11 relaxing ways to live like a White Lotus character in L.A. — sans the snakes and murder
- You don’t need to check into a luxe resort with a disturbing amount of violent intrigue to get your wellness on.
- These 11 local businesses will do the trick instead.
If your go-to move for destressing is to get out of town, you’re in good (fictional) company. In Season 3 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” hotel guests fly “half way around the world” — as loopy Southern matron Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey) puts it — for the ultimate restorative retreat. The resort’s Thailand location is a “wellness center” that offers guests spa services, fitness analyses, gluten-free food and even an assigned personal “health mentor.”
“Everyone in L.A. is talking about it,” says glitzy actress Jaclyn Lemon (Michelle Monaghan).
Whether all this wellness can lead to actual health and happiness will be a question creator Mike White explores over the course of the season. And, of course, this being the White Lotus, all the massages and yoga comes with a side of intrigue and possibly violence.
But even with all that, the show’s eponymous resort — and all the relaxing services it offers — remains deeply alluring. Lucky for us its offerings can be re-created right here in Los Angeles. Our city is home to luxe hotels such as the Four Seasons Westlake Village and lavish retreats like those hosted by the Ranch Malibu that will combine the latest in “biometric testing,” digital detox and all-encompassing serenity. But if you’re enticed by a particular treatment, you can find the best of wellness dotted throughout L.A., the city that’s known for it.
So if you want to “quiet your chattering monkey mind and find in the silence what is timeless,” as White Lotus meditation coach Amrita (Shalini Peiris) puts it right before gunshots ring out in episode one, here’s where to go.
Get your hamstrings walked on
Price: $78 for a 60-minute massage
Replace screen time with alfresco hillside theater time
Price: Ticket prices vary, and some shows include “pay what you will” options
Correct your posture
Price: $85 for a postural evaluation
Cleanse your energy with a Reiki healing session
A sexy fling with a swole expat is not typically part of an energy healing session, but receiving Reiki does feel like you’re getting deeply blessed and cared for by your practitioner. Reiki healer Akiko Hoshihara will assess the balance of your energy centers, or chakras, and use crystals as well as Reiki hand motions to help restore balance. Your body parts will unexpectedly heat up despite not being touched, and the experience of lying there as a person works on your body and mind in ways much more subtle than a massage feels restorative.
Price: $200 for one hour of Reiki
Quiet the mind with meditation
Insight L.A. has a Santa Monica location and also holds overnight retreats through a partnership with Big Bear Retreat Center. Its Benedict Canyon location near Beverly Hills is a remote and serene hillside escape within the heart of the city.
Hopefully your visit won’t be because your well-meaning partner is forcing you into a stress-reduction meditation session as Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) does for the dark, mysterious and very stressed-out Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins).
Price: Donation-based.
Get clued into your biometric data
Anyone with the out-of-pocket cash to cover it can get Love.Life’s “Signature Assessment” of 120+ biomarkers, which includes consultations with a doctor and a nutritionist. But you’ll need a $50,000 annual membership to get the whole enchilada of tests, treatment and fitness.
Price: $6,000 for a Signature Assessment
Men: Sign up for pampering here
Price: $60 for a 30-minute Classic Face Treatment
Slough off the stress with a body scrub
Beverly Hot Springs is one of L.A.’s original Korean spas and, while it has seen better days, it remains a beloved retreat complete with a tropical waterfall on entry and a faux grotto whirlpool (on the women’s side). What keeps loyal fans coming back is the alkaline water, once bottled and sold as “Wonder Water,” free of chlorine and said to make the skin feel silky and soft. The large list of specialized treatments is another draw.
The women’s spa is compact, making the strict two-hour time limit sensible. However, since the point of being at a spa is relaxation, this is still a bit of a killjoy. We do enjoy the lounge chair setup for reading, chatting, resting or zoning out, something not often seen in a bathing area. According to those in the know, the men’s side is more spacious and plush.
The spa is unique because it’s the only one fed by a natural hot spring in the Los Angeles area. Indigenous people once used the warm waters that would later fill the spa. In 1910, a group digging for oil near Beverly Boulevard and Western Avenue noticed the thermal Artesian well. The Beverly Hot Springs Spa facility as we know it today opened as a thermal spa in 1984. Loyal fans came to its aid over the summer when a developer was slated to cap the waters. That plan was canceled in August.
Price: Entry is $45 on weekdays, $50 on the weekends and holidays. Treatments start at $105.
'Eat clean' (and delicious)
Plus, Cafe Gratitude employs a resident dietitian, since serving “nutrient-dense food” is at the heart of its mission. Even Rick could find something to boost his grumpy mood (if only the craft beer or organic wine).
Say “ohm” with outdoor yoga
If you want a one-of-a-kind yoga experience that will really test your balance, check out YogAqua, a stand-up paddleboard yoga studio founded by Sarah Tiefenthaler in 2011. Classes are open to all levels, and begin with a brief paddleboarding lesson while you explore the placid lagoon of Mother’s Beach (in other words, no waves here). You’ll then drop an anchor for your Vinyasa flow. I’d never been paddleboarding before, let alone tried SUP yoga, and I found it easier than I expected — and really fun. Corpse pose was particularly enjoyable as I let my hands flop into the cold water, the warm sun hitting my face.
Two things to note: Because of the additional paddleboarding instruction, these classes run 90 minutes. (They take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Check out YogAqua’s schedule here.) It’s also on the pricier end. That said, YogAqua will provide you with all the gear you need.
For parking, head to Parking Lot 9, where you’ll also see the YogAqua truck and meet your class. There’s a pay station as you enter the parking lot; the cost is $1 per hour.
Single class: $49
New student offer: $35 (single class)
Escape the noise in a sensory deprivation tank
IntoMeSea calls itself a quantum wellness center. Upon entering, guests relax in the prefloat lounge with ice water or tea. Virtual reality headsets are on hand for a VR-guided meditation that will lead participants to the bottom of the sea so as to relax them prior to floating. But if that’s not your thing, there’s also a room with soaring ceilings, multiple skylights and a hand-painted labyrinth on the floor in which to meditate.
Float tanks — a.k.a. sensory deprivation tanks — are often small, dark and claustrophobic-feeling, which can defeat the purpose if you’re there to relax. At IntoMeSea, each of its three tanks is in its own private suite. One includes a eucalyptus aromatherapy steam room; the other two, a “fire and ice” setup for cold plunging and infrared sauna-going. They all include showers and dressing areas.
The tanks themselves are almost blindingly clean and roomy, with 7-foot-high ceilings. They contain 22 bags — about 1,200 pounds — of Epson salt each (more salt per gallon of water than the Dead Sea). Buttons inside the tank allow you to adjust the lighting, the sound and the intensity of the twinkling stars on the ceiling. The spa also provides earplugs and tubes of petroleum jelly, the latter to keep salt out of the eyes.
Price: $88 for a one-hour float with 30 additional minutes for steam room and suite time.
