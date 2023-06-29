41 places to watch dazzling Fourth of July fireworks in L.A.

Independence Day weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to bust out your red, white and blue accessories and stock up on barbecue essentials. The cities and towns in L.A. County spare no effort when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations through Tuesday, so gear up for dazzling fireworks, patriotic music, hot dogs and scared dogs.

Some firework displays were canceled this year because of newly mandated environmental rules, but there are still plenty of shows that are expected to comply with these new standards.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Whether you want to stay close to home or go event-hopping, here is a list of places around L.A. County where you can ring in the nation’s 247th birthday with all sorts of firework displays as well as laser and drone shows. Pro tip: Before you leave home this weekend (or think about calling out of work Monday), check ahead regarding Fourth of July event restrictions and potential postponements or cancellations.