Want to romanticize your life? Try these 11 L.A. activities for quality solo time

There’s a reason why people who are on a quest to romanticize their life keep going viral on TikTok . Tips to live our best life and heal deep-seated wounds are a mere click away, and a huge part of that wisdom cites the importance of enjoying your own company. Why? Because when we’re at peace with our solitude without the attachment of a title, person or external thing, we’re less likely to operate from a place of lack. Also, we’re less susceptible to desperately searching for or clinging to outside people and vices to fill a void.

In practice, adding a romantic touch to the everyday can look like being mindful of what feels good to your senses and catering to that. It looks like this: going to that cool experience in L.A. even if you don’t have a friend or romantic partner to accompany you.

Don’t put your joy on hold for so-called perfect circumstances. Think of these actions as tiny-but-impactful building blocks that ultimately help you craft a life that feels good to be present in. What’s more romantic than that?

We’ve carefully selected 11 experiences to try out around L.A. solo. From self-care treatments to intentional creative play, these activities are the perfect starting point for romanticizing your own company. While enjoying these solo dates, you may unexpectedly connect with like-minded people who are on their own self-care journey too. After all, the city is full of people exploring how to sweeten their solitude — and as the saying goes, just as you’d want to lavish someone you love with romance, quality time and meaningful experiences, you’ve got to shower yourself with that same lovey-dovey care as well.