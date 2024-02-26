Want to romanticize your life? Try these 11 L.A. activities for quality solo time
There’s a reason why people who are on a quest to romanticize their life keep going viral on TikTok. Tips to live our best life and heal deep-seated wounds are a mere click away, and a huge part of that wisdom cites the importance of enjoying your own company. Why? Because when we’re at peace with our solitude without the attachment of a title, person or external thing, we’re less likely to operate from a place of lack. Also, we’re less susceptible to desperately searching for or clinging to outside people and vices to fill a void.
In practice, adding a romantic touch to the everyday can look like being mindful of what feels good to your senses and catering to that. It looks like this: going to that cool experience in L.A. even if you don’t have a friend or romantic partner to accompany you.
Don’t put your joy on hold for so-called perfect circumstances. Think of these actions as tiny-but-impactful building blocks that ultimately help you craft a life that feels good to be present in. What’s more romantic than that?
We’ve carefully selected 11 experiences to try out around L.A. solo. From self-care treatments to intentional creative play, these activities are the perfect starting point for romanticizing your own company. While enjoying these solo dates, you may unexpectedly connect with like-minded people who are on their own self-care journey too. After all, the city is full of people exploring how to sweeten their solitude — and as the saying goes, just as you’d want to lavish someone you love with romance, quality time and meaningful experiences, you’ve got to shower yourself with that same lovey-dovey care as well.
Manifest your goals and create a floral arrangement at Bubbles & Blooms
Toward the end of the class, Angelina Christopher, a shaman and energy worker, offers floral readings to those who would like one, explaining how a person’s finished arrangement relates to where they are on their current life journey and what they’re aiming to manifest. The soothing aroma of fresh florals, which vary each class and come fresh from the L.A. Flower District, the new connections you’re likely to make and getting to exercise your social muscles in a laid-back environment are a winning recipe.
The class is $99-$250.
Delight your senses with DIY perfumes at Camp Disco
Vanover offers two workshops (Perfume Making Essentials and Perfume Making in Vintage Vessels) at the creative studio These Hands Maker’s Collective, which adds to the delightful art class atmosphere. Camp Disco also offers private workshops and perfume bars for events and parties. It sells perfume-making kits for people interested in exploring the nuances of scents from the comfort of home. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself suddenly checking the notes on candles, fragrances and everything in between after taking the workshop. Putting your newfound fragrance knowledge to use out in the wild is part of the fun.
The fee for this workshop is generally $95-120 per person.
Lavish your skin with the Pansy Esthetics Signature Facial
The Pansy Esthetics Signature Pansy Facial is $250.
Set your intentions with a crystal candle workshop at Stone Candles
The workshop is $75 per person.
Nourish your creativity at CAMP with Little Green Art Studio
Little Green Art Studio is owned and operated by multi-hyphenate artist and teacher Sadye Harvey and it’s home to a variety of other creative workshops in addition to CAMP such as Intention Setting + Candle Making, Intro to Sewing, a Vision Board workshop, Intro to Oil Painting, Intro to Stained Glass and more.
CAMP gatherings are $30 per person or $50 for two people.
Decorate a cake-themed jewelry box at Lumee DIY
This Lumee DIY workshop is $48 per person.
Work on a creative project at Brand Library & Art Center
Channel your inner wine connoisseur at Neighborhood Winery
Prioritize your sexual wellness and pleasure at a Pleasure Chest workshop
Satisfy your sweet tooth and become the baking friend at the Gourmandise School
The Gourmandise School baking classes are generally $115-$525.
Take your nervous system to the spa at Quantum Clinic
