve been here on a pass with my kids and my parents and each generation loved the space, from the oversized main pool to the beach and shady quiet areas.
Day pass: $54 on ResortPass
Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells
If you visit on a Friday or Sunday, don’t rush out. In the evening, the hotel screens “dive-in” movies on the west side of the pool so you can watch a film right from the water.
After playing in the sand and swimming around the supersized rectangular pool, visitors can also try their hand at outdoor games made available including table tennis and cornhole, or pop over to the hotel’s desert glow entertainment zone, which has virtual reality experiences, classic arcade games and bowling for an added fee.
With so many activities and a soft beach to spread out on, you might not spend too much time in a pool chair. That’s actually convenient as they’re first come, first served and limited. You can pay an extra $55 to reserve one, but a BYO inflatable pool raft will also do the trick. Parking also tacks on an added $12, however, for a large swath of sand without the long drive to the coast, it’s a unique option.
Day pass: $50-$109 on ResortPass
The Palm Springs Surf Club
For something cheaper, more consistent and still a whole lot of fun, purchase a general admission day pass instead. If the wave pool is working, you can still watch the surfers from the sidelines and marvel at their tricks, flips and the fact that they possibly forked over thousands to do so. My favorite place to admire their skills is from the inside of a single or double tube while drifting along a lazy river that passes right by with gorgeous views of the San Jacinto Mountains as a secondary backdrop. If you’d rather swim, another large pool is open to all, and there is also a shaded splash pad area for kids and child-friendly waterslides. Thrill seekers, meanwhile, can climb their way to higher slides that zig, zag and speed along, all included in a day rate.
Life vests and Wi-Fi are included, however, daybeds, lockers, towels and Jacuzzi use incur an added cost, which is a stark reminder that spending the day at the surf club isn’t cheap. Even babies who can’t yet sit up cost $20 each, and parking typically costs between $15 and $20 depending on the time of year. But it’s a one-of-a-kind option in the valley, and when the waves are working, boy are they fun to watch.
Day pass: $43 on ResortPass
The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa
For $54 a day, visitors have access to three pretty pools, starting with Las Brisas, which is the largest. The lagoon-style pool has dual 125-foot waterslides, two hot tubs and no shortage of pool loungers. Attentive wait staff serve poolside food and drinks while pop music hums in the background. It’s a great fit for families, but farther tucked away amid the hotel’s coral pink concrete buildings is Las Hadas, an adults-only enclave for those age 18 and up. There, you’ll find a large pool, a hot tub and upgraded chairs with attached neck pillows. An on-site bar also serves small bites and cocktails.
And anyone is welcome at La Paloma Pool, a small rectangular-shaped space to swim for those seeking a crowd-free, quiet option.
Day admission includes free self-parking and Wi-Fi, and in my experience, the pool key cards provided by the front desk also open up the doors to a 24/7 gym equipped with Peloton bikes, cardio machines, weights and TRX suspension training, though it’s not advertised as included and up to the discretion of the front desk. And though it costs extra, the hotel has loads more amenities too, from an arcade with four lanes of duckpin bowling to mini golf.
Day pass: $54 on ResortPass