11 charitable thrift stores in L.A. that need your clothing donations right now

You’ve cleaned out your closet and now have bags full of clothes at your feet. What to do? You could head to a local Goodwill, like many in Los Angeles — the Southern California branch got a record 2.3 million donations in 2021. Or you could try something new. There are a wealth of charitable donation stores in the Los Angeles area that could use your donations to support victims of domestic violence, children’s health research, the unhoused and people living with HIV/AIDS.

For example, thrift store L.A. Road has been a part of the Eagle Rock community for six years. The store partners with organizations that help people transition to permanent housing. Matthew Troyer, the store manager, said donations tend to slow down after spring.

“People generally do their spring cleaning in March,” said Troyer. “So we have really good donations in March, and in April we kinda tend to see a slump.”

Subscribers get early access to this story We’re offering L.A. Times subscribers first access to our best journalism. Thank you for your support.



Explore more Subscriber Exclusive content.

At the moment, it feels like the store doesn’t have a lot of donations to work with. Which is why it is eagerly accepting drop-offs.

Whether you plan to take part in spring cleaning or you’re holding off to declutter your closet later in the year, it’s never a bad time to donate clothing or home goods. Just make sure you’re not donating junk. Thrift stores may have to use their own limited funds to send trash to the landfill, or they may not accept unusable items at all.

Do you know of other worthwhile donation centers that accept used clothing? Email jacqueline.pinedo@latimes.com so that we can add them to our list.