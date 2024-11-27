The 28 best yoga studios in L.A. for stretching, sweating and spiritual awakenings
- Los Angeles is America’s yoga capital, offering exercise, spiritual discovery and everything in between.
- Our team of writers scoured the county to select its 28 best yoga studios based on atmosphere, accessibility and community-building.
In L.A., searching for a great yoga studio is a little like looking for a delicious taco, a well-stocked weed dispensary or a distractingly hot barista. No matter where you are in the city, chances are there’s one down the street from you — if not right next door. Yoga studios in particular have proliferated in the past few post-COVID years, offering up a dizzying array of styles, classes and vibes. So much so that the challenge of choosing the right one is sifting through an embarrassment of riches to find the space that fits you the best.
We’ve created this guide to help you with just that, regardless of where you might be on your yoga journey. If you’re brand new and looking for your first studio, we’ve got plenty of spaces that offer beginner and all-level classes. And if you’re a seasoned vet with a picture-perfect scorpion pose, this guide can help you expand your practice, or even just change things up for variety’s sake. (Always wanted to try out aerial yoga? Puppy yoga? Stand-up paddleboard yoga? We’ve got you covered.)
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
To make this list as useful as possible, we decided on a few parameters. First, every studio here has been visited by a Times reporter, so we can personally vouch for their quality, professionalism and overall atmosphere. Second, you won’t see any corporate chains like Corepower Yoga, Yoga Six or Hot 8 Yoga. Not because they aren’t great, but because you probably don’t need our help finding them. Instead, we’ve decided to focus on independent, locally grown businesses that offer something unique.
We also chose studios that make yoga accessible to as many people as possible — physically, geographically and even financially. In addition to being spread out across L.A. County, these businesses have classes that can meet you wherever you are, skill-wise. (If you’re looking for an especially gentle introduction, try looking for studios that offer chair yoga, restorative yoga or soothing yin sessions.) And since a monthly unlimited pass isn’t in everyone’s budget, we’ve also included beloved spaces like Power Yoga East and Hollywood Forever Cemetery, which offer daily donation-only or pay-what-you-wish classes.
Lastly, we made sure that each studio on this list has some kind of connection to its community. That might mean that the studio reflects the local spirit in a special way — like the beachfront views at Sol Seek in Manhattan Beach or the artsy skylight at Venice’s scene-y Open studio — or offers a unique outreach program, like the rabbi-led Shabbat sessions at Santa Monica’s Yogazan, or movie nights at Center for Yoga in Larchmont.
In the end, no two studios on this list are alike. Which means that whether you try one or all of them, you’re guaranteed an only-in-L.A. yoga experience. So go ahead and take a deep breath. Find a comfortable seated position. Set an intention — and let’s begin.
— Adam Markovitz
Center for Yoga
That’s not to say things have been smooth sailing the whole time. When COVID struck in 2020, the studio was abandoned by its bankrupted owners and rescued by a passionate group of students-turned-investors who decided to reboot the space in the spirit of the original CFY. Their vision includes a massive selection of classes (more than 100 per week, if you include online sessions) and a small army of instructors who teach in one of three rooms: the aptly named Big Room (overlooked by an observation room that was built by the Freemasons), Small Room and Hot Yoga Room (where yoga is practiced at a toasty 95-plus degrees).
Despite its scale, the studio still has a comforting, Birkenstock-and-public-radio vibe and a strong focus on community, fostered by pay-what-you-can classes, LGBTQ+ events, potlucks, group hikes and even the occasional movie night.
This is Larchmont though, so let’s talk parking. There are street spots on Larchmont and Beverly, but your best bets are one block east or west on Lucerne or Gower. The public lot south of Beverly is free for two hours with validation from the Rite Aid next door (a perfect excuse to grab a cold drink after class). After 5 p.m., you can also park in the Wells Fargo lot for free. And if you still have trouble finding a spot, don’t stress too much: The CFY offers a generous 10-minute window for late arrivals.
Single class: $35
New student offer: $30 for seven days of unlimited in-studio and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $170
Open
There’s even merch, including gender-neutral clothes made from 100% recycled, biodegradable materials. Regardless, this isn’t your granola-mom’s yoga studio. Open’s daily in-studio schedule of Hatha-style flows and breathwork courses draw a local mix of Silicon Beach workers, beach-haired yogis and local fitness fans. While none of the classes are listed as “hot yoga,” per se, the studio does bump up the ambient temperature to a warming 80 degrees for Flow sessions, so come ready to sweat. (It also provides free mats, so you won’t have to worry about wiping yours down afterwards.)
Don’t let the beachfront location stress you out, parking-wise. If you can’t find a free street space nearby — or don’t want to spend time looking — the studio validates at the lot on Market Street and Speedway ($5 for two hours).
Single class: $34
Unlimited monthly membership: $240
The Tree Yoga Cooperative
“It’s not about forcing your body to look like some picture of a shape,” Johnson said. “You can explore your own capacities, explore your own edges.”
Tree Yoga Collective is owned by Black and Latina women, and is one of the only studios in South Central L.A. Johnson said she and the other owners grew up in this neighborhood and want their studio to be welcoming to everyone.
When they set out to build it they saw that too many people — especially those of color who don’t often see themselves reflected in popular media’s images of yoga — thought yoga wasn’t for them. Johnson’s hope is that Tree Yoga Collective’s classes will prepare people to walk with confidence in “the real yoga mat” — a term she uses for the world outside the studio.
“We see yoga as an effective and accessible tool that allows for transformation, that allows for us to live in liberation,” said Johnson, who regularly teaches a hatha class with a sliding-scale fee. “That’s the goal of yoga — to know thyself and live in liberation.”
Tree Yoga Collective offers classes daily. It always includes at least one beginner-friendly class. And on every day except Wednesdays and Fridays, the studio holds a course at a sliding-scale fee, starting at $5. Other offerings include an “All Ages, All Bodies” class where children and adults are both welcome, and a later “Bedtime Bliss” class where you start with gentle affirmations and hold poses for two to four minutes to prepare your body for rest.
The studio is located within the Beehive, a lush space that has hosted popular local events like the Black Flea Market. The studio itself boasts high ceilings and plentiful greenery, and guests typically have plenty of room to spread out. Though you might hear the din of nearby warehouse traffic outside, the space and its teachers more than make up for any interruption with their calm, welcoming energy and solid breathwork.
Single class: $21
New student special: $39 for one month of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $88
Yoga at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Hollywood Forever’s yoga program began during the pandemic, when the cemetery’s owners noticed that more and more people were using the grounds as a public meeting place for walks and outdoor relaxation. At first, outdoor yoga classes were only offered a few days a week, but the program proved so popular that it became daily. “Most people try it once and then say, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t realize it was going to be this peaceful,” says Hollywood Forever co-owner Yogu Kanthiah. “And then they keep coming back.”
Best of all, every class is completely free — although the volunteer instructors do accept donations. They also provide tarps, perfect for keeping grass and dew off your mat. Sun worshipers will enjoy spots on the lawn, but if you’re seeking shade, be sure to roll out your mat in the shadow of Cathedral Mausoleum (the gravesite of Anne Heche and Mickey Rooney, among others). On rainy or cold days, classes move inside to the Eastern Star Room, near the Masonic Lodge.
Donation only.
The Mindry
“Everyone is very casual and walking around barefoot,” says Kalatchi. “But at the same time, I think there’s a level of refinement that you get from being in a somewhat sophisticated environment.”
You might only be a few hundred yards from the ocean here, but don’t expect a beachy, sunlit studio. The Mindry’s cocoon-like space is illuminated only by the 40-something flickering artificial candles on the wall, giving students an opportunity to disconnect entirely from the world outside (no matter how postcard-pretty that world may be). Classes range from Power to Yin to Gentle Flow, along with a large complement of meditation courses and even workshops on tarot and astrology. On Wednesday evenings, the studio partners with local vineyard Cielo Farms for outdoor meditations and sound baths. (They’ve been known to sell out, so be sure to book ahead.)
The studio also boasts a well-stocked boutique space where you can pick up a bag of palo santo, a mushroom honey facial mask or a couple pieces of quartz. And if you worked up an appetite in class, grab a smoothie from nearby Sunlife Organics or a sandwich from John’s Garden — both businesses that were born and raised in Malibu too.
Single class: $28
New student offer: $52 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $250
Yogazan
“We’re not a scene,” says Co, who trained in martial arts and previously worked as a movie stuntman in Asia before a back injury led him to discover a passion for yoga. “Our classes are physical and challenging, and they’re definitely good exercise. But we think it’s important to preserve the meditative aspect of yoga that often gets a bit lost these days.”
On top of the regular schedule, Yogazan also offers occasional community events, like “New Moon Circle” gatherings and Friday night Shabbat sessions (hosted by a local rabbi). As added perks, the studio has free parking (in the lot behind the building and the garage underneath it) and plenty of walking-distance food options for a snack after class. For Co’s favorite, try Hurry Curry of Tokyo, serving up Japanese curries that are as classic and unfussy as Yogazan’s classes.
Single class: $25
New student offer: $20 for 10 days of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $135
One Down Dog
So she built her own. In 2013, in a shared space in a Silver Lake strip mall, she held One Down Dog’s first class. Eleven years later, many of the students who were in attendance that day work at the studio, and it has since relocated and expanded to three peaceful branches in East Hollywood, Echo Park and Eagle Rock.
“We’re creating a space where people want to hang out in the lobby,” said Rosen, a self-described connector of people. “Where the staff and the teachers take the time to know your name. And where we make new friends.”
When it comes to selecting instructors, Rosen strives for authenticity over consistency.
“You can teach a lot of things, but the thing that cannot be taught is the personality of the person and their ability to connect with other people,” she said.
The studios’ courses are varied too, catering to every pace, level and interest under the sun. (I’m partial to the “back” and “slow flow and sound” classes, the latter of which combines a good ol’ vinyasa practice with a truncated, soothing sound bath.) Since the pandemic One Down Dog has also offered both live online and prerecorded instruction, which is especially clutch for those who, as Rosen puts it, “weren’t down to get back into a room with a lot of bodies that are breathing.” There are multiple weekly pay-what-you-can classes at the Echo Park location.
It’s all in service of providing a space where people can show up for themselves and carry that into the real world. Rosen has cycled through many mottos for the studio over the years. Her current one is simply: “Practice feeling good, one down dog at a time,” she said.
Single class: $35
New student offer: $79 for 21 days
Unlimited monthly membership: $209
D&A Flying Yoga
“If you go to any regular yoga studio, you can’t do inversions without headstands and stability and strength,“ says owner Seun Lim. “But with aerial, you’re using the fabric and gravity. You don’t have to be strong, you just have to trust yourself and let go.”
Originally trained as a dancer, Lim was first exposed to aerial yoga in Korea and was disappointed when she couldn’t find any studios offering the practice in L.A. So she decided to teach her own in this airy Koreatown space, which also offers pole dancing and bungee fitness and comes with its own convenient parking lot, adjacent to the studio. (The central K-town location means there’s a near-infinite menu of great restaurants nearby — including classics like Dan Sung Sa and Quarters Korean BBQ, though Lim advises against eating too much right before class, for obvious gravity-related reasons.)
Newcomers are encouraged to try out Morning Stretch, Decompression I, or Detox and Glow classes — gentle introductions that incorporate plenty of stretching before basic inversions. Hammocks are generally at hip height for those sessions, but if you’d like to start even lower, check out a Low Flow or Restorative class, where the fabric is only about one foot above the ground. Spots are limited due to the equipment, so be sure to book ahead on the website to make sure there’s an open hammock for you.
Single class: $45
New student offer: $100 for three group classes
Ethereal Yoga
At Ethereal Yoga, one of the area’s premier studios, the class size is intimate and the mood is relaxed, whether you’re opting for the brisk clip of Vinyasa flows or the slower pace of a candlelit Yin class. Guests slip out of their shoes as they enter one of the most tranquil storefronts in the Pine Tree Circle shopping center, and they span demographics; that’s part of the design of Ethereal Yoga, which offers classes for all levels and age groups, such as a flow for its older practitioners called “Elder Not Elderly.” For those looking to recenter without yoga, Ethereal hosts meditation tea ceremonies, therapeutic breathwork and sound baths.
Single class: $25
Unlimited monthly membership: $185
Laughing Frog Yoga
Equal parts cuteness and chaos, the animal-focused activities at Santa Monica’s Laughing Frog studio — which also offers goat yoga and kitty yoga — mix relaxing asanas with a playful, petting-zoo atmosphere. This might not be the ideal class for hardcore yogis, but it’s perfect for kids who don’t have the attention span for a full class, influencers hoping to capture some irresistible animal content or couples looking for an offbeat date idea. (Just be sure to opt for a rental mat so you don’t have to clean paw or hoof prints off your own.)
“It’s so refreshing to be able to offer something that brings out your inner child,” says Laughing Frog owner Kareem Mitha. “By the end of class, everyone is smiling and feeling connected to each other. It brings so much lightness into your day.”
Laughing Frog’s indoor studio also offers a daily assortment of easygoing classes with a focus on traditional, animal-free yoga, including Good Morning Yoga and Let Go & Flow.
Single class: $35 ($40-$50 for classes with animals)
New student offer: $50 for 21 days of unlimited in-studio and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $170
Kefi Yoga
“It’s everything about life that you can relish and celebrate, all the positive things about your experience on this planet,” says Angeliki Papadakis, a San Pedro native and self-described “recovering attorney” who left her law career to start teaching yoga at a corporate studio.
When the pandemic hit, Papadakis began offering free, outdoor classes that attracted a loyal following and paved the way for her to open her own permanent space in an unassuming strip mall on Crenshaw Blvd. Today, Papadakis and her team of instructors offer up to nine classes a day, from slow-paced Yin sessions to intense Sculpt workouts that combine weights with vinyasa sequences. Most are heated (with temperatures ranging from 90 up to a toasty 105 degrees), and all of them share the studio’s commitment to personal attention and a welcoming atmosphere. (Plus, there’s free parking at the front and the back of the studio.)
”You walk into some corporate places, and it feels like you’re going into a dance studio. There’s an ego that’s there,’ says Papadakis. ”When you walk in here, you’re immediately disarmed of your ego by our hospitality. The Greeks are good at that.”
Single class: $31
New student offer: $69 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $169
Power Yoga
“We’re old school,” he says. “You don’t get your essential oils and towels, there’s nobody greeting you, the space is old and quirky. It’s not for everyone. But you get good quality yoga — most of the instructors here have been teaching for 20 years.”
According to Mercier, the studio’s colorful history also includes Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, who used it as a dance studio, the punk band Black Flag, who played a show here, and the writer Carlos Castaneda, who chose it for his peyote ceremonies. Yoga took over the space in 1994, and from the very beginning, it was entirely donation-based. (Today, the suggested amount — in cash or Venmo — is $20 per class.)
Students of all levels are welcome at any of the studio’s classes, almost all of which are hatha style. Newcomers should know that the morning practices attract a more advanced crowd. For an easier introduction, try out one of the hour-long courses (as opposed to the 90-minute ones), which tend to be especially beginner friendly. There are no reservations, and the roomy studio almost never has to turn anyone away for space reasons, although the Sunday 10 a.m. classes tend to be the most packed.
For the easiest parking, the studio recommends the large parking structures in the area, like the Santa Monica Library structure, which has an entrance on 7th St.
Donation only.
Modo Yoga
All of the classes are designed to be accessible — meaning students of all levels, body types and ages — with the goal of supporting the long-term health of the spine throughout a long-term practice. Modo offers a mix of Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin yoga, but there’s also a mat Pilates class on the schedule that uses weights and bands.
Modo prides itself on the “6 pillars” of its foundation: accessibility, environmental consciousness, health, peace and harmony, ongoing learning and — above all else — being a supportive community. To that end, it offers weekly “Modo Love” yoga classes at the reduced rate of $15. It also offers a monthly DJ’d class called “SweatSoulSound” for Black men; the cost is a sliding scale starting at $15. For those willing to take on a weekly four-hour cleaning shift at the studio through its Energy Exchange program, unlimited classes are free. Bonus: Modo has a cold plunge at each location — the perfect way to end a hot yoga session. Talk about yin and yang!
Single class: $35
New student offer: $80 for two weeks, unlimited (with one free cold plunge)
Unlimited monthly membership: $175
Yoga House
Yoga House may have Hatha yoga roots, but it now offers a wide range of class styles for students at all levels in two spacious and comfortable studios. On one end of the spectrum, there are heart-pumping Vinyasa “flow yoga” classes and Iyengar classes featuring ropes anchored to the wall for long-held, athletic poses; there’s Restorative yoga and Yin yoga, even chair yoga, on the other. But what sets the program apart are the many Gentle yoga classes on the schedule — a mix of functional stretching, mobility work and meditation — as well as dedicated therapeutic classes for students with challenges such as multiple sclerosis and chronic fatigue. There’s also a regular, free “Yoga for Cancer” class.
All of it adds up to a friendly, informed and hospitable vibe with a little something for everyone.
Single class: $28
New student offer: $59 for one month of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $190
Silver Lake Yoga
The studio is rooted in Hatha yoga and teaches a variety of classes including Flow, Restorative Yoga and VinYin Yoga. There’s also a new rope wall to enhance any number of different stretches. But what Silver Lake Yoga is known for is one of the most extensive prenatal and postnatal yoga programs in Los Angeles, as co-owner Juliette Kurth is a former doula.
Though about a third of its classes are for advanced students, Silver Lake Yoga also specializes in Beginners 1 yoga, which co-owner Jonathan Emerson teaches. The day I took it, Emerson’s class was refreshingly straightforward and clear, while also warm and accessible — he routinely brought us back to our breath as we held gentle poses that might have been new to some students. I left feeling loose and rejuvenated.
Single class: $26
New student offer: $75 for one month of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $160
Yoga Changes
Yoga Changes has online and in-person offerings, including Therapeutic Yoga, Core & Restore and Intermediate Vinyasa Flow. At a Mindful Vinyasa class for all levels on a recent Wednesday morning, I laid my mat out next to a woman who is 84 and behind a woman who is 73, but the 20-person class included people of all ages (although just one man). I broke a sweat midway through the class, but this wasn’t aerobic yoga and Kristen always offered the option to do less. “People come here when they don’t want hot yoga,” she told me. “It’s not intimidating.”
You’ll need to register and pay for in-person classes online before arriving at the studio. (I wasn’t kidding about there being no reception area.) Also worth noting: The studio shares a parking lot with Tartine Bakery — a lovely spot to enjoy lunch or a pastry after class. Parking in the lot is $3 before 4 p.m. with a Yoga Changes validation, and free after 4.
Single class: $30
New student offer: $75 for two weeks of unlimited classes
YogAqua
Two things to note: Because of the additional paddleboarding instruction, these classes run a usual 90 minutes. (They take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Check out YogAqua’s schedule here.) It’s also on the pricier end. That said, YogAqua will provide you with all the gear you need.
For parking, head to Parking Lot 9, where you’ll also see the YogAqua truck and meet your class. There’s a pay station as you enter the parking lot; the cost is $1 per hour.
Single class: $49
New student offer: $35 (single class)
Shiva Yoga
“We’re a throwback to those original studios 25 years ago, where you came for yoga, not for exercise,” he says. “We really want to focus on helping you quiet your mind and find stillness.”
To that end, Shiva’s weekly schedule of more than 60 classes includes offerings like Shiva Deep (for releasing muscular tension) and Shiva Rest (guided meditation) in addition to sequence-oriented Flow and Power practices. The space also offers a weekly kids class (for ages 3-9) and new-student orientation sessions to help beginners of any age. On top of yoga, Shiva also sponsors monthly social events — like a potluck and a hiking outing — to foster the sense of community that Hewitt felt in those early studios.
Located across the street from the West Hollywood Whole Foods, Shiva’s location is unusually pedestrian-friendly. But those who don’t live within walking distance can take advantage of a few reserved student parking spaces behind the studio, plus street parking on Fairfax and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Single class: $30
New student offer: $50 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $149
The Wellness of Oz
“We take our practice very seriously here, but not ourselves,” says Aziz in her bright London accent. “This isn’t a big, flashy, L.A. studio. But if you want a space that’s a community, with no intimidation — this is the one for you.”
To pay for the studio space during COVID, Aziz opted to give up her home and car in Los Angeles and move to Cypress (her parents’ home country), where she taught online yoga classes from a treehouse. When pandemic restrictions were lifted, she came back to Burbank and reopened her space, offering classic Hatha-inspired classes alongside breathwork, sound baths and Reiki sessions.
Classes often include plenty of personal attention and even a brief essential-oil head massage during shavasana — a few of the reasons why Aziz has cultivated such a devoted following. At a recent class, a longtime student chided a newcomer for not buying a multi-class pass. “You’ll regret it,” he said, smiling. “She’s the best.”
Single class: $25
New student offer: $108 for one month of unlimited
Unlimited monthly membership: $210
Alo Yoga
Translation: This isn’t the place for a crunchy, spiritual practice (unless retail therapy happens to be your religion). In a sun-drenched, second-story space above the Palisades Village shopping center, daily classes here offer a chance to sweat and stretch with luxe views of the nearby hills and the multimillion-dollar houses perched on them. Taught by teachers in head-to-toe Alo, sessions tend to be fitness-focused and aimed at a loyal crowd of well-heeled, hard-bodied locals.
The hottest reservations are the Alo Power Flow sessions led by Matthew Reyes, who pumps up the intensity and the pop-music volume for workouts that combine yoga with straight-up aerobics. And even if you reserved online, you still need to show up early; Alo starts releasing spots to waitlisters five minutes before class time. Be sure to leave yourself a few minutes to find parking in the adjacent structure, where Alo validates.
Single class: $32
New student offer: $65 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $199
Boheme Yoga
That means one class might feature droning electronic music and the instructor’s own laser lights, while another incorporates a “string bath” featuring a live cello performance. Every Sunday, a 10 a.m. flow class is set to live jams from a rotating roster of musicians. (Best of all, there’s no extra charge for classes with live music.)
Classes take place in a mirrored, subterranean studio next to spacious and clean locker rooms. At the front desk, there’s a retail space that offers zero-waste bulk refills of fractionated coconut oil for cooking, apricot kernel oil for moisturizing and even a blend-your-own essential oil station.
If you don’t already live or work in DTLA, then a few parking tips might be helpful. The cheapest options are metered street spaces, which are free on Sundays and after 7 p.m. Otherwise, local private lots charge a flat fee that often ranges from $10-$15. And if you come to an evening class, you can park for free in the yellow-painted loading zone right in front of the studio after 6 p.m. (But you already knew that, right?)
Single class: $24
New student offer: $25 for one week of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $139
Sol Seek Yoga — The Loft
Perched just above the Strand in downtown Manhattan Beach, this cozy studio has sliding doors that open up to a full, unobstructed view of the pier, beach and ocean only a few hundred yards away. The sound of sea waves infuses the room with nature’s original white noise, adding a sense of marine tranquility to every class.
“Because of our proximity to the ocean, we’re very connected to nature,” says owner Justin Randolph. “To be able to hear the waves and connect to that rhythm, especially during corpse pose — it’s a little slice of calm.”
In fact, calm is something of a specialty at this studio, which focuses less on high-intensity aerobic classes than on restorative, therapeutic methods. Soothing Yin classes are offered nearly every day, and Chair Yoga sessions are tailored for students who are nursing injuries — or just prefer a slower, deeper practice.
To keep your visit stress-free, it’s best to plan in advance for the challenges of beachfront parking. If you’re lucky, you might be able to snag a nearby metered space or a spot in one of the lower pier lots. Otherwise, your safest bet is the large parking structure at Metlox Plaza, about five minutes away by foot.
Single class: $30
New student offer: $59 for 21 days of unlimited in-studio, outdoor and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $149
Wild Plum Holistic Spa & Yoga Center
Classes include a regular donation-only community class, and a hot “vin-yin” yoga blend where the instructor combines flowing vinyasa movement with the deep stretching of yin yoga. Beginners to hot yoga can attend a heated yin deep-stretch class where the temperature ranges from 85 to 95 degrees. Or the more experienced can kick it up a notch with a hot vinyasa flow or hot hatha detox class, where the room is heated up to 105 degrees with added humidity.
The instructors at Wild Plum ask that you bring a mat, towel and water, and leave your shoes, worries and ego at the door. In their quiet, windowless, softly lit studio, that’s easy to do.
Single class: $25, unless it’s a donation-only community class
New student offer: $59 for unlimited classes for a month
Unlimited monthly membership: $125
Roam Yoga
I took a Level 1/2 class with Beatrice Buenaventura, who was thoughtful about her flows and offered good insights into students’ techniques (especially when she offered an adjustment when I did a headstand incorrectly). Many of the students knew one another, which gave the class a friendly, welcoming energy.
Roam offers a good spread of levels, so you can find a more challenging class if that interests you. There are several classes a day, from as early as 7 a.m. to as late as 7:30 p.m., and livestream classes are available online. If mindfulness interests you, Nick Thurston offers guided and silent meditations on Monday evenings, which seems fitting for a former meditation center.
Single class: $25
New student offer: $40 for 14 days of unlimited outdoor, indoor and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $135
Yogalution
For outdoor classes, there’s free or metered public street parking, along with paid Junipero Beach Parking. The Long Beach Studio has a private parking lot with designated parking spaces, as well as free street parking available.
Bluff classes have no required donation, though donations are welcome. Studio classes are offered at a minimum donation of $7 per class per person; suggested donation, payable via cash, credit card or Venmo, is $20.
Donation only.
Rising Lotus Yoga
“The yoga world can be quite self-sealing,” she says. “I was like, I’ve got to go outside of this to bring back some information.” After training in a technique called NeuroKinetic Therapy, she developed her signature class, Structural Vinyasa, which incorporates biomechanics, breathing and “developmental movement” — a modality based on the ways that babies learn to use their bodies.
“It mimics the ways that our body trained to create this ‘core breathing’ base,” she says. In 2008, Hartley co-founded Rising Lotus Yoga, where she and a team of 14 instructors hold classes out of two brightly lit rooms in Sherman Oaks. Visitors are welcomed in a reception area that doubles as a retail space, selling everything from branded water bottles to a ready-made “Intention Kit” (including crystals, a candle, blue sage and palo santo). It’s all part of Hartley’s mission to create a community where students can take a cue from the studio’s namesake flower.
“The lotus rises from the muddy water,” Hartley says. “No matter how we’re feeling, we can always get in the mud and rise again.”
Single class: $29
New student offer: $75 for 21 days of unlimited in-studio and livestream classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $159
People's Yoga
“The people are the heart and soul of People’s Yoga,” said the studio’s Chief Executive Leah Gallegos.
Co-founded in 2014 by Gallegos and fellow yogi Lauren Quan-Madrid, People’s Yoga was the first and remains one of the only yoga studios in East L.A. Their goal was to make yoga accessible to the community, which has one of the highest concentrations of Mexicans outside of Mexico City.
Class offerings include several beginner-friendly options like a “Sweet Restore” class to help guests heal from injuries, and a “Body Love” flow course that encourages students to be creative in their interpretation of poses. For the most hardcore, a “Body Strong” fitness class offers challenging sets of strength training, movement and asanas using hand weights, bands and other props.
Gallegos said that the studio’s strong central community make it common for multiple generations of family members to take classes there together or for students to spend hours in the parking lot talking after class. The owners have even recently seen Gen Z Latina clients who value health and wellness hosting their birthday parties there.
“That’s been a really cool aspect, seeing family and old friends have a moment of meaningful connection and taking care of themselves and then getting churros after class,” Gallegos said, noting that the corner complex where the studio is located has everything you need — yoga, churros, tacos, insurance and eyebrow threading.
Each class ends with the instructor offering a complimentary shoulder press, which feels like a mix between a hug and a chiropractic move that releases tension in your upper body.
“That’s our way of showing what we call ‘cariño,’” or affection, Gallegos said.
Single class: $27
New student offer: $49 for two weeks of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $150
Kinship Yoga
When Ryan Paravecchio opened Kinship Yoga on Highland Park’s Figueroa Street 13 years ago, he thought it was exactly that feeling that could draw every type of person to his practice.
“The major barrier I see to people coming into class is their fear of not being flexible enough, and things get kind of intimidating,” Paravecchio said. “[The heat] creates an immediate challenge for people and you’re given that opportunity for success.”
But that doesn’t mean the studio sticks to the traditional hot yoga format. At Kinship’s airy, high-ceilinged studio, classes vary from “aerial fitness” to “beginner’s yoga” to combo flows and sound baths, all at varying heat levels that start at around 75 degrees. The studio also teaches classes in Spanish and offers at least one pay-as-you-go course per day, to ensure as many people as possible from the surrounding community can benefit from its offerings. On Sunday evenings, its WeCircle class weaves together writing prompts and guided meditation to help attendees find a deeper connection from within.
“One of the philosophies I’ve always had is meeting people where they’re at,” he said
On top of that, the studio is just a nice place to be. On a recent visit for a midday heated flow from an excellent instructor, I saw students chatting around bulletin boards and tea nooks after class. The shower-equipped locker rooms were a pleasant, clean place to spritz off and earthy incense seemed to follow me wherever I went. On Kinship’s back patio, students are welcome to use the facility’s sauna and cold plunge. The studio also frequently hosts a bazaar that sells goods from local shops and makers. When I finally stepped outside to return to my day, I suspected that my lifted spirits were thanks to much more than just the heat.
Single class: $25
New student offer: $44 for 14 days of unlimited classes
Unlimited monthly membership: $180 per month, with lower prices for 3- or 6-month commitments.
Sign up for This Evening's Big Stories
Catch up on the day with the 7 biggest L.A. Times stories in your inbox every weekday evening.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.