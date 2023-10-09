11 incredibly beautiful sacred spaces in Southern California that inspire awe

Here in Southern California, we don’t need opulent churches or glimmering temples to commune with God, the divine or our higher selves.

Watching the rhythmic roll of the ocean might do it. Finding a quiet spot on a hike. Lighting a candle in your bedroom. Noticing a flower blooming in a crack of concrete.

And yet, if you’re like me, you can acknowledge that there’s something special about stepping into a vast and beautiful space built for collective and private worship that causes your heart to swell. It might be the architecture, or the sheer size of the structure. Maybe it’s the resonance of all those collective prayers. Maybe it’s the deep hush. The dim lights.

Listed here are some of the sacred spaces I’ve visited in and around Los Angeles that made me say “Wow,” over and over again.

Many of the buildings had some extremely wealthy donors. It takes serious money to build monumental spaces that convey the permanence of the divine. Sometimes that money can be assembled through many small donations, but having congregants with deep pockets helps.

Visitors of all faiths and no faiths are warmly welcomed at every place mentioned below, and questions are encouraged.

A final note: This is not an exhaustive list and it does not include all of the region’s many different religions. Treat this guide as a first step into this awe-inspiring world and a small slice of what’s out there. If you have a suggestion for a missing location, email me at deborah.netburn@latimes.com and it may be included in future coverage.