Joining a social club is good for your health. Here are 7 quirky ones in L.A. to get you started

A few years ago Todd Lerew, 38, began collecting club memberships in Los Angeles. He joined clubs you’ve probably heard of, like the Elks , the L.A. Historical Society and the Auto Club of California (AAA), and clubs you probably haven’t, like the Cookie Cutter Collectors Club , the International Banana Club and the American Fancy Rat & Mouse Assn . He joined so many clubs, in fact, that he needed a second wallet to hold all his membership cards.

Lerew’s rampant club joining was research for an exhibit he curated at the Los Angeles Public Library on L.A.’s rich history of clubs and societies. Titled “ Something in Common, ” it was billed as an exploration of “the ideas, interests and beliefs that bring us together.” It closed in the fall of 2022, but two years later Lerew remains something of an expert on L.A.’s social offerings and how to get involved with a community.

Joining a club or society where you might meet like-minded people has a wide range of health benefits. It wards off loneliness, which is associated with increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure and stroke, and has reached epidemic proportions in the United States. Above all else, it brings meaning to our lives.

“Many of us find that once we join a group we get more responsibility and we feel we are needed, and that gives us a sense of purpose,” said Sam Pressler, a fellow at University of Virginia’s Karsh Insitute of Democracy, where he studies community and social connection. “That’s a critical piece.”

Joining a club can also increase your support networks, which might come in handy the next time you’re looking for a job, experiencing a health crisis or need someone to watch your kid.

“It’s good to be seen and known,” Pressler said.

Fortunately, the club offerings in L.A. are extensive.

“Think of something you’re into, a fan of, enjoy doing, or identify by and there’s almost guaranteed a group already that’s doing that,” Lerew said. Maybe you love making kaleidoscopes , or feminist literature , or the history of the circus — in Los Angeles, there’s a club for that.

If you do decide to join one, Lerew suggests keeping a few things in mind: You may feel uncomfortable at first, or members may be wary of newcomers, but if you’re genuinely interested in it, you should stick with it regardless.

“You just have to not stop,” Lerew said.

And whatever you do, don’t overthink it.

“Get out there, and you’ll find people,” Lerew said. “And if they’re not your people, that’s OK. Your people are somewhere else.”

Below are a few ideas to get you started.