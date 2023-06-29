41 places to watch dazzling Fourth of July fireworks in L.A.
Independence Day weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to bust out your red, white and blue accessories and stock up on barbecue essentials. The cities and towns in L.A. County spare no effort when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations through Tuesday, so gear up for dazzling fireworks, patriotic music, hot dogs and scared dogs.
Some firework displays were canceled this year because of newly mandated environmental rules, but there are still plenty of shows that are expected to comply with these new standards.
Whether you want to stay close to home or go event-hopping, here is a list of places around L.A. County where you can ring in the nation’s 247th birthday with all sorts of firework displays as well as laser and drone shows. Pro tip: Before you leave home this weekend (or think about calling out of work Monday), check ahead regarding Fourth of July event restrictions and potential postponements or cancellations.
Grand Park
There will be musical performances and live DJs. Guests can bring their picnic baskets or buy items from a variety of food trucks. Don’t miss out on the high-tech augmented-reality experiences, crafts and games. A drone show — not traditional fireworks — will light the sky at 9 p.m.
The event is free, and street parking will be first come, first served. Alcohol is prohibited.
Hollywood Bowl
See these artists light up the stage at 7:30 p.m. for one of L.A.’s festive Independence Day traditions, and watch the firework display at the Hollywood Hills venue. There will be food for sale, and for this concert you can BYOB.
Advance tickets are required and currently start at $39 but they sell quickly. There is limited on-site parking starting at $21 if booked through ParkWhiz, but you can avoid the hassle by taking the Bowl Shuttle for $6. (Or find parking at a lot or at a garage such as the one at Ovation Hollywood, formerly Hollywood & Highland. Just be prepared to walk.)
Pro tip: Bring a seat cushion with you or rent one for $1 on-site. It will make the experience 10 times better.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
The venue will screen Tim Burton’s 1985 film “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.” After Pee-wee’s cartoonish quest concludes, an electric firework display will ignite the sky.
The event will offer a free Pee-wee-themed photo booth as well as food and drinks for purchase. You can bring a picnic basket filled to the brim with whatever your heart desires — beer and wine included.
General admission tickets are $45, and it’s another $20 for off-site parking. Don’t forget your lawn chair or picnic blanket!
Starlight Bowl
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Food from Corner Bistro will be available. Set up a picnic on the lawn or sit back in the bleachers to hear the live performances and watch a patriotic firework show over the hills of Burbank.
Lawn seating is sold out, so buy your tickets fast! Tickets start at $23, and there is parking available on-site for $10 (cash only).
Duarte
There will be live music by local acts and Chico the Band, a medley of food trucks and games to choose from and a firework show at 9 p.m. to watch from the stands.
Admission is free. Parking will be limited, so be sure to arrive early, and don’t forget your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. (Although if you do, you can purchase them on-site.)
El Segundo
Take part in a hula-hooping contest, water balloon toss, sack races and pie-eating contest — or watermelon-eating if you’d prefer something lighter. In the evening, there will be live music, food booths and fireworks at sundown.
Wristbands are required and can be bought the day of starting at $5. There is limited street parking in the area.
Pacific Palisades
The event will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run, and there will be a World War II fighter plane flyover at 2 p.m. That is also when the parade starts on Via de la Paz, continuing down Sunset Boulevard and ending on Toyopa Drive. The fireworks display is set to begin at 9 p.m. at Palisades Charter High School.
This event is free, with donations graciously accepted.
Culver City
There will be food trucks on-site and plenty of room to lay out your picnic blanket for a fireworks show at dusk.
General admission is $10 per person with a $20 parking fee. Carpooling is encouraged.
Marina del Rey
The show is free, and nearby parking starts at $13. There are free beach shuttles until 8 p.m.
Long Beach
Tickets start at $75 and all proceeds go to charity.
Parking will be available at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center and at public lots throughout the area.
Catalina Island
Between 1 and 10 p.m. there will be a sustainability-themed golf-cart parade, a dinghy parade and a performance by the USC Marching Band. The fireworks show on Catalina Island will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
A round-trip ferry ride costs $84 (discounted for seniors and children), and parking at the ports of San Pedro, Long Beach or Dana Point starts at $20 for the day. The fireworks show is free, with donations appreciated.
Santa Fe Springs
Beginning at 4:30 p.m., there will be food, family games, crafts, live music and a horseshoe tournament. At 9 p.m. there will be a fireworks show. (There’s a secondary fireworks viewing area at Santa Fe Springs Athletic Fields, 9720 Pioneer Blvd., opening at 8 p.m.) Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.
There is no charge for the event or for limited nearby street parking.
Crescenta Valley
There will be food trucks and live music performed by the Mary Dyer Band. Get there early to secure your spot on the field — it fills up fast.
Admission is free with donations graciously accepted.
Pico Rivera
The event will begin with a car show at 5 p.m. There will be a food festival offering food trucks, barbecue, hibachi and more. Live music begins at 7 p.m., and the night will conclude with fireworks.
Tickets are available online or at the door for $15, and parking is free.
San Marino
There are events and activities planned throughout the day, including a parade, a fun zone, live music, food trucks and, of course, a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Wristbands are required for entry and start at $5 if purchased in advance. Tickets purchased on the day of the event are $20. There is limited nearby street parking. Alcohol is prohibited.
Walnut
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, canopies and picnic baskets and enjoy live music and food trucks. Dogs are allowed at this event and can even participate in a “patriotic pooch parade.” Fireworks begin at about 9 p.m.
The event is free, and there is limited free parking nearby.
Lancaster
Entrance to the event center is free.
Santa Clarita
Palmdale
Gates will open at 6 p.m., and there will be food, beer and wine available for purchase on-site. (The event is cash-free.) The concert will start at 8 p.m. Chairs are not provided, so don’t forget your lawn chair or blanket.
Tickets are required and can be purchased online for $5. Shuttle service available from the Highlands church and Highland High School for people who need assistance.
Universal City
The 9 p.m. firework viewing is included with park admission, and tickets start at $144.
Monterey Park
There will be live entertainment from the Air National Guard Band and Kalyn & the New Frontier at Barnes Park Amphitheater. Grab a bite from the on-site food trucks and enjoy the fireworks show that will commence at 9 p.m.
Entrance to this event is free.
Rosemead
There will be a parade along Valley Boulevard at 10 a.m. with the theme “celebrating heroes in our community.” The rest of the day will be packed with family activities, live entertainment, carnival rides, food vendors and even a dog parade. Fireworks will ignite at dusk.
Carnival wristbands are $12 if purchased on or before July 3. Alcohol is prohibited.
Palos Verdes Estates
From 7 to 10 p.m. enjoy a night of family activities and a classic American barbecue catered by Made by Meg. There will be additional food options as well as beer, wine and soft drinks.
Bring blankets and come dressed in patriotic gear. Enjoy a view of the firework shows happening north of Palos Verdes.
Tickets must be purchased online in advance and start at $67.85.
Arcadia
Fireworks will fly at 9 p.m., and admission is free.
South Gate
There will be rides, games, food and live music including a mariachi show. A fireworks show is scheduled for July 4 at 8:30 p.m.
Admission and parking are free, and unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
Baldwin Park
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and includes carnival rides, a mechanical bull, giant slides and food vendors. There will be a live concert at 6:30 p.m. and a magic show at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m.
Admission is free. Alcohol is prohibited.
Hawaiian Gardens
This event is free.
Norwalk
The event is free.
San Fernando
The event will start at 6 p.m. and offer family-friendly activities including an obstacle course, arts and crafts and a pie-eating contest. There will also be food vendors, carnival games, live music and a laser show.
The event is free.
South El Monte
The celebration at the park begins at 2 p.m. There will be food, games, a boxing show and a kids’ splash zone. If you’re looking for a thrill, there will also be bungee jumping. Also, there will be a live music performance from Chico at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Admission is free.
Valencia
Ride some roller coasters this Independence Day weekend. Fireworks viewing is included with park tickets, which start at $64.99.
Lakeview Terrace
Enjoy live music by Queen Nation, kids’ activities, food and resource booths. The night will end with a drone light show.
The event is free.
La Mirada
There will be live music, games, family-friendly activities and vendors. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. A fireworks show will start at 9 p.m.
The event is free, and parking will be available. A free shuttle service from Biola University starts at 3 p.m.
La Puente
The festivities will include family-friendly activities such as games, crafts and bouncy castles. There will be fireworks and a laser show as well.
Admission is free.
Lynwood
The event starts at 5 p.m. and will offer food trucks, live entertainment, bouncy houses, games and vendors. The night will end with a fireworks show, and the event is free.
Artesia
Family games will begin at 5 p.m., and the evening will include live music by Selena tribute band Amor Prohibido. Enjoy a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Pro tip: Make sure to bring picnic supplies and blankets.
Claremont
On July 1, there will be multiple run and walk events beginning at 7:30 a.m. The celebration will continue on July 4 with a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Next up, there will be a parade and a festival including entertainment, activities and food beginning at 10 a.m.
Also, a concert and fireworks show will take place at Pomona College’s Strehle Track. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The band Upstream will perform from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Tickets are required and can be purchased for $10 presale or at the gate if available. Tickets are on sale at City Hall, the Alexander Hughes Community Center and Vons.
Monrovia
The event will start at 7 p.m. and will include live music and dancing. Time to get your groove on! The fireworks are set to launch at 9 p.m.
Pomona
Doors open at 4 p.m., and the event will include motocross, monster trucks, food and music. There will be a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Tickets are required and start online at $25, and at the gate at $35.
Westlake Village
The event will begin at 5 p.m. There will be food, music and an assortment of family-friendly activities including a putting contest. (No outside alcohol allowed.) Fireworks can be viewed from the Westlake Golf Course or the Calvary Community Church beginning at 9:10 p.m.
Whittier
Gates open at 5 p.m., and there will be food trucks and inflatables. Fireworks are set to start at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Veterans and those 17 and under are free.
