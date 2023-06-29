Advertisement
photo illustration of map pins over a night view of Los Angeles with firework displays inside each pin.
(Los Angeles Times illustration; photos via trekandshoot, sunnybeach / Getty Images)
Lifestyle

41 places to watch dazzling Fourth of July fireworks in L.A.

By Anna Braz
Nicole Kagan
Independence Day weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to bust out your red, white and blue accessories and stock up on barbecue essentials. The cities and towns in L.A. County spare no effort when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations through Tuesday, so gear up for dazzling fireworks, patriotic music, hot dogs and scared dogs.

Some firework displays were canceled this year because of newly mandated environmental rules, but there are still plenty of shows that are expected to comply with these new standards.

Planning your weekend?

Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Whether you want to stay close to home or go event-hopping, here is a list of places around L.A. County where you can ring in the nation’s 247th birthday with all sorts of firework displays as well as laser and drone shows. Pro tip: Before you leave home this weekend (or think about calling out of work Monday), check ahead regarding Fourth of July event restrictions and potential postponements or cancellations.

Fireworks erupt at the Music Center during the Grand Park Fourth of July Block Party.
(The Music Center)

Grand Park

Downtown L.A. Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
This block party will begin at 4 p.m. on July 4 and will be spread out across the six city blocks encompassing Gloria Molina Grand Park.

There will be musical performances and live DJs. Guests can bring their picnic baskets or buy items from a variety of food trucks. Don’t miss out on the high-tech augmented-reality experiences, crafts and games. A drone show — not traditional fireworks — will light the sky at 9 p.m.

The event is free, and street parking will be first come, first served. Alcohol is prohibited.
Fireworks erupt at the Hollywood Bowl.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Hills Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
The Hollywood Bowl’s annual fireworks spectacular will happen three nights in a row from July 2 to 4 and feature musical performances by the Beach Boys and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

See these artists light up the stage at 7:30 p.m. for one of L.A.’s festive Independence Day traditions, and watch the firework display at the Hollywood Hills venue. There will be food for sale, and for this concert you can BYOB.

Advance tickets are required and currently start at $39 but they sell quickly. There is limited on-site parking starting at $21 if booked through ParkWhiz, but you can avoid the hassle by taking the Bowl Shuttle for $6. (Or find parking at a lot or at a garage such as the one at Ovation Hollywood, formerly Hollywood & Highland. Just be prepared to walk.)

Pro tip: Bring a seat cushion with you or rent one for $1 on-site. It will make the experience 10 times better.
Cinespia displays fireworks after a showing of "Moulin Rouge" at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(Kelly Lee Barrett / Cinespia)

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Hollywood Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Cinespia’s Independence Day celebration is scheduled for July 1 this year.

The venue will screen Tim Burton’s 1985 film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” After Pee-wee’s cartoonish quest concludes, an electric firework display will ignite the sky.

The event will offer a free Pee-wee-themed photo booth as well as food and drinks for purchase. You can bring a picnic basket filled to the brim with whatever your heart desires — beer and wine included.

General admission tickets are $45, and it’s another $20 for off-site parking. Don’t forget your lawn chair or picnic blanket!
Fireworks shoot out over the Starlight Bowl amphitheater in Burbank.
(City of Burbank)

Starlight Bowl

Burbank Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
The Starlight Bowl will feature performances from Bruce Springsteen tribute band the Rising and U2 tribute band Hollywood U2 for its July 4 celebration.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Food from Corner Bistro will be available. Set up a picnic on the lawn or sit back in the bleachers to hear the live performances and watch a patriotic firework show over the hills of Burbank.

Lawn seating is sold out, so buy your tickets fast! Tickets start at $23, and there is parking available on-site for $10 (cash only).
People on a stage outdoors facing a crowd of people.
(Access Duarte)

Duarte

Duarte Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on July 3 at the Duarte Sports Park.

There will be live music by local acts and Chico the Band, a medley of food trucks and games to choose from and a firework show at 9 p.m. to watch from the stands.

Admission is free. Parking will be limited, so be sure to arrive early, and don’t forget your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. (Although if you do, you can purchase them on-site.)
Visitors get ready for the fireworks show at Recreation park in El Segundo.
(City of El Segundo)

El Segundo

El Segundo Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan and Anna Braz
Join the city of El Segundo on the Fourth of July at Recreation Park for an all-day celebration, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Take part in a hula-hooping contest, water balloon toss, sack races and pie-eating contest — or watermelon-eating if you’d prefer something lighter. In the evening, there will be live music, food booths and fireworks at sundown.

Wristbands are required and can be bought the day of starting at $5. There is limited street parking in the area.
Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Have a patriotic day this Fourth of July in Pacific Palisades.

The event will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run, and there will be a World War II fighter plane flyover at 2 p.m. That is also when the parade starts on Via de la Paz, continuing down Sunset Boulevard and ending on Toyopa Drive. The fireworks display is set to begin at 9 p.m. at Palisades Charter High School.

This event is free, with donations graciously accepted.
Visitors set up picnics at the West LA College campus for a Fourth of July celebration.
(Exchange Club of Culver City)

Culver City

Ladera Heights Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Gates will open at the West Los Angeles College campus at 3:30 p.m. on July 3.

There will be food trucks on-site and plenty of room to lay out your picnic blanket for a fireworks show at dusk.

General admission is $10 per person with a $20 parking fee. Carpooling is encouraged.
Spectators watch Marina del Rey's Fourth of July fireworks show on a boat in the marina.
(VisitMarinadelRey.com)

Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan
Head to one of Marina del Rey’s waterfront restaurants on the Fourth of July for dinner before making your way to Burton W. Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village at 9 p.m. for a firework display over the water with synchronized music.

The show is free, and nearby parking starts at $13. There are free beach shuttles until 8 p.m.
Long Beach

Long Beach Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan and Anna Braz
On July 3, the Boathouse on the Bay will host an Independence Day Eve block party with an outdoor buffet-style barbecue crafted by Naples Rib Co. The block party opens at 5:30 p.m. Seating is first come, first served, but there will be plenty of room for lawn chairs and blankets. After getting your fix of baby back ribs and cornbread with honey butter, stick around for a firework show at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $75 and all proceeds go to charity.

Parking will be available at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center and at public lots throughout the area.
Catalina Island

Avalon Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan and Anna Braz
Take a one-hour ferry ride to Catalina Island on the Fourth of July for a day of festivities at Avalon Bay.

Between 1 and 10 p.m. there will be a sustainability-themed golf-cart parade, a dinghy parade and a performance by the USC Marching Band. The fireworks show on Catalina Island will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

A round-trip ferry ride costs $84 (discounted for seniors and children), and parking at the ports of San Pedro, Long Beach or Dana Point starts at $20 for the day. The fireworks show is free, with donations appreciated.
Visitors watch the fireworks show at Los Nietos Park on Independence Day eve.
(City of Santa Fe Springs)

Santa Fe Springs

Santa Fe Springs Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan and Anna Braz
Santa Fe Springs’ annual Independence Day celebration will be on July 3 at Los Nietos Park.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m., there will be food, family games, crafts, live music and a horseshoe tournament. At 9 p.m. there will be a fireworks show. (There’s a secondary fireworks viewing area at Santa Fe Springs Athletic Fields, 9720 Pioneer Blvd., opening at 8 p.m.) Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

There is no charge for the event or for limited nearby street parking.
A small portion of the large crowd on the football field watching fireworks at the 14th annual Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. Fireworks Extravaganza at Crescenta Valley High School on July 4, 2019.
(Tim Berger / Glendale News Press)

Crescenta Valley

La Crescenta-Montrose Point of Interest
By Anna Braz and Nicole Kagan
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. on the Fourth at Crescenta Valley High School with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

There will be food trucks and live music performed by the Mary Dyer Band. Get there early to secure your spot on the field — it fills up fast.

Admission is free with donations graciously accepted.
Pico Rivera

Whittier Point of Interest
By Anna Braz and Nicole Kagan
Head to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena on July 3 for the inaugural Freedom Fest.

The event will begin with a car show at 5 p.m. There will be a food festival offering food trucks, barbecue, hibachi and more. Live music begins at 7 p.m., and the night will conclude with fireworks.

Tickets are available online or at the door for $15, and parking is free.
San Marino

San Marino Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan
The San Marino Fourth of July celebration kicks off early at 7 a.m. in Lacy Park.

There are events and activities planned throughout the day, including a parade, a fun zone, live music, food trucks and, of course, a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Wristbands are required for entry and start at $5 if purchased in advance. Tickets purchased on the day of the event are $20. There is limited nearby street parking. Alcohol is prohibited.
Walnut

Walnut Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan
Events will begin at 5 p.m. in Suzanne Park on the Fourth of July.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets, canopies and picnic baskets and enjoy live music and food trucks. Dogs are allowed at this event and can even participate in a “patriotic pooch parade.” Fireworks begin at about 9 p.m.

The event is free, and there is limited free parking nearby.
Lancaster

Lancaster Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan and Anna Braz
Head over to the AV Fair & Event Center at 4 p.m. on the Fourth. Celebrate this Independence Day by enjoying food trucks and a freestyle motocross show. The night will end with a spectacular fireworks display.

Entrance to the event center is free.
Fireworks explode over the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
(City of Santa Clarita)

Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan
Venture to Westfield Valencia Town Center for a 9:20 p.m. fireworks show over the parking lot and listen to a live broadcast on KHTS-AM (1220). The Fourth of July event is free with on-site parking available.
Palmdale

Palmdale Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
To celebrate the Fourth of July, Palmdale will feature a live music performance at the Palmdale Amphitheater from the Platinum Groove — think platinum rock and classic hits — on July 1.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and there will be food, beer and wine available for purchase on-site. (The event is cash-free.) The concert will start at 8 p.m. Chairs are not provided, so don’t forget your lawn chair or blanket.

Tickets are required and can be purchased online for $5. Shuttle service available from the Highlands church and Highland High School for people who need assistance.
Universal City

Studio City Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Universal Studios Hollywood will host a Star-Spangled Banner celebration on July 4.

The 9 p.m. firework viewing is included with park admission, and tickets start at $144.
Monterey Park fireworks.
(Robert Aguirre)

Monterey Park

Monterey Park Amphitheatre
By Anna Braz
Monterey Park’s Independence Day festivities will take place on July 1 starting at 4 p.m. in Barnes Park.

There will be live entertainment from the Air National Guard Band and Kalyn & the New Frontier at Barnes Park Amphitheater. Grab a bite from the on-site food trucks and enjoy the fireworks show that will commence at 9 p.m.

Entrance to this event is free.
Fourth of July in Rosemead Park.
(Alex Veliz / Rosemead Park)

Rosemead

Rosemead Amphitheatre
By Anna Braz
Celebrate the Fourth of July with a day of fun at Rosemead Park.

There will be a parade along Valley Boulevard at 10 a.m. with the theme “celebrating heroes in our community.” The rest of the day will be packed with family activities, live entertainment, carnival rides, food vendors and even a dog parade. Fireworks will ignite at dusk.

Carnival wristbands are $12 if purchased on or before July 3. Alcohol is prohibited.
A photo of the La Venta Inn.
(John D. Russell Photography / La Venta Inn)

Palos Verdes Estates

Palos Verdes Estates Venue
By Anna Braz
Join the fireworks viewing party at La Venta Inn in Palos Verdes Estates this Fourth of July.

From 7 to 10 p.m. enjoy a night of family activities and a classic American barbecue catered by Made by Meg. There will be additional food options as well as beer, wine and soft drinks.

Bring blankets and come dressed in patriotic gear. Enjoy a view of the firework shows happening north of Palos Verdes.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance and start at $67.85.
4th of July Celebrations in Downtown Arcadia.
(Downtown Arcadia)

Arcadia

Arcadia Festival
By Anna Braz
Celebrate Independence Day on July 1 in downtown Arcadia. The patriotic festival will begin at 5 p.m. and take place from Huntington Drive to Diamond Street. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors and plenty of free kids’ activities. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a mini walking parade.

Fireworks will fly at 9 p.m., and admission is free.
Fireworks at South Gate.
(South Gate)

South Gate

South Gate Festival
By Anna Braz
Head over to South Gate Park for a three-day Fourth of July festival from July 1 to 4.

There will be rides, games, food and live music including a mariachi show. A fireworks show is scheduled for July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, and unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
Baldwin Park

Baldwin Park Festival
By Anna Braz
Celebrate Independence Day this year in Baldwin Park on July 1 at Sierra Vista High School.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and includes carnival rides, a mechanical bull, giant slides and food vendors. There will be a live concert at 6:30 p.m. and a magic show at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Alcohol is prohibited.
Hawaiian Gardens

Hawaiian Gardens Festival
By Anna Braz
Hawaiian Gardens’ Independence Day festivities will begin on July 1 at 5 p.m. Enjoy music, games, fun activities and a variety of food trucks. The fireworks show is set to start at dusk.

This event is free.
Norwalk

Norwalk Festival
By Anna Braz
Celebrate this year’s Independence Day in Norwalk on July 1 on the Civic Center lawn. The event will begin at 1 p.m. and will offer a kids’ zone, food trucks and live music. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

The event is free.
Independence Day celebration in San Fernando.
(City of San Fernando)

San Fernando

San Fernando Festival
By Anna Braz
Downtown San Fernando Mall will be the setting for the Red, White and Lights Fourth of July Festival on July 1.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and offer family-friendly activities including an obstacle course, arts and crafts and a pie-eating contest. There will also be food vendors, carnival games, live music and a laser show.

The event is free.
Independence Day celebrations in South El Monte.
(South El Monte)

South El Monte

South El Monte Festival
By Anna Braz
South El Monte’s Independence Day event on July 1 will be jam-packed with fun activities at South El Monte High School, New Temple Park and other spots in the city.

The celebration at the park begins at 2 p.m. There will be food, games, a boxing show and a kids’ splash zone. If you’re looking for a thrill, there will also be bungee jumping. Also, there will be a live music performance from Chico at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Admission is free.
Valencia

Unincorporated Santa Susana Mountains Amusement park
By Anna Braz
Six Flags Magic Mountain will display fireworks at 9 p.m. nightly from July 1 through July 4.

Ride some roller coasters this Independence Day weekend. Fireworks viewing is included with park tickets, which start at $64.99.
Independence Day celebration in Lakeview Terrace.
(Lakeview Terrace)

Lakeview Terrace

San Fernando Valley Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday at Hansen Dam Soccer Fields in Lakeview Terrace on July 2 during the second Drone Light Show and Festival.

Enjoy live music by Queen Nation, kids’ activities, food and resource booths. The night will end with a drone light show.

The event is free.
Independence Day celebration in La Mirada
(City of La Mirada)

La Mirada

La Mirada Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
La Mirada’s Independence Day event will take place July 3 at La Mirada Regional Park.

There will be live music, games, family-friendly activities and vendors. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. A fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.

The event is free, and parking will be available. A free shuttle service from Biola University starts at 3 p.m.
La Puente

La Puente Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
As part of its Fortunato Jimenez Independence Day Celebration, La Puente will host a beer and wine garden event from 4 to 9 p.m. on July 3 at La Puente Park.

The festivities will include family-friendly activities such as games, crafts and bouncy castles. There will be fireworks and a laser show as well.

Admission is free.
Lynwood

Lynwood Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Head over to Lynwood for its Independence Day festivities on July 3 at Lynwood City Park.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and will offer food trucks, live entertainment, bouncy houses, games and vendors. The night will end with a fireworks show, and the event is free.
Independence Day celebration in Artesia.
(Karen Gonzalez)

Artesia

Artesia Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Join Artesia for its annual Fourth of July event at Artesia Park.

Family games will begin at 5 p.m., and the evening will include live music by Selena tribute band Amor Prohibido. Enjoy a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Pro tip: Make sure to bring picnic supplies and blankets.
Claremont

Claremont Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
This year Claremont’s Independence Day celebration is themed “Happy and Free in 2023.”

On July 1, there will be multiple run and walk events beginning at 7:30 a.m. The celebration will continue on July 4 with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Next up, there will be a parade and a festival including entertainment, activities and food beginning at 10 a.m.

Also, a concert and fireworks show will take place at Pomona College’s Strehle Track. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The band Upstream will perform from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Tickets are required and can be purchased for $10 presale or at the gate if available. Tickets are on sale at City Hall, the Alexander Hughes Community Center and Vons.
Monrovia

Monrovia Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Head over to Monrovia on Fourth of July to celebrate America’s birthday at Liberty Park.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and will include live music and dancing. Time to get your groove on! The fireworks are set to launch at 9 p.m.
Pomona

Pomona Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Pomona’s July 4th party Kaboom! will be held at the city’s Fairplex.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event will include motocross, monster trucks, food and music. There will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Tickets are required and start online at $25, and at the gate at $35.
Westlake Village

Westlake Village Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Take a trip to Westlake Village for its Fourth of July parade and fireworks spectacular on July 4.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. There will be food, music and an assortment of family-friendly activities including a putting contest. (No outside alcohol allowed.) Fireworks can be viewed from the Westlake Golf Course or the Calvary Community Church beginning at 9:10 p.m.
Whittier

Whittier Point of Interest
By Anna Braz
Whittier will feature live music from Candela for its Fourth of July celebration at York Field.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and there will be food trucks and inflatables. Fireworks are set to start at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Veterans and those 17 and under are free.
