A woman with a braid in black spandex bending over in a stretch against an orange backdrop.
Leah Rose Gallegos (CEO, Instructor at People’s Yoga) photographed for the Los Angeles Times Wellness package in studio on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Travis Shinn / For The Times)
Lifestyle

The 28 best yoga studios in L.A. for stretching, sweating and spiritual awakenings

By Adam Markovitz, Deborah Vankin, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Alyssa Bereznak, Deborah Netburn
Photography by 
Travis Shinn
 and Alisha Jucevic
For Subscribers
  • Los Angeles is America’s yoga capital, offering exercise, spiritual discovery and everything in between.
  • Our team of writers scoured the county to select its 28 best yoga studios based on atmosphere, accessibility and community-building.

In L.A., searching for a great yoga studio is a little like looking for a delicious taco, a well-stocked weed dispensary or a distractingly hot barista. No matter where you are in the city, chances are there’s one down the street from you — if not right next door. Yoga studios in particular have proliferated in the past few post-COVID years, offering up a dizzying array of styles, classes and vibes. So much so that the challenge of choosing the right one is sifting through an embarrassment of riches to find the space that fits you the best.

We’ve created this guide to help you with just that, regardless of where you might be on your yoga journey. If you’re brand new and looking for your first studio, we’ve got plenty of spaces that offer beginner and all-level classes. And if you’re a seasoned vet with a picture-perfect scorpion pose, this guide can help you expand your practice, or even just change things up for variety’s sake. (Always wanted to try out aerial yoga? Puppy yoga? Stand-up paddleboard yoga? We’ve got you covered.)

To make this list as useful as possible, we decided on a few parameters. First, every studio here has been visited by a Times reporter, so we can personally vouch for their quality, professionalism and overall atmosphere. Second, you won’t see any corporate chains like Corepower Yoga, Yoga Six or Hot 8 Yoga. Not because they aren’t great, but because you probably don’t need our help finding them. Instead, we’ve decided to focus on independent, locally grown businesses that offer something unique.

We also chose studios that make yoga accessible to as many people as possible — physically, geographically and even financially. In addition to being spread out across L.A. County, these businesses have classes that can meet you wherever you are, skill-wise. (If you’re looking for an especially gentle introduction, try looking for studios that offer chair yoga, restorative yoga or soothing yin sessions.) And since a monthly unlimited pass isn’t in everyone’s budget, we’ve also included beloved spaces like Power Yoga East and Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which offer daily donation-only or pay-what-you-wish classes.

Lastly, we made sure that each studio on this list has some kind of connection to its community. That might mean that the studio reflects the local spirit in a special way — like the beachfront views at Sol Seek in Manhattan Beach or the artsy skylight at Venice’s scene-y Open studio — or offers a unique outreach program, like the rabbi-led Shabbat sessions at Santa Monica’s Yogazan, or movie nights at Center for Yoga in Larchmont.

In the end, no two studios on this list are alike. Which means that whether you try one or all of them, you’re guaranteed an only-in-L.A. yoga experience. So go ahead and take a deep breath. Find a comfortable seated position. Set an intention — and let’s begin.

— Adam Markovitz

Students flow through a Vinyasa Flow class taught by Deborah Lee at Center for Yoga in the Larchmont neighborhood of Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2024. The studio was originally established in1967, and is one of the longest continuously operating yoga studio in Los Angeles. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Center for Yoga

Larchmont Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
The title of L.A.’s “best” yoga studio is perpetually up for grabs, but when it comes to the oldest, the answer is a little easier. Center for Yoga, located on Larchmont Boulevard just below Beverly, has operated continuously in various iterations for more than five decades. Originally built as a Masonic lodge and later transformed into a Fred Astaire Dance studio, the space became a full-time yoga operation in 1967 and has remained one ever since.

That’s not to say things have been smooth sailing the whole time. When COVID struck in 2020, the studio was abandoned by its bankrupted owners and rescued by a passionate group of students-turned-investors who decided to reboot the space in the spirit of the original CFY. Their vision includes a massive selection of classes (more than 100 per week, if you include online sessions) and a small army of instructors who teach in one of three rooms: the aptly named Big Room (overlooked by an observation room that was built by the Freemasons), Small Room and Hot Yoga Room (where yoga is practiced at a toasty 95-plus degrees).

Despite its scale, the studio still has a comforting, Birkenstock-and-public-radio vibe and a strong focus on community, fostered by pay-what-you-can classes, LGBTQ+ events, potlucks, group hikes and even the occasional movie night.

This is Larchmont though, so let’s talk parking. There are street spots on Larchmont and Beverly, but your best bets are one block east or west on Lucerne or Gower. The public lot south of Beverly is free for two hours with validation from the Rite Aid next door (a perfect excuse to grab a cold drink after class). After 5 p.m., you can also park in the Wells Fargo lot for free. And if you still have trouble finding a spot, don’t stress too much: The CFY offers a generous 10-minute window for late arrivals.

Single class: $35
New student offer: $30 for seven days of unlimited in-studio and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $170
Route Details
A view of a class held at Open Yoga in Venice.
(Becca James)

Open

Venice Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
There’s something ineffably L.A. about Open — an ultrasleek yoga studio for Venice’s aesthetically and athletically inclined, just a block from the hustle of the boardwalk. Maybe it’s the fact that the studio itself looks less like a workout room than like a James Turrell installation, with warm wood walls and a striking oval skylight that casts an ever-moving sunprint on the floor. (Hot — or rather, cool — tip: Stick to the front or back of the studio if you want to avoid direct rays.) Or it could be the Equinox-y locker room space, furnished with Aesop soaps and complimentary code-secured cubbies. Or the fact that the studio has its own app, touted as “an immersive, social platform to make mindfulness achievable for all.”

There’s even merch, including gender-neutral clothes made from 100% recycled, biodegradable materials. Regardless, this isn’t your granola-mom’s yoga studio. Open’s daily in-studio schedule of Hatha-style flows and breathwork courses draw a local mix of Silicon Beach workers, beach-haired yogis and local fitness fans. While none of the classes are listed as “hot yoga,” per se, the studio does bump up the ambient temperature to a warming 80 degrees for Flow sessions, so come ready to sweat. (It also provides free mats, so you won’t have to worry about wiping yours down afterwards.)

Don’t let the beachfront location stress you out, parking-wise. If you can’t find a free street space nearby — or don’t want to spend time looking — the studio validates at the lot on Market Street and Speedway ($5 for two hours).

Single class: $34
Unlimited monthly membership: $240
Route Details
Students flow through a Presence and Power class led by studio co-founder Jana Johnson.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

The Tree Yoga Cooperative

Florence Yoga studio
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
The way Tree Yoga Collective co-owner Jana Johnson sees it, yoga should not be a workout class.

“It’s not about forcing your body to look like some picture of a shape,” Johnson said. “You can explore your own capacities, explore your own edges.”

Tree Yoga Collective is owned by Black and Latina women, and is one of the only studios in South Central L.A. Johnson said she and the other owners grew up in this neighborhood and want their studio to be welcoming to everyone.

When they set out to build it they saw that too many people — especially those of color who don’t often see themselves reflected in popular media’s images of yoga — thought yoga wasn’t for them. Johnson’s hope is that Tree Yoga Collective’s classes will prepare people to walk with confidence in “the real yoga mat” — a term she uses for the world outside the studio.

“We see yoga as an effective and accessible tool that allows for transformation, that allows for us to live in liberation,” said Johnson, who regularly teaches a hatha class with a sliding-scale fee. “That’s the goal of yoga — to know thyself and live in liberation.”

Tree Yoga Collective offers classes daily. It always includes at least one beginner-friendly class. And on every day except Wednesdays and Fridays, the studio holds a course at a sliding-scale fee, starting at $5. Other offerings include an “All Ages, All Bodies” class where children and adults are both welcome, and a later “Bedtime Bliss” class where you start with gentle affirmations and hold poses for two to four minutes to prepare your body for rest.

The studio is located within the Beehive, a lush space that has hosted popular local events like the Black Flea Market. The studio itself boasts high ceilings and plentiful greenery, and guests typically have plenty of room to spread out. Though you might hear the din of nearby warehouse traffic outside, the space and its teachers more than make up for any interruption with their calm, welcoming energy and solid breathwork.

Single class: $21
New student special: $39 for one month of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $88
Route Details
Jennifer Drake, left, and Daisy O'Reilly take part in a hypno-yoga class.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Yoga at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Hollywood Yoga $
By Adam Markovitz
“Just remember. You may be in a cemetery right now, but you are very much alive.” So said the instructor during a recent open-air class at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, summing up the only-in-L.A. experience of doing yoga near the final resting places of some of Tinseltown’s brightest stars. Located at the Fairbanks (as in Douglas) Reflection Pool area, yoga classes here include morning Kundalini sessions five days a week, plus Vinyasa flows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Sunday Vinyasa sessions with Mary G. DeCaro are especially popular.)

Hollywood Forever’s yoga program began during the pandemic, when the cemetery’s owners noticed that more and more people were using the grounds as a public meeting place for walks and outdoor relaxation. At first, outdoor yoga classes were only offered a few days a week, but the program proved so popular that it became daily. “Most people try it once and then say, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t realize it was going to be this peaceful,” says Hollywood Forever co-owner Yogu Kanthiah. “And then they keep coming back.”

Best of all, every class is completely free — although the volunteer instructors do accept donations. They also provide tarps, perfect for keeping grass and dew off your mat. Sun worshipers will enjoy spots on the lawn, but if you’re seeking shade, be sure to roll out your mat in the shadow of Cathedral Mausoleum (the gravesite of Anne Heche and Mickey Rooney, among others). On rainy or cold days, classes move inside to the Eastern Star Room, near the Masonic Lodge.

Donation only.
Route Details
Students flow through a candlelight Yin yoga class led by Adam Gericke at The Mindry in Malibu on Nov. 17, 2024. The studio also has on site acupuncture, cupping, massage and energy work. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

The Mindry

Malibu Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
It doesn’t get any more Malibu than the Mindry, a cozy yoga studio tucked into the town’s tony Country Mart, just off Pacific Coast Highway. Co-founders Willow Kalatchi and Jen Rossi are childhood friends who grew up in the area, and they’ve infused their studio with a distinctly local flavor.

“Everyone is very casual and walking around barefoot,” says Kalatchi. “But at the same time, I think there’s a level of refinement that you get from being in a somewhat sophisticated environment.”

You might only be a few hundred yards from the ocean here, but don’t expect a beachy, sunlit studio. The Mindry’s cocoon-like space is illuminated only by the 40-something flickering artificial candles on the wall, giving students an opportunity to disconnect entirely from the world outside (no matter how postcard-pretty that world may be). Classes range from Power to Yin to Gentle Flow, along with a large complement of meditation courses and even workshops on tarot and astrology. On Wednesday evenings, the studio partners with local vineyard Cielo Farms for outdoor meditations and sound baths. (They’ve been known to sell out, so be sure to book ahead.)

The studio also boasts a well-stocked boutique space where you can pick up a bag of palo santo, a mushroom honey facial mask or a couple pieces of quartz. And if you worked up an appetite in class, grab a smoothie from nearby Sunlife Organics or a sandwich from John’s Garden — both businesses that were born and raised in Malibu too.

Single class: $28
New student offer: $52 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $250
Route Details
A view of a class at Yogazan.
(Yogazan)

Yogazan

Santa Monica Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
Yogazan’s motto, emblazoned on its studio wall and website, reads: “NO FRILLS. NO FADS. JUST YOGA.” It’s true: You won’t find any fussy decorations in this serene and sunlit room just off Ocean Park Boulevard. Nor are there kooky novelty classes on the schedule, or instructors calling for complicated inversions — just a steady calendar of various Vinyasa flows attended by regulars who enjoy a refreshingly chill, trend-proof approach to the practice. That’s exactly how owner Jay Co wants it.

“We’re not a scene,” says Co, who trained in martial arts and previously worked as a movie stuntman in Asia before a back injury led him to discover a passion for yoga. “Our classes are physical and challenging, and they’re definitely good exercise. But we think it’s important to preserve the meditative aspect of yoga that often gets a bit lost these days.”

On top of the regular schedule, Yogazan also offers occasional community events, like “New Moon Circle” gatherings and Friday night Shabbat sessions (hosted by a local rabbi). As added perks, the studio has free parking (in the lot behind the building and the garage underneath it) and plenty of walking-distance food options for a snack after class. For Co’s favorite, try Hurry Curry of Tokyo, serving up Japanese curries that are as classic and unfussy as Yogazan’s classes.

Single class: $25
New student offer: $20 for 10 days of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $135
Route Details
A view of a class at One Down Dog yoga studio.
(Lauren Randolph)

One Down Dog

Hollywood Yoga studio
By Alyssa Bereznak
When Jessica Rosen first toured the yoga studios of L.A., “None of them really felt like home.”

So she built her own. In 2013, in a shared space in a Silver Lake strip mall, she held One Down Dog’s first class. Eleven years later, many of the students who were in attendance that day work at the studio, and it has since relocated and expanded to three peaceful branches in East Hollywood, Echo Park and Eagle Rock.

“We’re creating a space where people want to hang out in the lobby,” said Rosen, a self-described connector of people. “Where the staff and the teachers take the time to know your name. And where we make new friends.”

When it comes to selecting instructors, Rosen strives for authenticity over consistency.

“You can teach a lot of things, but the thing that cannot be taught is the personality of the person and their ability to connect with other people,” she said.

The studios’ courses are varied too, catering to every pace, level and interest under the sun. (I’m partial to the “back” and “slow flow and sound” classes, the latter of which combines a good ol’ vinyasa practice with a truncated, soothing sound bath.) Since the pandemic One Down Dog has also offered both live online and prerecorded instruction, which is especially clutch for those who, as Rosen puts it, “weren’t down to get back into a room with a lot of bodies that are breathing.” There are multiple weekly pay-what-you-can classes at the Echo Park location.

It’s all in service of providing a space where people can show up for themselves and carry that into the real world. Rosen has cycled through many mottos for the studio over the years. Her current one is simply: “Practice feeling good, one down dog at a time,” she said.

Single class: $35
New student offer: $79 for 21 days
Unlimited monthly membership: $209
Route Details
Founder of D&A Flying Yoga, Seun Lim, demonstrates an aerial hammock yoga flow.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

D&A Flying Yoga

Koreatown Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
If you’re looking to elevate your yoga practice — like, literally off the ground — then Koreatown’s D&A Flying Yoga is ready to give you a boost. Aerial yoga classes here use a flexible fabric hammock to help students stretch, decompress and even practice inversions without so much as a foot on the ground.

“If you go to any regular yoga studio, you can’t do inversions without headstands and stability and strength,“ says owner Seun Lim. “But with aerial, you’re using the fabric and gravity. You don’t have to be strong, you just have to trust yourself and let go.”

Originally trained as a dancer, Lim was first exposed to aerial yoga in Korea and was disappointed when she couldn’t find any studios offering the practice in L.A. So she decided to teach her own in this airy Koreatown space, which also offers pole dancing and bungee fitness and comes with its own convenient parking lot, adjacent to the studio. (The central K-town location means there’s a near-infinite menu of great restaurants nearby — including classics like Dan Sung Sa and Quarters Korean BBQ, though Lim advises against eating too much right before class, for obvious gravity-related reasons.)

Newcomers are encouraged to try out Morning Stretch, Decompression I, or Detox and Glow classes — gentle introductions that incorporate plenty of stretching before basic inversions. Hammocks are generally at hip height for those sessions, but if you’d like to start even lower, check out a Low Flow or Restorative class, where the fabric is only about one foot above the ground. Spots are limited due to the equipment, so be sure to book ahead on the website to make sure there’s an open hammock for you.

Single class: $45
New student offer: $100 for three group classes
Route Details
A woman on the floor in a yoga pose
(Silvia Rázgová / For The Times)

Ethereal Yoga

Topanga Yoga studio
By Stephanie Breijo
Given the naturalistic history and hippie notoriety of Topanga, the canyon is unsurprisingly home to a range of yoga practices — some indoor, some outdoor, some private, some public.

At Ethereal Yoga, one of the area’s premier studios, the class size is intimate and the mood is relaxed, whether you’re opting for the brisk clip of Vinyasa flows or the slower pace of a candlelit Yin class. Guests slip out of their shoes as they enter one of the most tranquil storefronts in the Pine Tree Circle shopping center, and they span demographics; that’s part of the design of Ethereal Yoga, which offers classes for all levels and age groups, such as a flow for its older practitioners called “Elder Not Elderly.” For those looking to recenter without yoga, Ethereal hosts meditation tea ceremonies, therapeutic breathwork and sound baths.

Single class: $25
Unlimited monthly membership: $185
Route Details
Victor Chen relaxes as Dandy, a Chinese crested dog, rests on his chest during a Puppy Yoga class.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Laughing Frog Yoga

Westwood Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
Trust us: It’s almost physically impossible not to smile the first time you settle into puppy pose with actual puppies scampering around, under and on top of you.

Equal parts cuteness and chaos, the animal-focused activities at Santa Monica’s Laughing Frog studio — which also offers goat yoga and kitty yoga — mix relaxing asanas with a playful, petting-zoo atmosphere. This might not be the ideal class for hardcore yogis, but it’s perfect for kids who don’t have the attention span for a full class, influencers hoping to capture some irresistible animal content or couples looking for an offbeat date idea. (Just be sure to opt for a rental mat so you don’t have to clean paw or hoof prints off your own.)

“It’s so refreshing to be able to offer something that brings out your inner child,” says Laughing Frog owner Kareem Mitha. “By the end of class, everyone is smiling and feeling connected to each other. It brings so much lightness into your day.”

Laughing Frog’s indoor studio also offers a daily assortment of easygoing classes with a focus on traditional, animal-free yoga, including Good Morning Yoga and Let Go & Flow.

Single class: $35 ($40-$50 for classes with animals)
New student offer: $50 for 21 days of unlimited in-studio and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $170
Route Details
Students flow through a heated Vinyasa class at Kefi Yoga in Torrence on Nov. 15, 2024. The heated classes range from 95-102 degrees. Driven by the desire for reconnection after lockdown in Covid in 2020, Kefi Yoga founding members held outdoor community yoga in parks. These small gatherings quickly grew and the studio was formed soon after. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Kefi Yoga

Torrance Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
The Greek word “Kefi” doesn’t have an exact English counterpart, but it loosely translates to a feeling of joy, passion, or fun.

“It’s everything about life that you can relish and celebrate, all the positive things about your experience on this planet,” says Angeliki Papadakis, a San Pedro native and self-described “recovering attorney” who left her law career to start teaching yoga at a corporate studio.

When the pandemic hit, Papadakis began offering free, outdoor classes that attracted a loyal following and paved the way for her to open her own permanent space in an unassuming strip mall on Crenshaw Blvd. Today, Papadakis and her team of instructors offer up to nine classes a day, from slow-paced Yin sessions to intense Sculpt workouts that combine weights with vinyasa sequences. Most are heated (with temperatures ranging from 90 up to a toasty 105 degrees), and all of them share the studio’s commitment to personal attention and a welcoming atmosphere. (Plus, there’s free parking at the front and the back of the studio.)

”You walk into some corporate places, and it feels like you’re going into a dance studio. There’s an ego that’s there,’ says Papadakis. ”When you walk in here, you’re immediately disarmed of your ego by our hospitality. The Greeks are good at that.”

Single class: $31
New student offer: $69 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $169
Route Details
A class at Power Yoga.
(Amy Goalen)

Power Yoga

Santa Monica Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
Jerome Mercier, who has been teaching at this donation-only Santa Monica institution since 1994, has a quick answer when you ask him to describe Power Yoga’s vibe.

“We’re old school,” he says. “You don’t get your essential oils and towels, there’s nobody greeting you, the space is old and quirky. It’s not for everyone. But you get good quality yoga — most of the instructors here have been teaching for 20 years.”

According to Mercier, the studio’s colorful history also includes Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, who used it as a dance studio, the punk band Black Flag, who played a show here, and the writer Carlos Castaneda, who chose it for his peyote ceremonies. Yoga took over the space in 1994, and from the very beginning, it was entirely donation-based. (Today, the suggested amount — in cash or Venmo — is $20 per class.)

Students of all levels are welcome at any of the studio’s classes, almost all of which are hatha style. Newcomers should know that the morning practices attract a more advanced crowd. For an easier introduction, try out one of the hour-long courses (as opposed to the 90-minute ones), which tend to be especially beginner friendly. There are no reservations, and the roomy studio almost never has to turn anyone away for space reasons, although the Sunday 10 a.m. classes tend to be the most packed.

For the easiest parking, the studio recommends the large parking structures in the area, like the Santa Monica Library structure, which has an entrance on 7th St.

Donation only.
Route Details
Students flow through a heated class taught by Mollie Adolf at Modo Yoga in Echo Park, Los Angeles, on Nov. 16, 2024. The hot yoga studio has two locations in Los Angeles, in Echo Park and Le Brea, and offers cold plunge sessions as well as yoga classes. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Modo Yoga

Echo Park Yoga studio
By Deborah Vankin
Two words: “Valet parking.” Of course, Modo Yoga is far more than this convenient amenity, which is free at its Echo Park location; but hey, this is L.A., so it’s worth mentioning upfront. Modo Yoga is an especially welcoming and unpretentious yoga enclave that specializes in hot yoga. Its two different locations (the other is in Mid-City) feature two spacious studios each. They’re clean and bright, with warmth emanating from radiant heat ceiling panels. Studios are kept between 98 and 100 degrees, with 40 to 55% humidity, depending on the class and number of students. I took the restorative candlelight Yin class, and it was blissfully relaxing.

All of the classes are designed to be accessible — meaning students of all levels, body types and ages — with the goal of supporting the long-term health of the spine throughout a long-term practice. Modo offers a mix of Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin yoga, but there’s also a mat Pilates class on the schedule that uses weights and bands.

Modo prides itself on the “6 pillars” of its foundation: accessibility, environmental consciousness, health, peace and harmony, ongoing learning and — above all else — being a supportive community. To that end, it offers weekly “Modo Love” yoga classes at the reduced rate of $15. It also offers a monthly DJ’d class called “SweatSoulSound” for Black men; the cost is a sliding scale starting at $15. For those willing to take on a weekly four-hour cleaning shift at the studio through its Energy Exchange program, unlimited classes are free. Bonus: Modo has a cold plunge at each location — the perfect way to end a hot yoga session. Talk about yin and yang!

Single class: $35
New student offer: $80 for two weeks, unlimited (with one free cold plunge)
Unlimited monthly membership: $175
Route Details
Carla Buigues closes her eyes as the class takes a breath together during a gentle yoga class.
(Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)

Yoga House

Pasadena Yoga studio
By Deborah Vankin
At Yoga House, the exhale comes even before you hit the mat. The studio is one of the oldest in the L.A. area, having opened its doors more than 25 years ago, and the space feels precious in the nicest possible way — it’s a true sanctuary. Guests are welcomed with a pot of hot tea — peppermint, the day I visited — and they’re encouraged to relax on silk pillows lining a sun-bathed bench as they await the start of class. Woven carpets, rice paper lamps and lush hanging plants add to the soothing atmosphere. (Plus, there’s lot and street parking outside.) Breathe. See, don’t you feel better already?

Yoga House may have Hatha yoga roots, but it now offers a wide range of class styles for students at all levels in two spacious and comfortable studios. On one end of the spectrum, there are heart-pumping Vinyasa “flow yoga” classes and Iyengar classes featuring ropes anchored to the wall for long-held, athletic poses; there’s Restorative yoga and Yin yoga, even chair yoga, on the other. But what sets the program apart are the many Gentle yoga classes on the schedule — a mix of functional stretching, mobility work and meditation — as well as dedicated therapeutic classes for students with challenges such as multiple sclerosis and chronic fatigue. There’s also a regular, free “Yoga for Cancer” class.

All of it adds up to a friendly, informed and hospitable vibe with a little something for everyone.

Single class: $28
New student offer: $59 for one month of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $190
Route Details
A class held at Silver Lake Yoga.
(Silver Lake Yoga)

Silver Lake Yoga

Silver Lake Yoga studio
By Deborah Vankin
Silver Lake Yoga may be the quintessential neighborhood yoga studio — a simple, down-to-earth and cozy space that’s been open to east side yogis since 1995. Many of its students have been frequenting the studio for more than 20 years. But it has a brand-new look. The building owners completed a major renovation in 2022, gutting the space, which now features one large sun-filled studio, an adjacent acupuncture clinic and a more easily accessible entrance. There’s lot and street parking.

The studio is rooted in Hatha yoga and teaches a variety of classes including Flow, Restorative Yoga and VinYin Yoga. There’s also a new rope wall to enhance any number of different stretches. But what Silver Lake Yoga is known for is one of the most extensive prenatal and postnatal yoga programs in Los Angeles, as co-owner Juliette Kurth is a former doula.

Though about a third of its classes are for advanced students, Silver Lake Yoga also specializes in Beginners 1 yoga, which co-owner Jonathan Emerson teaches. The day I took it, Emerson’s class was refreshingly straightforward and clear, while also warm and accessible — he routinely brought us back to our breath as we held gentle poses that might have been new to some students. I left feeling loose and rejuvenated.

Single class: $26
New student offer: $75 for one month of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $160
Route Details
A view of a class at Yoga Changes.
(Stephanie Waisler Rubin)

Yoga Changes

Santa Monica Yoga studio
By Deborah Netburn
Yoga Changes is a bare-bones yoga studio in what was once a two-bedroom apartment on the second floor of a midcentury building in Santa Monica. There’s no shop, no reception area and few bells and whistles. What it has instead are classes taught by some of the most experienced yoga teachers in Los Angeles — many of whom taught at the now-shuttered Yoga Works, including Birgitte Kristen, who opened the studio with a business partner in 2022.

Yoga Changes has online and in-person offerings, including Therapeutic Yoga, Core & Restore and Intermediate Vinyasa Flow. At a Mindful Vinyasa class for all levels on a recent Wednesday morning, I laid my mat out next to a woman who is 84 and behind a woman who is 73, but the 20-person class included people of all ages (although just one man). I broke a sweat midway through the class, but this wasn’t aerobic yoga and Kristen always offered the option to do less. “People come here when they don’t want hot yoga,” she told me. “It’s not intimidating.”

You’ll need to register and pay for in-person classes online before arriving at the studio. (I wasn’t kidding about there being no reception area.) Also worth noting: The studio shares a parking lot with Tartine Bakery — a lovely spot to enjoy lunch or a pastry after class. Parking in the lot is $3 before 4 p.m. with a Yoga Changes validation, and free after 4.

Single class: $30
New student offer: $75 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Route Details
Jessica Stenhouse participates in a yoga class on the water with "YogAqua."
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

YogAqua

Marina del Rey Yoga
By Laura Newberry
If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind yoga experience that will really test your balance, check out YogAqua, a stand-up paddleboard yoga studio founded by Sarah Tiefenthaler in 2011. Classes are open to all levels, and begin with a brief paddleboarding lesson while you explore the placid lagoon of Mother’s Beach (in other words, no waves here!). You’ll then drop an anchor for your Vinyasa flow. I’d never been paddleboarding before, let alone tried SUP yoga, and I found it easier than I expected — and really fun. Corpse pose was particularly enjoyable as I let my hands flop into the cold water, the warm sun hitting my face.

Two things to note: Because of the additional paddleboarding instruction, these classes run a usual 90 minutes. (They take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Check out YogAqua’s schedule here.) It’s also on the pricier end. That said, YogAqua will provide you with all the gear you need.

For parking, head to Parking Lot 9, where you’ll also see the YogAqua truck and meet your class. There’s a pay station as you enter the parking lot; the cost is $1 per hour.

Single class: $49
New student offer: $35 (single class)
Route Details
A class at Shiva Yoga.
(Pura Vida Media)

Shiva Yoga

West Hollywood Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
Short of hopping into a time machine, Shiva Yoga might be one of your best chances to experience what yoga was like before the advent of corporate studios and EDM-inspired classes. At least, that’s Garth Hewitt’s vision for this two-story West Hollywood space, which he opened in 2021 after teaching everywhere from Equinox to Amsterdam.

“We’re a throwback to those original studios 25 years ago, where you came for yoga, not for exercise,” he says. “We really want to focus on helping you quiet your mind and find stillness.”

To that end, Shiva’s weekly schedule of more than 60 classes includes offerings like Shiva Deep (for releasing muscular tension) and Shiva Rest (guided meditation) in addition to sequence-oriented Flow and Power practices. The space also offers a weekly kids class (for ages 3-9) and new-student orientation sessions to help beginners of any age. On top of yoga, Shiva also sponsors monthly social events — like a potluck and a hiking outing — to foster the sense of community that Hewitt felt in those early studios.

Located across the street from the West Hollywood Whole Foods, Shiva’s location is unusually pedestrian-friendly. But those who don’t live within walking distance can take advantage of a few reserved student parking spaces behind the studio, plus street parking on Fairfax and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Single class: $30
New student offer: $50 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $149
Route Details
A view of a yoga class at Wellness of Oz.
(Ozzie Aziz)

The Wellness of Oz

Burbank Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
Laughter isn’t necessarily the first sound you expect to hear coming out of a yoga studio — unless the studio in question is the Wellness of Oz, the cozy Burbank hole-in-the-wall where owner Ozzie Aziz sprinkles levity into her classes to create a welcoming environment for students of all levels.

“We take our practice very seriously here, but not ourselves,” says Aziz in her bright London accent. “This isn’t a big, flashy, L.A. studio. But if you want a space that’s a community, with no intimidation — this is the one for you.”

To pay for the studio space during COVID, Aziz opted to give up her home and car in Los Angeles and move to Cypress (her parents’ home country), where she taught online yoga classes from a treehouse. When pandemic restrictions were lifted, she came back to Burbank and reopened her space, offering classic Hatha-inspired classes alongside breathwork, sound baths and Reiki sessions.

Classes often include plenty of personal attention and even a brief essential-oil head massage during shavasana — a few of the reasons why Aziz has cultivated such a devoted following. At a recent class, a longtime student chided a newcomer for not buying a multi-class pass. “You’ll regret it,” he said, smiling. “She’s the best.”

Single class: $25
New student offer: $108 for one month of unlimited
Unlimited monthly membership: $210
Route Details
A view of Alo yoga in Pacific Palisades.
(Alyssa Bereznak / Los Angeles Times)

Alo Yoga

Pacific Palisades Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
It-girl yogawear brand Alo has dozens of retail locations around the world, but only three that boast actual yoga studios: Brooklyn, Georgetown and our very own Pacific Palisades. While that technically qualifies it as a mini-chain, Alo still made our list for being a homegrown business and exemplifying the kind of high-end exercise experience that L.A. does like nowhere else.

Translation: This isn’t the place for a crunchy, spiritual practice (unless retail therapy happens to be your religion). In a sun-drenched, second-story space above the Palisades Village shopping center, daily classes here offer a chance to sweat and stretch with luxe views of the nearby hills and the multimillion-dollar houses perched on them. Taught by teachers in head-to-toe Alo, sessions tend to be fitness-focused and aimed at a loyal crowd of well-heeled, hard-bodied locals.

The hottest reservations are the Alo Power Flow sessions led by Matthew Reyes, who pumps up the intensity and the pop-music volume for workouts that combine yoga with straight-up aerobics. And even if you reserved online, you still need to show up early; Alo starts releasing spots to waitlisters five minutes before class time. Be sure to leave yourself a few minutes to find parking in the adjacent structure, where Alo validates.

Single class: $32
New student offer: $65 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $199
Route Details
A view of the Boheme Yoga Studio.
(Vivian Nguyen)

Boheme Yoga

Downtown L.A. Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
While some yoga studios pride themselves on having a standard house style, Boheme Yoga (pronounced bo-HEEM) leans confidently in the other direction. “The instructors here have a lot more freedom to what they want to teach,” says Vivian Nguyen, who opened this studio 13 years ago to fill a gap in the DTLA hot-yoga market. “They each do something really different.”

That means one class might feature droning electronic music and the instructor’s own laser lights, while another incorporates a “string bath” featuring a live cello performance. Every Sunday, a 10 a.m. flow class is set to live jams from a rotating roster of musicians. (Best of all, there’s no extra charge for classes with live music.)

Classes take place in a mirrored, subterranean studio next to spacious and clean locker rooms. At the front desk, there’s a retail space that offers zero-waste bulk refills of fractionated coconut oil for cooking, apricot kernel oil for moisturizing and even a blend-your-own essential oil station.

If you don’t already live or work in DTLA, then a few parking tips might be helpful. The cheapest options are metered street spaces, which are free on Sundays and after 7 p.m. Otherwise, local private lots charge a flat fee that often ranges from $10-$15. And if you come to an evening class, you can park for free in the yellow-painted loading zone right in front of the studio after 6 p.m. (But you already knew that, right?)

Single class: $24
New student offer: $25 for one week of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $139
Route Details
Studio co-owner Justin Randolph offers an adjustment to a student during a gentle chair class at Sol Seek, The Loft in Manhattan Beach on Nov. 16, 2024. Sol Seek also runs a hot yoga studio in the south bay and another yoga studio in Santa Barbara. (Alisha Jucevic/For The Times)
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Sol Seek Yoga — The Loft

Manhattan Beach Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
Here in L.A., you can find plenty of yoga studios that are only a short walk from the beach. But Sol Seek Yoga — The Loft is the only one where, when your instructor tells you to “extend your feet towards the ocean,” you might actually wonder if you’ll get your toes wet.

Perched just above the Strand in downtown Manhattan Beach, this cozy studio has sliding doors that open up to a full, unobstructed view of the pier, beach and ocean only a few hundred yards away. The sound of sea waves infuses the room with nature’s original white noise, adding a sense of marine tranquility to every class.

“Because of our proximity to the ocean, we’re very connected to nature,” says owner Justin Randolph. “To be able to hear the waves and connect to that rhythm, especially during corpse pose — it’s a little slice of calm.”

In fact, calm is something of a specialty at this studio, which focuses less on high-intensity aerobic classes than on restorative, therapeutic methods. Soothing Yin classes are offered nearly every day, and Chair Yoga sessions are tailored for students who are nursing injuries — or just prefer a slower, deeper practice.

To keep your visit stress-free, it’s best to plan in advance for the challenges of beachfront parking. If you’re lucky, you might be able to snag a nearby metered space or a spot in one of the lower pier lots. Otherwise, your safest bet is the large parking structure at Metlox Plaza, about five minutes away by foot.

Single class: $30
New student offer: $59 for 21 days of unlimited in-studio, outdoor and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $149
Route Details
A view of Wild Plum yoga studio.
(Daniela Del Gaudio)

Wild Plum Holistic Spa & Yoga Center

San Fernando Yoga studio
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
Opened in 2018 by sisters Alexandra and Daniela Del Gaudio, Wild Plum Holistic Spa & Yoga Center offers much more than yoga classes. You can also leave the San Fernando refuge having received a facial, infrared sauna treatment, massage, or Reiki session. Not only that, but its well-stocked boutique is chock-full of yogi-friendly gifts, including candles, incense and jewelry.

Classes include a regular donation-only community class, and a hot “vin-yin” yoga blend where the instructor combines flowing vinyasa movement with the deep stretching of yin yoga. Beginners to hot yoga can attend a heated yin deep-stretch class where the temperature ranges from 85 to 95 degrees. Or the more experienced can kick it up a notch with a hot vinyasa flow or hot hatha detox class, where the room is heated up to 105 degrees with added humidity.

The instructors at Wild Plum ask that you bring a mat, towel and water, and leave your shoes, worries and ego at the door. In their quiet, windowless, softly lit studio, that’s easy to do.

Single class: $25, unless it’s a donation-only community class
New student offer: $59 for unlimited classes for a month
Unlimited monthly membership: $125
Route Details
(Jennelle Fong / For The Times)

Roam Yoga

Elysian Valley Yoga studio
By Lisa Boone
Housed in a sun-drenched studio that was formerly a Buddhist meditation center, Chad Dennis and Jennifer Perry’s pretty yoga studio offers a wide variety of Vinyasa-based classes and restorative Yin and Kirtan.

I took a Level 1/2 class with Beatrice Buenaventura, who was thoughtful about her flows and offered good insights into students’ techniques (especially when she offered an adjustment when I did a headstand incorrectly). Many of the students knew one another, which gave the class a friendly, welcoming energy.

Roam offers a good spread of levels, so you can find a more challenging class if that interests you. There are several classes a day, from as early as 7 a.m. to as late as 7:30 p.m., and livestream classes are available online. If mindfulness interests you, Nick Thurston offers guided and silent meditations on Monday evenings, which seems fitting for a former meditation center.

Single class: $25
New student offer: $40 for 14 days of unlimited outdoor, indoor and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $135
Route Details
Yogalution on the bluff in Long Beach.
(Rosemary McClure / For The Times)

Yogalution

Long Beach Yoga
By Rosemary McClure
“Take a nice big inhale,” says yoga instructor Dharma Shakti. Nearly 200 people draw a giant breath. “Now, when you’re in a comfortable, seated position, sit up nice and tall,” she says. Everyone straightens their back. It’s a sunny morning in downtown Long Beach. Hundreds of yoga students have rolled out their welcome mats to participate in Yogalution Movement, a free, open-air practice that takes place daily on a bluff top with an ocean view. Shakti founded her practice in 2007, and now helms a roster of other instructors. (But you can still find her on weekends at those bluffs.) The group ranges from 150 to 300 people daily; classes at a Long Beach Yoga Studio and Wellness Center also are available daily.

For outdoor classes, there’s free or metered public street parking, along with paid Junipero Beach Parking. The Long Beach Studio has a private parking lot with designated parking spaces, as well as free street parking available.

Bluff classes have no required donation, though donations are welcome. Studio classes are offered at a minimum donation of $7 per class per person; suggested donation, payable via cash, credit card or Venmo, is $20.

Donation only.
Route Details
A view of a class at Rising Lotus Yoga.
(Richard Vogel)

Rising Lotus Yoga

Sherman Oaks Yoga studio
By Adam Markovitz
Rising Lotus Yoga owner Claire Hartley had been teaching yoga for over a decade when she realized that something was missing from her practice.

“The yoga world can be quite self-sealing,” she says. “I was like, I’ve got to go outside of this to bring back some information.” After training in a technique called NeuroKinetic Therapy, she developed her signature class, Structural Vinyasa, which incorporates biomechanics, breathing and “developmental movement” — a modality based on the ways that babies learn to use their bodies.

“It mimics the ways that our body trained to create this ‘core breathing’ base,” she says. In 2008, Hartley co-founded Rising Lotus Yoga, where she and a team of 14 instructors hold classes out of two brightly lit rooms in Sherman Oaks. Visitors are welcomed in a reception area that doubles as a retail space, selling everything from branded water bottles to a ready-made “Intention Kit” (including crystals, a candle, blue sage and palo santo). It’s all part of Hartley’s mission to create a community where students can take a cue from the studio’s namesake flower.

“The lotus rises from the muddy water,” Hartley says. “No matter how we’re feeling, we can always get in the mud and rise again.”

Single class: $29
New student offer: $75 for 21 days of unlimited in-studio and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $159
Route Details
Jennifer Saldana, center, flows through a pose during class led by studio co-owner Lauren Quan-Madrid.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

People's Yoga

East Los Angeles Yoga studio
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
It’s all in the name at People’s Yoga.

“The people are the heart and soul of People’s Yoga,” said the studio’s Chief Executive Leah Gallegos.

Co-founded in 2014 by Gallegos and fellow yogi Lauren Quan-Madrid, People’s Yoga was the first and remains one of the only yoga studios in East L.A. Their goal was to make yoga accessible to the community, which has one of the highest concentrations of Mexicans outside of Mexico City.

Class offerings include several beginner-friendly options like a “Sweet Restore” class to help guests heal from injuries, and a “Body Love” flow course that encourages students to be creative in their interpretation of poses. For the most hardcore, a “Body Strong” fitness class offers challenging sets of strength training, movement and asanas using hand weights, bands and other props.

Gallegos said that the studio’s strong central community make it common for multiple generations of family members to take classes there together or for students to spend hours in the parking lot talking after class. The owners have even recently seen Gen Z Latina clients who value health and wellness hosting their birthday parties there.

“That’s been a really cool aspect, seeing family and old friends have a moment of meaningful connection and taking care of themselves and then getting churros after class,” Gallegos said, noting that the corner complex where the studio is located has everything you need — yoga, churros, tacos, insurance and eyebrow threading.

Each class ends with the instructor offering a complimentary shoulder press, which feels like a mix between a hug and a chiropractic move that releases tension in your upper body.

“That’s our way of showing what we call ‘cariño,’” or affection, Gallegos said.

Single class: $27
New student offer: $49 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $150
Route Details
Kira McNealy, center, flows through a heated practice led by Stella Han at Kinship Yoga.
(Alisha Jucevic / For The Times)

Kinship Yoga

Highland Park Yoga studio
By Alyssa Bereznak
There’s nothing like those first few minutes after a hot yoga class when, relaxed from a deep, heated stretch, you step out into a cool breeze and a rush of endorphins hits you.

When Ryan Paravecchio opened Kinship Yoga on Highland Park’s Figueroa Street 13 years ago, he thought it was exactly that feeling that could draw every type of person to his practice.

“The major barrier I see to people coming into class is their fear of not being flexible enough, and things get kind of intimidating,” Paravecchio said. “[The heat] creates an immediate challenge for people and you’re given that opportunity for success.”

But that doesn’t mean the studio sticks to the traditional hot yoga format. At Kinship’s airy, high-ceilinged studio, classes vary from “aerial fitness” to “beginner’s yoga” to combo flows and sound baths, all at varying heat levels that start at around 75 degrees. The studio also teaches classes in Spanish and offers at least one pay-as-you-go course per day, to ensure as many people as possible from the surrounding community can benefit from its offerings. On Sunday evenings, its WeCircle class weaves together writing prompts and guided meditation to help attendees find a deeper connection from within.

“One of the philosophies I’ve always had is meeting people where they’re at,” he said

On top of that, the studio is just a nice place to be. On a recent visit for a midday heated flow from an excellent instructor, I saw students chatting around bulletin boards and tea nooks after class. The shower-equipped locker rooms were a pleasant, clean place to spritz off and earthy incense seemed to follow me wherever I went. On Kinship’s back patio, students are welcome to use the facility’s sauna and cold plunge. The studio also frequently hosts a bazaar that sells goods from local shops and makers. When I finally stepped outside to return to my day, I suspected that my lifted spirits were thanks to much more than just the heat.

Single class: $25
New student offer: $44 for 14 days of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $180 per month, with lower prices for 3- or 6-month commitments.
