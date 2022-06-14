Steven Vargas is an Entertainment and Arts intern for the Los Angeles Times. His areas of focus include theater, dance and social change. Before joining The Times, he reported with such outlets as E! News, USA Today, L.A. Sentinel and BuzzFeed News. During his time at USC, he co-founded the Equity Board with Annenberg Media through a Poynter Media Project and penned the newsroom’s “Guide for Equitable Reporting Strategies and Newsroom Style.” His short documentary, “Dancing at Home,” earned first place in the L.A. Press Club’s Life in the Time of the Coronavirus contest in May 2020 and was more recently awarded the PPAGLA Student videographer of the year. When he isn’t dancing, or writing about dance, he is scrolling through TikTok and obsessing over the latest internet trends.