11 relaxing ways to live like a White Lotus character in L.A. — sans the snakes and murder

If your go-to move for destressing is to get out of town, you’re in good (fictional) company. In Season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” hotel guests fly “half way around the world” — as loopy Southern matron Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey) puts it — for the ultimate restorative retreat. The resort’s Thailand location is a “wellness center” that offers guests spa services, fitness analyses, gluten-free food and even an assigned personal “health mentor.”

“Everyone in L.A. is talking about it,” says glitzy actress Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan).

Whether all this wellness can lead to actual health and happiness will be a question creator Mike White explores over the course of the season. And, of course, this being the White Lotus, all the massages and yoga comes with a side of intrigue and possibly violence.

But even with all that, the show’s eponymous resort — and all the relaxing services it offers — remains deeply alluring. Lucky for us its offerings can be re-created right here in Los Angeles. Our city is home to luxe hotels such as the Four Seasons Westlake Village and lavish retreats like those hosted by the Ranch Malibu that will combine the latest in “biometric testing,” digital detox and all-encompassing serenity. But if you’re enticed by a particular treatment, you can find the best of wellness dotted throughout L.A., the city that’s known for it.

So if you want to “quiet your chattering monkey mind and find in the silence what is timeless,” as White Lotus meditation coach Amrita (Shalini Peiris) puts it right before gunshots ring out in episode one, here’s where to go.