Palm Springs’ weed lounge game is hot right now — especially compared to L.A.

Angelenos looking for a variety of communal cannabis experiences — legal ones, anyway — might want to consider road-tripping to Palm Springs for a weed weekend. That’s because while Los Angeles hasn’t issued a single consumption lounge license (the only two in the area are in West Hollywood), Palm Springs has issued 10, according to the most recent list provided by the desert city.

In early January, armed with that list, I dashed out to the desert and checked out as many as I could (which turned out to be seven — two had yet to open and one was temporarily shuttered). Although there was a lot of overstuffed-sofa, college-dorm-room sameness to many of the places, they all had one thing going for them: They provided safe, legal and wholly entertaining spaces to buy and consume cannabis products. The ones on this curated list all brought a little something extra to the table that made them stand out. Four of them are right in the heart of downtown Palm Springs; one is a full-blown concert venue; and at least two inhabit former bank buildings (ironic since cannabis’ illegal status at the federal level means the the businesses are foreclosed from many traditional banking services).

One of those former banks — now the Vault Dispensary Lounge — is a few miles down the road in Cathedral City, but it’s included here for two reasons. First, it was designed with the older — as in 35- to 75-year-old — crowd in mind. (“The kind of place my mom, my aunt and my mom’s friend’s would feel comfortable,” buyer and manager Matthew Sigurdson told me when I visited.) Second, because everything about it — from the welcoming bank-lobby vibe to the Wednesday night baked bingo games and carnival-worthy popcorn machine — hinted at the kind of shared space that might well be in store for the cannabis community once California’s consumption lounges fully catch their stride.