Smoke weed? Care about social justice? These L.A. dispensaries are for you

The first of L.A.'s social equity dispensaries — legal weed shops whose majority owners were unduly affected by the war on drugs — started opening around the city a year ago this month. According to L.A.'s Department of Cannabis Regulation, the number of social equity retail licenses issued currently stands at 105 — just over a third of all the bricks-and-mortar places in the city to (legally) buy your buzz.

Not all of them have opened their doors yet, and there’s no guarantee all of them will. Plus, they don’t necessarily advertise their social equity status, so it isn’t that easy to know which pot place to patronize if you want to strike a blow for social justice en route to blowing your mind.

To that end, we’ve embarked on a quest to visit — and catalog — all the social equity dispensaries across Los Angeles. The list below represents the beginning of that expedition and includes one of the very earliest to open (the Artist Tree in Koreatown) and one of the most recent (Pirate Town Cannabis Company in San Pedro). If there’s a dispensary we should consider adding next time we update this list, let us know by sending an email to adam.tschorn@latimes.com.