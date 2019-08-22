A Santa Monica backyard is remade for outdoor entertaining

Landscape architect Joseph Marek’s clients made do with their Santa Monica backyard for six years, but eventually they decided that previous owners’ “improvements” just didn’t fit their lifestyle.

“It was pretty sad,” Marek recalls. “There was a bizarre hot tub separate from the pool. It was black, teal and dusty rose tile, with a lion’s head spout — very ’80s. There was a spiral staircase that had nothing to do with the house. There was no shade. There was no there there.”

The owners, whose three children no longer needed a play space, had requested more grown-up places where they could spend time outdoors. In response, Marek conceived parts of the yard as extensions of the rooms inside the house, and he made every inch count.

This backyard was redesigned to provide spaces that feel like extensions of the house -- grown-up spaces for a family with kids entering their teens. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Marek set about conjuring more from less. In a 2,500-square-foot yard, much of it taken up by the pool, he designed an enticing menu of outdoor living options: a new kitchen, dining patio, lounge area and sun deck that not only seem to enlarge the property but also harmonize aesthetically with the home’s hybrid architectural style, which he calls “Cali-terranean.”

Advertisement

Marek’s first order of business was removing the hot tub and inserting a sparkling glass-tiled spa in the existing pool. This freed up space for a deck and chaises beside the water. Where the circular stairs once led to the gym above the office in the garage, he created a traditional staircase finished with wrought-iron railings that echo ironwork on the main house.

He added a wood pergola with stucco columns off the indoor kitchen. “People make the mistake of putting the barbecue far away, and then they end up never using it,” Marek says. “Here, it’s easy to carry food in and out.” The sheltered spot for cooking and dining was outfitted with overhead heaters and lighting. Now the owners grill every Friday night.

A lounge-like area is clustered around a fire bowl. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Outside the family room, Marek designed a place to lounge that includes a fire bowl surrounded by a conversation-conducive sofa and four armchairs. When a crowd gathers, dining chairs or chaise ottomans can be moved over for extra seating, and a console table serves as a convenient surface for drinks and snacks.

Advertisement

Two tangerine trees screen a central court where a tiled fountain built into the base of the staircase is a highlight. “Mediterranean gardens always have the sound of running water,” Marek says. “That little trickle creates such calm. And keeping this area open gives the yard breathing room.” Elsewhere, an olive tree, boxwood, westringia and lavender provide refreshing greenery without requiring excessive water or upkeep.

1 / 14 In the old backyard, the areas for outdoor dining and lounging were ill-defined and unprotected from the sun. Landscape architect Joseph Marek created a pergola to shade the new outdoor kitchen and dining table. He added a separate space for lounging around a fire bowl. (Joseph Marek) 2 / 14 Landscape architect Joseph Marek in the Santa Monica backyard he redesigned. (Ricardo DeAratanmha / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 14 View of the backyard from inside the dining room. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 14 A tiled fountain provides a charming backdrop and calming sound to a table and chairs in the central court. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 14 Marek conceived parts of the yard as extensions of the rooms inside the house and made every inch count. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 14 A glass-tiled spa was created in the pool, replacing an outdated hot tub and bringing the design into the 21st century. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 14 Wisteria hangs from the pergola over an outdoor dining table. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 14 The backyard of this Santa Monica home was redesigned by landscape architect Joseph Marek. (Ricardo DeAratanmha / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 14 Marek added a wood pergola with stucco columns off the indoor kitchen. (Ricardo DeAratanmha / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 14 A detail of the Santa Monica backyard designed by landscape architect Joseph Marek. (Ricardo DeAratanmha / Los Angeles Times ) 11 / 14 The pool in the Santa Monica backyard. (Ricardo DeAratanmha / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 14 Landscape architect Joseph Marek packed a ton of function and seamless design into a Mediterranean-style garden for clients in Santa Monica. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 14 A pond filled with water lilies greets visitors to the Santa Monica home, signaling the quiet retreat to be found in the backyard. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times ) 14 / 14 Water lilies on a pond in the front yard. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Bands of Sweetwater sandstone lend subtle definition to the hardscape in each zone. In the central court, the running-bond pattern gives way to a stunning carpet of square pavers bordered by Mexican river pebbles. “It’s like a beautiful piece of fabric,” Marek says. “When you look at it up close, you see how it’s woven.”

Before: Neither the spiral staircase nor the '80s hot tub (with a lion's head spout) in the old backyard related to what landscape architect Joseph Marek calls the home's "Cali-terranean" architecture. He installed a more traditional staircase with a fountain and removed the hot tub to gain space for a poolside deck. (Joseph Marek)

Once the backyard was completed, the owners turned Marek loose on their front yard. He transformed that too, getting rid of the gate and a curved path shrouded by overgrown shrubs. Visitors now approach via a straight stone walkway leading to the front porch and its crown of wisteria. As if to signal the quiet retreat in back, a reflecting pond filled with water lilies beckons from an alcove of boxwood, pittosporum and lomandra.

A pool contributes to the sense of a calm retreat. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Today Marek’s clients and their family can be found outside almost all the time. “When I see pictures on Instagram of the kids with their friends in the backyard,” he says, “I know I’ve created a place they want to be.”