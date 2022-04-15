Smoke weed? Care about social justice? These L.A. dispensaries are for you
The first of L.A.'s social equity dispensaries — legal weed shops whose majority owners were unduly affected by the war on drugs — started opening around the city a year ago this month. According to L.A.'s Department of Cannabis Regulation, the number of social equity retail licenses issued currently stands at 105 — just over a third of all the bricks-and-mortar places in the city to (legally) buy your buzz.
Not all of them have opened their doors yet, and there’s no guarantee all of them will. Plus, they don’t necessarily advertise their social equity status, so it isn’t that easy to know which pot place to patronize if you want to strike a blow for social justice en route to blowing your mind.
Opening a cannabis dispensary with a social equity license in Los Angeles takes endurance. Here are resilient owners who fought hard to run pot shops.
To that end, we’ve embarked on a quest to visit — and catalog — all the social equity dispensaries across Los Angeles. The list below represents the beginning of that expedition and includes one of the very earliest to open (the Artist Tree in Koreatown) and one of the most recent (Pirate Town Cannabis Company in San Pedro). If there’s a dispensary we should consider adding next time we update this list, let us know by sending an email to adam.tschorn@latimes.com.
The Artist Tree Koreatown
Opened: April 16, 2021
Erb & Arbor
Opened: Dec. 10, 2021
The Green Paradise
Opened: Jan. 1, 2022
Gorilla Rx Wellness
Opened: Aug. 25, 2021
Hierba
Opened: Oct. 21, 2021
Josephine & Billie's
Opened: Oct. 29, 2021
Pirate Town Cannabis Company
Opened: April 4, 2022
Puff Los Angeles
Opened: Dec. 21, 2021
Sixty Four & Hope Mid-City
Opened: Sept. 18, 2021
Trees of Echo Park
Opened: May 12, 2021
Wonderbrett
Opened: July 10, 2021