The holiday season isn’t over yet. Here are 11 cheerful events to keep the magic going

The year is almost over but the L.A. happenings are still going strong. Once you’ve finished wrapping up those presents, I’ve got the perfect round-up of the top events this holiday season. But before we get to that, I’d like to thank everyone who responded to our L.A. Goes Out survey. I’ll use the feedback to make your L.A. Times reading experience a bit sweeter. More on that in 2024 😉. I’m Steven Vargas, your L.A. Goes Out host, and here are the top events for the upcoming weekend recommended by the crew (sign up here for the newsletter):

11 happenings for the holidays

Sabrina Sloan, left, Henry Witcher, Kai Edgar and Eric Petersen bring the Parker family to life in “A Christmas Story, The Musical” at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre. (Craig Schwartz Photography)

1. ‘A Christmas Story, the Musical’

I triple-dog-dare you to… check out this musical adaptation of “A Christmas Story.” The show based on the 1983 film takes the Ahmanson Theatre stage with all the same iconic antics, like licking a frozen flagpole. “A Christmas Story, the Musical” features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — the duo behind “Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman” — and a Tony-nominated book by Joseph Robinette. For a behind-the-scenes look at the show, check out the latest edition of Essential Arts, where The Times’ Jessica Gelt gets the inside scoop from the kids of the production . The show runs until Dec. 31 at the downtown L.A. theater, and tickets range from $40 to $160. More information can be found on Center Theatre Group’s website .

2. Katharine McPhee & Take 6 Holiday Concert

Add some jazz to your holiday plans with Katharine McPhee. The “Smash” star will join Grammy-winning vocal group Take 6, violinist Caroline Campbell and the Pacific Jazz Orchestra for a holiday concert at the Alex Theatre in Glendale. The performance includes all of your favorite holiday tunes with a jazzy rhythmic twist. The show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, and remaining tickets start at $59. More details can be found on the Alex Theatre’s website .

3. ‘Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Take a trip to Whoville with “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The musical includes all the best hits by the green menace against Christmas cheer, including “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas.” The show runs until Sunday, and tickets start at $39. Learn more at Segerstrom’s website .

Jordan Kai Burnett plays Scissorhands, and Carly Casey takes on the role of Joyce, in “Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute” at the Bourbon Room. (David Burnett)

4. ‘Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute’

Keep the musical fun going with “Scissorhands: A Musical Tribute” at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood. The show is a jukebox musical parody of Tim Burton’s 1990 film that is equal parts haunting and hilarious. The show runs until Dec. 30, and tickets cost $55. More information can be found on the Bourbon Room’s website .

5. L.A. County Holiday Celebration

The annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration is back, and the performers include the Reverb Tap Company, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles, Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea and the Divas and Drummers of Compton. The free celebration at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion showcases the diverse talents of the city with performances for the whole family. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and more details can be found on the Music Center’s website .

6. KwanZaa Gwaride Parade

Kwanzaa starts Tuesday, and the KwanZaa Gwaride is celebrating with its annual parade in Leimert Park. The tradition is filled with dancers, musical performances and festival vendors. The event is free to attend. The parade is at 11 a.m., and the festival runs from 1 to 6 p.m. More information can be found on the KwanZaa Gwaride website .

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood brings holiday cheer to fan-favorite spots like Luke’s Diner and the gazebo from “Gilmore Girls.” (Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood)

7. Holiday Season at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

Warner Bros. is looking a bit more festive this time of year. Take a studio tour and check out the whimsical holiday features and photo opportunities, including the “Gilmore Girls” gazebo adorned in garland and Christmas decor. While you’re there, you can also check out the “Script to Stage” exhibit at Stage 48 where you can see the holiday costumes of your favorite TV shows and movies. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood takes on a festive flair Friday, and tickets to the tour start at $70. More details can be found online .

8. ‘Sexy Xmas VII’

Heat up the holiday season with “Sexy Xmas VII” at the Lodge in East Hollywood. The gallery’s annual group show features provocative art at the intersection of lust, desire and holiday cheer. The pieces range from paintings to sculptures, and artists include Andrew Orloski, Carter Potter, Celia Gullet and Sis Cowie. The free exhibition runs until Jan. 6, and the Lodge is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. More information can be found online .

9. ‘Call Me Dancer’

Take a break from the holiday hubbub and head to the movies to see “Call Me Dancer.” The movie follows Manish Chauhan, a street dancer from Mumbai, India, who stumbles into the world of ballet and develops a new ambition to be a professional dancer. The documentary has a limited run from Thursday to Sunday at select Laemmle theaters, and more details can be found online .

Frosty’s Hollywood immerses you in the North Pole with Nutcrackers, a dance floor adorned with ornaments and Christmas-themed drinks. (Arelis Solares and Christian Duran)

10. Frosty’s Christmas Bar Pop-Up

Gather your Christmas cheer with a beer (or two) at Frosty’s Christmas Bar Pop-Up. The holiday hot spot immerses you in a winter wonderland filled with ornaments, snowflakes, twinkling lights and specialty cocktails. The pop-up in Hollywood runs until Dec. 31, and tickets range from $25 to $83. More details can be found on the Frosty’s Christmas Bar Pop-Up website .

11. ‘Gillian Wearing: reflections’ & ‘Glenn Ligon: Double Negative’

Regen Projects in Hollywood presents “Gillian Wearing: reflections” and “Glenn Ligon: Double Negative,” both coming to a close this weekend. Wearing shares self-portraits and realistic works, while Ligon’s abstract paintings are inscribed with texts like James Baldwin’s 1953 essay “Stranger in the Village.” The free exhibitions are available to view until Saturday, and the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. More information can be found on Regen Projects’ website .

I’m all ears!

That's all I've got for this week.